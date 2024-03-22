Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why G1 Therapeutics Is A Speculative 'Buy' In The Oncology Biotech Landscape

Mar. 22, 2024 5:51 PM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
714 Followers

Summary

  • G1 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes advanced oncology treatments.
  • Its flagship product, Cosela, is an FDA-approved drug for reducing chemotherapy side effects in patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.
  • The company's research pipeline includes exploring new indications for Trilaciclib in breast and bladder cancer, reporting a 29% increase in Cosela's net revenues in Q4 2023.
  • Trilaciclib's further successful development and commercialization are crucial for GTHX's valuation and future revenue streams, and early trials suggest that it is effective.
  • Despite cash burn and dilution concerns, I rate GTHX a speculative "buy" due to its promising revenue growth and product pipeline.

Portrait of an Indian woman with cancer and her doctor

FatCamera

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing and commercializing advanced oncology treatments. Its flagship product, Cosela (Trilaciclib), is an FDA-approved drug for reducing chemotherapy side effects like myelosuppression in patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC), an

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
714 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTHX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News