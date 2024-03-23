Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Upstart Holdings: Still Too Risky

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • Upstart Holdings aims to disrupt the lending market with its AI platform, but its monetization of its customer and partner base is not strong.
  • The company's AI lending platform uses machine learning to offer a better credit underwriting experience to banks and credit unions.
  • Upstart's growth prospects rely on expanding its partners, adding new products, and potentially internationalizing its business. However, its financial performance has been mixed, with operating losses and declining loan originations.

Upstart headquarters in San Mateo, CA, USA

JHVEPhoto

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) wants to disrupt the lending market through its AI platform, but so far the monetization of its customer and partners’ base is not great, raising questions about the sustainability of its business model.

Company Overview

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.52K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News