STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) isn't a high-yielding REIT, but it operates in a sector that continues to experience growth. There has been much speculation throughout the past year about real estate stability as rates continued to increase. A common theme was that the sector would come under immense pressure over the next two years unless rates declined as there is a wall of debt maturing. REITs in general, declined as the Fed took rates higher, but recently, they found some reprieve as rates maintained their current levels and Fed Chair Powell became more dovish over the past several FOMC meetings. While returning to the office is still a concern in the office sector, the pandemic pulled a lot of the transition forward with e-commerce in the retail sector. With more warehouse space being needed, industrial REITs such as STAG have become increasingly popular. STAG's financials indicate their business hasn't just been recession-proof, but it was pandemic-proof. I think that STAG will continue to grow as the need for industrial space increases, and the growing dividend will become more sought after as the risk-free rate of return declines.

Following up on my previous article about STAG

It's been a while since I wrote about STAG, as my last article was published in June of 2021 (can be read here). In that article, I discussed STAG's business model and why its operations were positively impacted by the pandemic. Since then, STAG has underperformed the market, and most of its upside has come from dividends. Shares have appreciated by 1.67% compared to the S&P 500, climbing 22.09%. When the dividend is factored in, STAG's total return is 13.37%. I am following up on my previous investment thesis as STAG is operating in a different macroeconomic environment, and I feel there is an opportunity at the current valuation. I am long STAG and think it will benefit from an expanding e-commerce market and a lower-rate environment.

The risks to my investment thesis with STAG

While I feel that STAG's financials indicate it's operating a viable business that can operate throughout any business cycle, there are risks to my investment thesis. We have not endured a long-lasting recession or a drastic downturn in the nation's GDP. If technology advances to the point where an overwhelming number of jobs are lost, it could lead to economic distress for many American families. If this occurs, then we could see significant GDP contraction, and the real estate market could become unstable. If economic conditions deteriorate and remain unstable, it could result in fewer goods and services being purchased, which could correlate to defaults in STAG's leases or extended vacancies in their properties. STAG is dependent on a thriving economy as its core business revolves around leasing industrial properties such as warehouses. At the end of 2023, STAG owned 569 buildings with roughly 112.3 million rentable square feet, of which 493 locations were either warehouse or distribution centers. In an economy that is contracting, there is a chance that STAG's facilities aren't as desirable or their tenants could face financial distress.

Why I think STAG is a strong REIT to consider as we enter a rate-cutting cycle

E-Commerce sales in the United States are expected to grow 12.32% YoY in 2024 to $1.32 trillion. Over the next 2 years, e-commerce sales are expected to grow by $350 billion (26.48%) as they reach $1.67 trillion. We are still in the early stages of e-commerce, as 2026 is the first year that e-commerce is expected to exceed 20% of total retail sales. We have a booming economy, and GDP continues to expand, with the last print indicating that the U.S. economy grew at a 3.2% rate in Q4 of 2023. This is why I am a fan of STAG, as GDP continues to grow and e-commerce becomes a larger percentage of overall retail sales, its industrial space will continue to be in demand.

STAG owns 569 buildings in 41 states with approximately 112.3 million rentable square feet. It's portfolio includes 493 warehouse and distribution buildings in addition to 70 light manufacturing buildings. STAG had a 98.4% occupancy rate at the end of 2023, with no individual tenant representing more than 2.9% of its annualized rent revenue. If you are bullish on business within the U.S. then there is a good chance that STAG will play a vital role behind the scenes. More warehouses and industrial space will be needed to facilitate the growing demand, and STAG will be there to fulfill this need.

The proof is in the financials, as STAG has done nothing but grow its revenue, EBITDA, and FFO YoY for the past decade. In 2023, STAG was able to continue its growth trend as its revenue grew 7.76% ($50.8 million) YoY while its EBITDA grew by 7.38% ($35.6 million) and its FFO grew by 4.99% ($20 million). Over the past decade, STAG has increased its revenue by 371.71% ($555.7 million), while driving an additional 335.04% ($398.70 million) in EBITDA and 486.89% ($349.10 million) in FFO. As the U.S. economy grows, so does the need for STAG's locations, which is proven in the financials. I believe that this trend will continue as the U.S. economy continues to expand in the future.

Comparing STAG to its peers

I always like to see how similar companies are valued compared to the ones I am looking at, so I created a peer group in the industrial REIT space. I will compare STAG to the following REITs across several categories:

• Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

• First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

• Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

• EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

I always want to pay the best price I can for a company's profitability. With REITs the two aspects I look at are funds from operations (FFO) and EBITDA. STAG is projected to generate $2.39 of FFO per share in 2024 and currently trades at a 2024 price to FFO of 16.02x. The peer group average trades at a price to FFO of 21.49x. Based on this metric, I am paying a great price for STAG's FFO compared to its peer group.

The next profitability measure I look for is the market cap to EBITDA measure. In the TTM STAG has generated $517.70 million in EBITDA. This places its market cap to EBITDA ratio at 13.44x while the peer group trades at 19.31x. Based on how the numbers fall, STAG is trading at the lowest market cap to EBITDA ratio in the peer group, and this reinforces the idea that it is trading at a discount to its peers.

Typically, unless there is a complete disconnect between the stock price and what I feel is the fair value, I invest in REITs to generate income. When I look at REITs, I compare them on their dividend yield and FFO coverage ratio to make sure the dividend is supported. STAG has the largest dividend yield from its peer group at 3.87% while having an FFO coverage ratio of 161.49%. STAG's dividend is completely supported, and it seems like they are in a strong position to continue growing the dividend in the future.

Conclusion

STAG may not have the largest yield in the REIT sector, but I think it's a REIT that can generate capital appreciation while growing the dividend over the next several years. As the economy expands, I believe STAG will continue to grow its revenue YoY and drive additional profitability in its EBITDA and FFO. This should allow STAG to continue expanding its operations and increase its dividend. I think STAG is undervalued compared to its peer group, and this is a RIET I want to own more of in the future. STAG has established a tremendous track record, and unlike other REITs, it wasn't negatively impacted by the pandemic. I will be happy to reinvest the monthly dividends while adding to my position as I wait for STAG to continue climbing toward its previous highs.