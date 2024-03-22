Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHG: Comparison Against 4 Leading Large-Cap Growth ETFs

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHG has a 0.04% expense ratio, $27 billion in AUM, and excellent 3Y, 5Y, and 10Y total returns, making it one of the leading large-cap growth ETFs on the market.
  • Low overlap with large-cap value ETFs like SCHD make it a terrific option for investors looking to gain some control over exposure to the growth and value factors.
  • SCHG trades at a high P/E, even against category peers like QQQ, IWY, ONEQ, and VONG. This article evaluates all five ETFs, but concludes that SCHG's valuation is justified.
  • Still, several of SCHG's constituents are trading near their 52-week high prices, and recent earnings surprise figures suggest recent price action is not warranted. The theme of this analysis is risk management.
  • Investors utilizing SCHG to satisfy the growth component of their portfolio should hold. However, I don't recommend overweighting growth at these prices.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business growth with businessman rising arrow up showing growing revenue and benefits. Successful plan or strategy, excellent sale or investment performance. Increasing profit graph or chart.

NicoElNino

Investment Thesis

Over the last ten years, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) was the third-best-performing fund in its category, trailing only the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.83K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, MSFT, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News