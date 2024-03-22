Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ovintiv: Projecting 2024 FCF At Around $1.8 Billion To $1.9 Billion

Mar. 22, 2024 5:11 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock, OVV:CA Stock1 Comment
Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Ovintiv exceeded 2H 2023 production expectations by around 85%.
  • It appears to be relatively conservative with its 2024 guidance, calling for a 10% decline in oil and condensate production from 2H 2023 levels.
  • I think there is a good chance Ovintiv will end up around the high-end of its production guidance.
  • However, due to weaker natural gas prices, I have trimmed its estimated value to $50 to $51 per share.
Oil prices on global market. Crude oil Pumpjack on oilfield on sunset.

Maksim Safaniuk

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) finished 2023 strongly with 2H 2023 production around 8% above expectations. It appears to have provided relatively conservative guidance for 2024, with average oil and condensate production expected to decline 10% from 2H 2023 levels at the

Elephant Analytics
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

