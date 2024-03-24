Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aldeyra: Derisked Biotech Eyeing Path To Approval And Finalizing Deal With AbbVie

Daron Evans
Summary

  • Lead asset, reproxalap, has clear path to regulatory approval in Dry Eye Disease.
  • Option deal for commercial license with AbbVie signed - $400M in milestones, 60/40 profit shares of US market and tiered double-digit royalties for ex-US.
  • $142M in cash at 12/31/23, burning $40M per year - plenty of cash to achieve monetization of reproxalap.

Business woman office worker dripping eye drops

Andrii Borodai/iStock via Getty Images

Alderya – Overview

Aldeyra (NASDAQ:ALDX or the Company), is a small cap, development-stage biotech company with a portfolio of RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulating compounds. The lead drug is a topical therapy for dry eye disease, reproxalap, that recently received

Daron Evans
Mr. Evans is a private investor who focuses primarily on life science opportunities.

