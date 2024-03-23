Meredith Heil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF)

Eurofins was among Sequoia's worst performing stocks in 2023, for the second year in a row. The source of the underperformance was primarily the roll-off of very significant COVID revenue, revenue which Eurofins captured over the 2020-2022 period by being very fleet of foot serving customers during the pandemic. At its peak, COVID testing accounted for almost half of Eurofins' Operating Income and drove spectacular returns in the stock, to our benefit.

In the clutch of the pandemic, the potential duration of COVID testing revenues was unclear, but now the answer is in: Eurofins earned nothing from COVID testing in 2023. Sitting here today, our trim of the position near the stock's peak in 2021 looks well timed.

We chose to maintain a significant investment in Eurofins because it is an exceptional company. It boasts one of the very best track records in Europe over the past thirty years. Its testing businesses overwhelmingly serve non-cyclical, stable markets, and the company has long turbocharged its growth with a sensible acquisition strategy aimed at establishing the company as the #1 or #2 player in every market it serves. This scale, along with heavy investments in technology, gives Eurofins advantages over its competitors in capacity utilization, speed, and sample tracking, among other things. The company is still run by its founder Gilles Martin, who remains the largest shareholder, and totally dedicated to the long-term success of the business.

We have been investors in Eurofins since early 2019. If we back out the impact of COVID revenues, Eurofins grew operating income in its underlying business by 17% annually over the 2018-2022 period. It then got caught flat footed in 2023 as inflation drove costs up faster than it could reprice its customer contracts, a situation which shaved 20% off of operating income, and which the company is already remedying. We expect Eurofins to resume its winning ways in 2024, a year for which consensus estimates project the resumption of 17% earnings growth.

Eurofins maintains its agility by running a radically decentralized business model and treating every one of its lab managers as an entrepreneur. However, with more than 61,000 employees, the company is no longer the scrappy start-up it once was, and it is inevitable that the growth Eurofins enjoys over the next ten years will be lower than that of the last ten. Nevertheless, we still expect growth significantly in excess of GDP and a comfortable glideslope to maturity. At a sub-market multiple of forward earnings, we consider the stock attractive.

