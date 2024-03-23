Rate Cuts Are Coming, But Timing Remains Uncertain

Richard Drury

By Olumide Owolabi

With a resilient economy and sticky inflation, expect policymakers to choose caution over speed.

Coming into the year, the consensus believed that, outside of Japan, developed-market central bankers were done with interest rate hikes and poised for immediate rate cuts on the back of accelerated disinflation.

However, recent inflation overshoots, the healthy labor market and generally robust economic data (reflecting unique strengths within the U.S.) has turned policymakers less dovish and pushed back the expected start of the cutting cycle.

This has contributed to wild swings in market pricing, but we believe that cuts are on the way, based on a few factors:

Gradual disinflation. Despite recent inflation data surprising to the upside and breaking from the end-of-year trend, we have long held that the path to target inflation would not be smooth, due to elevated intra-sector dispersion, extreme (but now improving) supply channel dislocation, seasonality and slow normalization of core services pricing, driven by consumer consumption. We maintain our belief that moderation of inflationary pressures should continue, but probably at a slow pace.

Fed mandate on labor. Although the rebalancing of the labor market has been slower than expected, as normalization is currently driven by shrinking vacancies rather than the typical increase in joblessness, we do not expect this to hinder interest rate cuts if inflation continues to moderate, considering that part of the Federal Reserve’s mandate is to “promote maximum employment.”

Rare opportunity for ‘immaculate’ outcome. The central bank’s ability to orchestrate a soft landing (avoid recession while coming close to target inflation) has been in question, but as the odds improve, we think policymakers could deliver proactive “insurance cuts” to engineer that elusive policy prize.

Looking back at this hiking cycle, central bankers have guided the market using different themes at different times, from “sufficiently restrictive” to “higher-for-longer” and now, “data-dependent.”

We believe that the current data-dependent theme implies a monetary policy phase where the destination is somewhat clear (policy rates should normalize from restrictive levels) but the path remains ambiguous - as such, caution and patience will be key for policymakers.

So far in 2024, investors have reduced 2024 rate pricing by nearly three to four cuts in aggregate when compared to the start of the year, shifting toward central bank projections.

We expect pricing of policy rates to continue to move around with each economic data release as policymakers cautiously wait for inflation and the economy to move into better balance before taking action.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

