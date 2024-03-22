Vertigo3d

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) have seen a very strong performance since they came out of the IPO gate on March 20th. As a supplier to AI-focused hyperscalers, Astera operates in the sweet spot at this point in time, with AI still dominating the investment market here.

Amidst rapid growth and impressive profitability, Astera looks like a very interesting business, although all this has translated into premium valuations as well. These elevated expectations are the biggest risk in my opinion, as I am not getting involved at this point, at this price.

An AI Supplier

Astera Labs describes itself as an innovator, designer and deliver of semiconductor-based connectivity solution which are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure.

For these purposes, the company has developed what it calls the Intelligent Connectivity Platform, which comprises semiconductor-based, high-speed and mixed-signal products as well as its complementary COSMOS software suite. All this is designed to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Such solutions are needed, as the increased scale and performance requirements of AI mean that hyperscalers require a connectivity backbone which is faster, has lower latency, and remains robust.

Since its founding in the fall of 2017, Astera has seen over 300 design wins, in the meantime becoming a trusted partner to OEMs and hyperscalers who rely on these solutions for superior connectivity, seamless deployments, platform optionality and real-time monitoring, among others.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Astera aimed to sell 19.8 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $32 and $34 per share, with strong demand meaning that pricing was eventually set at $36 per share. With some 16.8 million shares being offered by the company, gross proceeds from the offering totaled $605 million.

With just over 150 million shares outstanding, the company commands a $5.4 billion equity valuation at the offer price. As the business operates with a rather flattish net cash position pre-IPO, the operating asset valuation comes in around $4.8 billion.

This valuation is applied to a relative small business, with Astera generating nearly $80 million in sales in 2022, being accompanied by a huge $60 million operating loss. For the year 2023, Astera reported 45% revenue growth, with sales coming in near $116 million. This growth was furthermore accompanied by a big improvement on the bottom line, with operating losses been cut in half to just below $30 million. Based on these revenue numbers and the operating asset valuation at the offer price, the company was valued at around 40 times sales.

This, however, is too shortsighted, as the quarterly cadence revealed lumpy sales and strong growth in the second half. First quarter sales came in at $17 million and change, fell to $10 million in the second quarter, but rose spectacularly to $37 million in the third quarter, and over $50 million in the fourth quarter.

This $200 million run rate reduces multiples already quite a bit, amidst triple-digit revenue growth numbers. Moreover, the company posted a quarterly operating profit of $9 million in the final quarter. The volatility around the results is huge, as Astera posted a huge revenue decline in the second quarter of 2023, followed by triple-digit revenue growth numbers in the final quarter!

This momentum is recognized by investors as well, with shares of Astera now trading at $68 per share, after trading as high as $80 recently. Even at current levels, the company commands a near $10 billion operating asset valuation! This values the business at roughly 50 times annualized sales, but by now the company is firmly profitable, and has seen real momentum as well.

Concluding Thoughts

Given the discussion above, the biggest risk with Astera Labs, Inc. stock is, of course, the valuation at around 50 times sales, making valuation the biggest risk. This valuation risk goes hand-in-hand with the growth of the business, which in itself is the direct outcome of the competitive position of the firm, technological changes and the unknown pace of the rise of artificial intelligence. Competition is on the increase as well, as Astera is up against bigger competitors like Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) as well as other names.

This is really hard to measure for an outsider, as other risks include that of customer concentration, with the three largest customers being responsible for about 70% of sales. These likely include the major hyperscale names like Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META). Other risks include the reliance on Tawain Semiconductor (TSM) to manufacture the integrated circuits, as well as geopolitical risks associated with this, yet this is the case for the entire sector a large.

One thing is clear, and that is that the timing of the public offering has been perfect, and the market has given the stock the full boom treatment. Given the factors discussed above, I see no need to get involved with Astera Labs, Inc. stock right now, but I would not dare shorting the shares as well. This comes as momentum (also in the business) could be red-hot early in 2024, easily driving shares higher in this raging AI bull market.