ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a company developing AI-driven medical documentation platform for hospital and physicians

Share performance has been underwhelming since going public in 2021 at the price of $5. All-time return stands at -15% today, with the stock most recently trading at $4.3. The weak all-time return is partially driven by the lackluster performance YTD. Having reached $5.8 at the start of the year in January, share price has continued to trend down since. AUGX is down -27% YTD.

I initiate my coverage with a neutral rating. My 1-year price target of $4.6 presents a 10.5% upside, which doesn’t present attractive risk-reward, in my view.

Financial Reviews

8K

Fundamentals are relatively mixed. While growth has been steadily accelerating from high teens to 45% in just over two years, AUGX has remained a loss-making company. In FY 2023, GAAP net loss narrowed by 22% to -$19.2 million, which, despite positive progress, still points to the fact that AUGX is still far away from breakeven. The situation is pretty similar for adjusted EBITDA / aEBITDA, where loss narrowed by 22% to -$15.2 million, suggesting a potential issue in cash generation. Some software companies often have positive aEBITDA despite being unprofitable on GAAP basis due to the high level of non-cash share-based compensation / SBCs. However, this is not the case with AUGX, which still sees a negative aEBITDA even after offsetting the net loss with SBCs.

8K

As predicted, AUGX’s operating cash flow / OCF has indeed been in the red. Though OCF burn trended lower in FY 2023, the change has not been significant enough, in my opinion. Last year, AUGX burned through over $16.7 million of OCF, effectively resulting in AUGX ending the year with merely $22 million of cash. In FY 2023, AUGX had to rely on the $43 million of cash it raised from financing activity to bolster its cash balance. This has helped AUGX to more than double its cash position YoY to $46 million in FY 2023, all despite burning through $15 million of cash from its operations.

Catalyst

I believe there are some identifiable catalysts to help the management to deliver on its $60 million - $62 million revenue guidance for FY 2024, along with the margin expansion expectation. These catalysts include continued strong AI trends primarily within the US healthcare industry and also the optimization on MDS / Medical Documentation Specialists centers in India.

grand view research

I believe there is a real growth opportunity in the healthcare AI industry in the US. A report by Grand View Research projects the market will reach over $22 billion in 2030 with 29.3% CAGR. With AUGX growing above 40% today, the company even already grows faster than the market. In particular, the increasing AI use in healthcare is likely driven by the recent signing of executive orders by the Biden Administration that emphasizes the creation of policies and regulations around the safe use of AI in the healthcare industries. Furthermore, healthcare players were all invited to sign a voluntary commitment to use AI responsibly:

The commitments received today will serve to align industry action on AI around the “FAVES” principles—that AI should lead to healthcare outcomes that are Fair, Appropriate, Valid, Effective, and Safe. Under these principles, the companies commit to inform users whenever they receive content that is largely AI-generated and not reviewed or edited by people. They will adhere to a risk management framework for using applications powered by foundation models—one by which they will monitor and address harms that applications might cause.

Source: White House.

In my opinion, while the healthcare industry players may be aware of the billions of dollars of potential cost savings that AI could bring in, the agreed framework provides a helpful compliance guideline for healthcare executives to make faster decisions when it comes to selecting AI tools. More or less, this has benefited companies like AUGX.

company presentation

Consequently, I believe AUGX’s market penetration has been quite successful, with many of its milestones today indicating future revenue growth. Its client base, for instance, includes sizable healthcare systems such as HCA healthcare and Dignity Health. Having secured these clients, AUGX is in a good position to do more product upsells and cross sells across more hospitals and departments. In my view, this has been one of the key reasons for AUGX’s exceptionally high net revenue retention of 152% today:

So there are multiple thrusts within HCA in terms of rollout. The one that obviously we've been talking about the most is in the emergency department. And as you know, we're currently deployed in four hospitals at HCA. And that deployment, the plan for broadening that deployment is going according to schedule. So we anticipate that occurring throughout the year. But beyond that, we are already seeing deployment of our products in other areas, other departments within HCA, and there are plans to accelerate that deployment very soon.

Source: Q4 2023 earnings call.

company presentation

As per the management’s comment on MDS optimisation, I believe there is indeed room for more upside in gross margin expansions. For instance, by adjusting turnaround time / TAT, AUGX could potentially serve more customers with fewer MDS, effectively providing a cost-saving effect. Furthermore, AUGX could also explore other lower cost locations in India for its MDS centers. As per its filing, each MDS center has a different gross margin profile.

Risk

I believe risk remains moderate today. As reflected in the weak share performance to date, AUGX’s lack of profitability and cash flow generation may result in low market confidence in the stock. Despite the strong secular tailwinds and growth performance, there is a good possibility of AUGX still relying on outside financing to sustain its operations in the near term. For FY 2024, I would expect AUGX to still potentially see OCF losses, especially with only relatively modest gross margin expansions and an expectation of $9 million increase in operating expenses.

Therefore, with only over $46 million of cash, there is a valid reason for investors to worry about AUGX's cash runway. Though AUGX has not provided cash flow guidance, I roughly estimate its "mid-to-upper" $50 million of GAAP operating expenses target to result in operating loss of -$24 million to -$27 million, more or less, already assuming a $61 million of revenue at the midpoint of the guidance with 50% gross margin, an assumed 200 bps expansion from FY 2023's level.

This means AUGX will see a widening operating loss, which also suggests greater OCF loss, given the potentially low SBCs. With OCF tracking operating loss moderately, I believe OCF could probably end up somewhere between low-to-mid $20 million, meaning that AUGX will likely need to do another capital raising in the next 18 months.

Moreover, in my opinion, there is also a limit to which gross margin could expand in the near term, due to the fact that Augmedix Live, the major revenue contributor, relies heavily on MDS, which are humans:

As we stand today, the vast majority of our revenue is still delivered by Augmedix Live, our legacy historical premium product. So that's still a human loop. We have an MDS that works with a clinician.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for AUGX is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - AUGX to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $62 million, a 38% growth, meeting the high end range of its guidance. I assign AUGX a forward P/S of 5x, which implies a share price appreciation to $5.9. In this scenario, I would expect AUGX to land more key health system clients that could lead to future expansion-driven revenue growth. AUGX will also achieve gross margin expansions. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - AUGX to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $58 million, missing the low end range of its guidance by $2 million. In this scenario, I expect AUGX to see a correction to $3.3, as a result of low market confidence due to the lack of profitability and OCF generation while missing the guidance.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $4.6 per share, presenting a potential upside of 10.5% from the current level. At this point, I would give the stock a neutral rating.

Conclusion

AUGX is in a good position to capture secular growth opportunities in AI healthcare. However, lack of profitability and OCF generation may concern investors, further affecting share performance. There is also a potential limitation for margin expansions in its largest business, Augmedix Live, in my view, due to the high labor components to it. My 1-year price target model of $4.6 suggests a 10.5% upside, which doesn’t display an attractive risk-reward just yet. I advise investors to stay on the sidelines for now.