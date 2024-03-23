Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charles Schwab: The Bull Market Could Supercharge Earnings

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.81K Followers

Summary

  • In late December 2023, I upgraded Charles Schwab stock from Sell to Hold due to expected benefits from 2024's rate cuts.
  • I am now further upgrading SCHW shares, anticipating strong earnings from the growing bull market in equities and other assets.
  • As early indicators suggest, Schwab is poised to increase earnings over the next few quarters due to bullish trading volumes and higher margin balances.
  • Given improved commercial dynamics, I am updating my valuation model anchored on earnings through 2026, setting a new fair share price at $75.

Charles Schwab Posts Rise In 1st Quarter Profits

Justin Sullivan

In late December 2023, I upgraded Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock from Sell to Hold, arguing that the U.S. brokerage firm is likely a key beneficiary of the 2024 expected rate cuts. Today I give SCHW shares another upgrade, as

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.81K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCHW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News