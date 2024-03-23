Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week Ahead: Enthusiasm For The Dollar Rekindled

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan lifted its interest rate target for the first time in 17 years.
  • The Swiss National Bank became the first G10 central bank to cut rates.
  • The PBOC relented and allowed the dollar to rise above the CNY7.20 cap that has held it back this year.
  • The central bank of Mexico delivered its first rate cut.
  • The median projection for Federal Reserve officials maintained the three cuts for the year,.

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

Last week will be remembered for several things.

First, the Bank of Japan lifted its interest rate target for the first time in 17 years and formally ended its Yield Curve Control and ceased buying ETFs. The yen sold off

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.23K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

