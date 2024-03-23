Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Credit Maturity Wall: Not As Difficult A Climb As It May Seem

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
917 Followers

Summary

  • A much-flagged risk for this year is that, due to the Fed’s 2022-23 hiking cycle, the wall of maturing debt will face significantly higher refinancing costs, potentially triggering a spike in defaults.
  • Except for the lowest-quality segments of the credit spectrum, the broader credit space should be able to climb the wall relatively unscathed.
  • A record number of bonds issued during the pandemic at very low interest rates are set to mature over the next six years.

Man Climbing His Way To The Top

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

A much-flagged risk for this year is that, due to the Fed’s 2022-23 hiking cycle, the wall of maturing debt will face significantly higher refinancing costs, potentially triggering a spike in defaults.

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
917 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
PHB--
Invesco Fundamental High Yield® Corporate Bond ETF
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
HYS--
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
IHY--
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News