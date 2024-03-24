Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Stop Chasing Dead Money

Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Summary

  • Alibaba's stock is likely to remain stagnant due to lack of major catalysts and underperformance against the broader market.
  • The company's core eCommerce business is struggling to gain momentum amidst China's economic troubles, while competitors like PDD Holdings are experiencing impressive growth.
  • Alibaba's cloud business is also facing increased competition and geopolitical challenges, making it unlikely to pose a threat to Western dominance in the industry.

Despite reporting decent earnings numbers last month, Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) stock failed to gain momentum and has been underperforming against the broader market in recent quarters. As international capital continues to leave China in droves while the geopolitical

I'm a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, I managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets. My goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

