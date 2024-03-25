Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ericsson: A Risky Low-Valuation Play To Avoid

DM Martins Research
Summary

  • Ericsson's stock has experienced a significant drawdown of 62% since April 2021.
  • The company recently secured a major deal with AT&T for Open RAN deployments, but the initial excitement in the market has worn off.
  • ERIC is expected to struggle in 2024 due to global economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, and a focus on cost savings by carriers.

Ericsson office building in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last time that I wrote about Swedish network solutions vendor Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was in October 2019. I was bullish on the stock because the company, more so than its key Western

DM Martins Research
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.- - -Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.- - -On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

