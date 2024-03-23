Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bath & Body Works: Downgrading To Hold As I Monitor Industry Demand For 1H24

Mar. 23, 2024 11:02 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
900 Followers

Summary

  • Bath & Body Works' strong 4Q23 performance led to a share price increase, but signs of weakening demand and disappointing FY24 guidance prompt a shift from a buy to a hold rating.
  • Sales grew by 0.8% and gross margin beat estimates, but international and e-commerce sales declined.
  • Concerns about meeting FY24 guidance, potential de-rating of stock valuation, and limited upside potential at 14x forward earnings contribute to the hold rating.

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

Summary

My previous rating was a buy (Dec 2023) as Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) continued to show very strong execution, as evident in the 3Q23 performance, which I expected to continue into CY24. I am revising my rating

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
900 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBWI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBWI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBWI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News