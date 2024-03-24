Andrii Borodai/iStock via Getty Images

Alderya – Overview

Aldeyra (NASDAQ:ALDX or the Company), is a small cap, development-stage biotech company with a portfolio of RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulating compounds. The lead drug is a topical therapy for dry eye disease, reproxalap, that recently received a complete response letter (CRL), a rejection from the FDA. The Company believes it has a clear path to provide additional data and obtain approval for reproxalap in early 2025. The Company also has other oral and intravitreal injection products in earlier stages of development.

The Company ended 2023 with $142M in cash and is expected to burn approximately $40M in 2024. The Company signed an option agreement with AbbVie to license its lead asset. Execution on a clinical program to satisfy the FDA and obtain approval for reproxalap is the key for the AbbVie to exercise the license option. 2024 is a pivotal year for ADLX.

AbbVie Option Agreement

Last fall, the Company also announced an option agreement to jointly develop, manufacture and commercialize reproxalap with AbbVie in the US, and to provide an exclusive license to AbbVie outside of the US. As part of the agreement, AbbVie paid the Company $1M on closing of the agreement, and another $5M in mid-December as an option extension fee. This clause was likely negotiated because the Company knew it was going to receive a CRL, and big pharma never likes to buy anything until uncertainties are mitigated.

If fully exercised, the Company would receive an upfront payment of $100M, $100M upon US approval of reproxalap, another $200M in additional regulatory and commercial milestones, a 60%/40% P&L share in the US and tiered royalties on ex-US sales. The option expires the earlier of 10 days following US approval of reproxalap and April 30, 2025. While not disclosed, it is normal for the additional milestones to be linked to additional regulatory approvals (EU for example) and commercial milestones (first year of $500M in annual revenue for example).

Path to Reproxalap Approval

The Company had a PDUFA date of November 23, 2023 for reproxalap. In October, the Company received minutes from the FDA that identified a clinical data gap in the NDA submission. The Company subsequently expressed the belief that a) they would likely receive a CRL in November, and b) they believe a single allergen chamber trial would satisfy the FDA’s request for additional clinical data.

In January this year at JPM, and then again following the filing of the 10-K, I spoke with management to get an update on the regulatory path for reproxalap. The path discussed in October and November focused on a single allergen chamber trial filed under a special protocol assessment (SPA) process. More recently, after the Company and AbbVie had additional time to consider the optimal path, the Company may run three clinical trials. Two redundant allergen chamber cross-over clinical trials, which are low-cost, short studies. Then one additional study to expand what data could be included on the eventual label, but not needed to receive approval. The redundant trials increase the probability of success, and timely resubmission of the NDA. (Likely feedback from AbbVie, as small companies do not usually choose redundant paths.)

The Company stated that they would confirm their path to the investment community once they finalize the meeting minutes from their recent FDA discussions about the final protocol(s). I would expect that confirmation would come in the form of a conference call to allow Q&A, likely in the first week of April. I believe that confirmation, if it includes timing and comfort that the additional clinical data will meet the FDA’s needs for approval, then I believe there will be an increase in value following a full status update on the path to approval, which also would provide insight on the path for AbbVie to exercise its option agreement.

Portfolio

Aldeyra Website

Figure 1: Aldeyra Product Pipeline

Reproxalap is also under development for Allergic Conjunctivitis. In two separate phase 3 trials, reproxalap showed a statistically significant improvement in ocular itching versus vehicle. The Company plans to discuss the path to regulatory submission for Allergic Conjunctivitis following the resubmission of the NDA for dry eye disease, expected in 2H 2024.

Aldeyra 2023 10-K

Figure 2: Ocular Itch Improvement Data

Behind reproxalap, the Company has a series of RASP inhibitors. RASP are implicated in the inflammation pathway by binding to, and disrupting the normal function of molecules in the cell. In a normal healthy cell, RASP-metabolizing enzymes are responsible for muting the effects of RASP. In disease states, these enzymes are not able to prevent the pro-inflammatory activation of RASP. Aldeyra’s science is focused on developing molecules to inhibit RASP pro-inflammatory activation. All of the other molecules are at various early stages of development with limited patient data.

ADX-629 is being developed for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome, a rare disease involving the accumulation of fatty alcohols and fatty aldehydes because of a mutation in how the body makes fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase. This small study is being run by an outside investigator.

ADX-629 is also being developed for alcoholic hepatitis. This very small study is underway, with data expected in the second half of 2024.

ADX-629 showed promise for atopic dermatitis in an eight patient, 90-day, open-label study. The Company will move forward in this indication with its next generation compound, ADX-246. One can assume ADX-246 is a better molecule with longer patent life.

