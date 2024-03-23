Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Electric Power: High Yielding Critical Infrastructure On Sale

PropNotes
Summary

  • AEP is a well-run power utility operating generation and transmission infrastructure in a number of key U.S. markets.
  • Interest costs are increasing, but balance sheet optimization by management and organic EPS growth should outweigh the headwinds.
  • As rates come back down, we expect that the multiple should expand back to historical averages. Right now, shares appear highly attractive.
  • We think AEP has double-digit capital appreciation potential in the coming years, and with a 4.3% dividend, you get paid to wait.
  • We rate AEP a 'Buy'.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States.

Only smaller than a handful of competitors, including NextEra Energy (NEE), Southern Co (SO), Duke (DUK), and Constellation

Many of the best investors in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that use next-level research & analysis to secretly earn incredible profits. Our goal is to even the playing field, giving individual investors access to the same types of market-beating research & trade ideas.Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the best opportunities out there.Follow us now and turn on article notifications to get started with our analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

