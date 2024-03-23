Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Continue To Checkout?

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
362 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's share price has declined approximately 80% from its peak due to slowing growth and increased competition.
  • The stock's valuation does not offer a compelling entry point, but an entry point around the low $50s would present a more appealing risk-reward ratio.
  • Selling slightly in-the-money call options could yield a low to mid-double-digit annualized return if the stock price remains stable or appreciates.
Entrepreneur Using Laptop At Home Office

Morsa Images

Summary

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) experienced a significant rally, with its share price nearly tripling. However, the company has since witnessed a decline of approximately 80% from its peak, primarily due to slowing growth and increased competitive pressures. Presently, the stock's valuation

This article was written by

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
362 Followers
We are driven by a singular mission: to democratize access to top-tier investment resources, bringing the analytical rigor and expertise traditionally reserved for Wall Street professionals directly to the public. Our commitment lies in bridging the gap between sophisticated investment philosophies and individual investors, empowering you with the tools, insights, and financial model templates needed to navigate the complexities of the market. We believe that high-quality financial resources should not be a privilege of the few, but a tool accessible to all, enabling informed decision-making and fostering financial independence.Our team employs a rigorous, bottom-up research approach to identify asymmetry, which we define as a disparity between a company's stock price and its intrinsic value, particularly in businesses we believe are misunderstood or neglected by the market. Our primary sector focus is real estate, though we occasionally find opportunities in other sectors.Our investment philosophy is predicated on the idea that risk and return can be inversely correlated and that the occurrence of asymmetric opportunities often aligns with market volatility. This means that time is our scarcest asset. Therefore, our most critical decision is selecting which companies warrant our sustained attention.While we take a long-term perspective, we recognize that price is the primary determinant of investment risk. Looking for investments with asymmetric return profiles and downside protection means we cannot simply "buy and hold." We strive to adjust our ratings as often as necessary based on price action and fundamentals to reflect the risk/return profile of the companies we cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News