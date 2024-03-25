Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STAG Industrial Should Continue Higher While Becoming More Attractive As An Income Play

Mar. 25, 2024 9:00 AM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Stock
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
30.91K Followers

Summary

  • STAG Industrial operates in a growing sector and has been pandemic-proof, with its financials indicating strong growth.
  • The need for industrial space is increasing due to the growth of e-commerce, making STAG a popular choice among investors.
  • STAG's financial performance has been consistently strong, with revenue, EBITDA, and FFO growing year over year for the past decade.
Money on the edge

PM Images

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) isn't a high-yielding REIT, but it operates in a sector that continues to experience growth. There has been much speculation throughout the past year about real estate stability as rates continued to increase. A common theme was that the

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
30.91K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News