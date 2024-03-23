Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Box, Inc.: Rating Upgrade As Growth Targets Are Achievable

Mar. 23, 2024 10:21 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX) Stock
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
935 Followers

Summary

  • BOX appears to have seen a turnaround in revenue growth, with calculated billings and remaining performance obligations showing acceleration.
  • The rollout of Box AI and a focus on channel partnerships are expected to drive further growth acceleration.
  • The growth targets set by management are achievable within the next 5 years.

Abstract connected dots and lines. Concept of AI technology, Motion of digital data flow.

your_photo

Summary

Following my coverage of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in October 2023, for which I recommended a hold rating as the upside potential was not attractive, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
935 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News