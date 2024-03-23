Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What The Fed Is Watching Before Cutting Rates

Mar. 23, 2024 5:00 AM ET
Summary

  • The Fed is not cutting rates due to a strong U.S. growth and employment.
  • Monitoring GDP, non-farm payrolls, and unemployment may indicate whether the Fed delays their rate cuts.
  • Any delay in rate cuts may lead to a correction in the equity markets.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

With a strong equity market and all-time highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, investors are clearly bullish, fueled by growth in the U.S. economy, the prospect for future earnings growth, developments in technology, and the expectation

Hello. I'm a financial writer/blogger & market risk analyst with 15 years in the financial services industry including over 10 years on trading desks of two major banks. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- My Top-Down meets Bottom-Up Approach to financial analysis includes: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- How Macro Trends & Economic Indicators, Bond yields, Capital flows, & The Fed - Drive Sectors & ultimately Individual Stocks. - Financial analysis of Bank stocks, Commodities, Industrials, & Tech. - Former currency risk advisor to Corporates, with Options and risk policy experience.- Published Work includes: Financial analysis (Investopedia); - Retirement Income (RetirementIncomeAnalyst.com) & Wealth Management Firms. - Hold an Economics degree with a concentration in Finance (University of Rhode Island).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