They also have ADX-248, which is expected to be tested in a phase 1/2 in dry AMD patients with a dark adaptive deficit.

All of the other programs are in the early stages of development, and have limited patient data, if any. They each have a thesis which seems plausible. However, when modeling the company, very little, if any, value would be ascribed to these other assets.

Patent Position

Reproxalap’s composition of matter patent expires in 2028, which with a Hatch-Waxman extension, gives solid US protection until 2033. Beyond that, it will all depend on the strength of their method of use and formulation patent portfolio on the product. Ex-US, the Company has stated that the composition of matter patent to expire in 2026. EU patent expiration is not as important as the 10 year marketing exclusivity (8 years of data exclusivity and 10 years of marketing exclusivity, plus 1 additional year if a new indication is filed on the drug in that time frame) for that region.

All of the other molecules in the portfolio have composition of matter patents that expire between 2026 and 2041. As some are targeted at orphan indication, there will be at least seven years of exclusivity in the US and 10 years in the EU, if they are developed and approved. Therefore, as with most new molecular entities, IP protection will likely be a combination of composition of matter, formulation and method of use patents, plus regulatory exclusivity.

Management Team

The Company has an experienced board and is led by an experienced investor and operator in dr. Todd Brady. The CFO is interim and has audit accountant training. Dr. Brady likely does all of the investor communications. The Company does have a VP of Commercial Strategy, but does not appear to have the right personnel for a commercial launch. The commercial partnership with AbbVie is crucial for monetizing reproxalap.

Chairman Richard Douglas, PhD Former SVP Corp Dev at Genzyme

Member of Board at Novavax (NVAX) and MaxCyte (MXCT) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Todd Brady Served as CEO of ALDX since 2012, as Director since 2005

Principal at Domain Associates

Member of Board at Evoke (EVOK) Chief Financial Officer (Interim) Bruce Greenberg Joined Aldeyra in 2019

Previously, controller at Karyopharm (KPTI) Click to enlarge

Proforma Model

When modeling the Company, I made the following baseline assumptions:

AbbVie exercises option for reproxalap in 2025 – paying $100M - then pays the first $100M milestone for US approval

The model assumes another $50M milestone for EU approval in 2027, and another $50M milestone for achieving $500M in annualized sales in 2029 (both pure assumptions, as details of those later milestones are not disclosed, other than a cumulative $200M in additional milestones possible

40% revenue share in US, with off-setting costs for sales included in ALDX P&L

$1,200 per year per treated dry eye patient, and $100 per year per treated allergic conjunctivitis patient

5% peak penetration in both dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis

R&D spend decreases after reproxalap approval – focuses on early-stage RASP programs

No new shares issued during modelling period because milestone payments exceed cash requirements

Analyst Research

Assuming one uses a 15% discount rate, and risk weights the approval and deal exercise at 50%, the model suggests a fair value of $9 per share today. With a positive confirmatory clinical trial, and an AbbVie option exercise, each share could be worth north of $19. The model suggests a $25 share price by the end of 2026 if reproxalap gets approved, AbbVie licenses the drug, and the Company starts to earn additional milestones.

If the trial fails, and AbbVie walks away from the license in early 2025, then the Company would still have almost $100M in cash. The Company would be valued at less than cash because of the burn involved with the early stage programs – likely hitting $1.

Potential Risks and Potential Surprises

Financing: The Company had $142M is cash at the end of 2023, and is projected to burn $40M in 2024. The risk of future financings is low. Valuation: Since Q4 2023, the biotech market has surged. Good news is once again resulting in increases in stock price. Valuation models once again may have relevance to stock price. AbbVie Partnership or Sale: The best-case scenario in the short term is that AbbVie decides to buy the Company before they exercise the option. That could result in a price north of $10, with no more risk. If AbbVie waits, sees good data, then exercises, the Company could be worth more in the long term. EBIT Company: In the event AbbVie walks away, then the Company will need to find another partner or launch reproxalap themselves. That would be a value destroying event, as small companies have had a very hard time commercializing drugs in a way that maintains a high share price. When that happens, the company would be valued at a multiple of EBIT, which would lower the stock price considerably.

Conclusion

ALDX is essentially a single asset company who is on the verge of an FDA approval for dry eye disease and of consummating a license deal with AbbVie. If these two events take place, the stock could be worth north of $20. The Company does not need any money to see the outcome of these steps.

I expect the Company to host a conference call to clearly articulate its strategy and tactics to achieve those two goals that are required to reward long term shareholders. 2024 needs to be a year of execution. If done properly, then the sky is the limit. If they fail, then a fire sale at a $1 will be the likely outcome. Fingers crossed for execution.