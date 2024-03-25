JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last time that I wrote about Swedish network solutions vendor Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was in October 2019. I was bullish on the stock because the company, more so than its key Western peer Nokia (NOK), seemed to be taking advantage of the 5G upgrade cycle by posting solid results and bumping its next-year revenue outlook by quite a bit.

From that point, shares were up about 60% over the next 18 months, despite the COVID-19 bear and crisis. However, fast forward nearly three years from the post-dot-com bubble burst peak of April 2021, ERIC is now in a painful drawdown of 62% (see below).

This is a great opportunity, in my view, to reassess the investment opportunity. At very low valuation levels and a compelling dividend yield, is ERIC a good stock to own?

Ericsson's Business Looks Shaky

The Stockholm-based company made the news not long ago when US carrier AT&T (T) announced a $14 billion deal with Ericsson for Open RAN deployments in North America over the next four years.

For reference, the $3.5 billion per year injected into the sales pipeline represented roughly one-fifth of Ericsson's 2023 mobile networks ex-cloud software and service revenues - i.e., not just a drop in the bucket. Following the announcement, ERIC climbed 20% in three weeks from $5.25 in early December to $6.34, as bullishness mounted. Shares, however, completed a roundtrip back to $5.25 by mid-February of this year.

Ericsson's major win with the giant US carrier underscores what I believe to be a trademark of the Swedish vendor: a more aggressive commercial approach to gaining a market footprint, especially in North America and against main Europe-based rival Nokia. The remarks made by a Goldman Sachs analyst in December help to illustrate the point:

[Nokia] has stated that product quality was not the driver [of the company losing the AT&T deal to Ericsson] and hence implicitly contract terms played a role.

To me, there is a good chance that the great news of Ericsson's partnership with AT&T may have obfuscated AT&T's stronger bargaining power and, possibly, the lower margins that Ericsson will produce from this project. At the end of the day, what will likely matter most to Ericsson's bottom line and stock price in the next year at least is precisely what the management team shared in the most recent earnings call:

In 2023, we navigated a difficult mobile networks market marked by persistent headwinds and an unprecedented slowdown in the North American market, which really saw customers reducing capex significantly. [...] As we look ahead, 2024 will be a difficult year, and market conditions will prevail. And so, we currently expect the current market outside of China to further decline as our customers remain cautious and the investment pace normalizes in India.

AT&T deal aside, I believe that Ericsson is in a position to struggle in 2024 in the face of (1) global economic growth that remains lackluster, (2) an uncertain geopolitical environment that likely translates to a cautious stance on business spending, (3) elevated interest rates that discourage capital investments, (4) a focus by carriers worldwide on savings, whether it be in the form of lower operating or capital expenses, and (5) tough comps in key growth areas, including India.

It doesn't help that, as the chart below suggests, Ericsson has recently turned the corner from consistently beating market expectations on revenues to disappointing analysts in the most recent quarters, which I believe sets the bearish tone for the new year.

But How About ERIC's Valuation And Yield?

Having said the above, there are two good, related reasons for owning ERIC today: low valuations and high dividend yield, both a product of share price that has declined sharply since April 2021 (refer to the article's first graph).

Regarding Ericsson's dividend yield of 4.6% vs. the 10-year US treasury yield of 4.2%, I can understand why income investors might be tempted to own this stock. But I would point out that last year's SEK 7.2 billion generated in cash from operations (1) was not large enough to cover SEK 9.1 billion in dividend payments and (2) swung wildly from the previous year's SEK 30.9 billion, suggesting extreme volatility in cash inflow. Worth noting, Ericsson's free cash flow in 2023 was negative.

On valuation, I think that the low-teen forward P/E (above) merely reflects the challenges that Ericsson faces ahead, the low growth profile, and the high levels of uncertainty - for example, the company's revenues and earnings are still relatively lumpy and dependent on the signing of deals that are hard to project or predict.

Therefore, I stay away from ERIC for the uninspiring business prospects, despite the luring valuation and yield.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.