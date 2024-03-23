Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sequoia Fund - Eurofins Scientific: No Longer The Scrappy Start-Up It Once Was

Mar. 23, 2024 6:15 AM ETEurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.6K Followers

Summary

  • Eurofins was among Sequoia's worst performing stocks in 2023, for the second year in a row.
  • Eurofins to resume its winning ways in 2024, a year for which consensus estimates project the resumption of 17% earnings growth.
  • ERFSF is no longer the scrappy start-up it once was, and it is inevitable that the growth Eurofins enjoys over the next ten years will be lower than that of the last ten.

New buildings of Eurofins, Lancaster Laboratories

Meredith Heil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF)

Eurofins was among Sequoia's worst performing stocks in 2023, for the second year in a row. The source of the underperformance was primarily the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.6K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About ERFSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ERFSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ERFSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News