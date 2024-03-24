FIW: Water Is The New Gold, And This ETF Has The Golden Touch

Kemal Yildirim/E+ via Getty Images

Like many, I was starting to wonder if bitcoin is the new gold. In other words, that asset class that transcends simple investment decision-making, and establishes itself as a part of some investors' "permanent portfolio"-style mixes. As in, it is always at least a small allocation.

I think I've found something I like better. And I can't believe it escaped my purview for this long. There it was, a chart I would breeze through with hundreds of others, but never really giving it considerable thought beyond a trade. But as frustrated as I am with myself about the opportunity cost I've missed so far, I am on it now. And I plan to stay on it.

I'm talking about water. And as the headline of this article says, I am coming to believe that despite all of the hype around bitcoin and gold in the current market environment, I place it higher than both in my long-term outlook. I am sure that I am in a distinct minority in this view. But that's OK, since my investment research work is entirely about taking what I see and do, and telling a broad audience of strangers about it.

And hopefully, there will be some other investors that think twice before dismissing equities involved in keeping our water supply clean and potable. Because in the First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW), I think I have found a piece of my broader portfolio that can be a central part of my arsenal as I likely overweight industrials over the next few years at least.

And as noted below, this ETF takes water investing to another level, investing in the long-term theme from a range of sector angles. FIW is not the cheapest ETF I own, but it is a buy rated holding for me.

Water: unlike gold and bitcoin, we can't survive without it

70% of the earth’s surface is covered in water. 60% of the human body is made up of water, so it comes as no surprise that water is the most valuable resource on the planet. Last I checked, humans were 0% bitcoin and actually have a trace amount of gold.

More significantly, of the bodies of water covering the world, 97% of them are saltwater which cannot be used for drinking, crop irrigation, or industrial usages. The small percentage of water that is available for consumer and corporate consumption faces pollution problems, which is why water purification and filtration companies are becoming increasingly important on a global scale.

According to Precedence Research, the water purification market in 2022 was $43.2 billion, and is expected to triple over the next decade. Now let’s look at specifically why that is.

45% of American tap water contains polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) which are forever chemicals that do not break down by either the human body, or the environment. (US geological survey). This fact, coupled with the endless stories of elevated levels of lead found in drinking water, makes clean water investments crucial to the ongoing population increase, and is why water purification and filtration companies and products are such a good, necessary investment.

Over the next thirty years, earth’s population is expected to increase by 2 billion people which is why the wastewater industry, plumbing supply industry, and water technology industry are expected to grow, both nationally and internationally. All of that supports my long-term enthusiasm for investing in water. Now, to my buy rating on FIW specifically.

FIW: keeping it clean

The First Trust Water ETF (FIW) tracks the ISE Clean Edge Water Index, which includes a basket of companies who derive a substantial amount of revenue from the wastewater and potable water industry. Specifically, these groups of companies provide water purification, filtration, distribution, metering, advanced water technology, and plumbing supply solutions.

Seeking Alpha

As shown above, FIW does not simply own a collection of local water utilities. That would not interest me nearly as much as the broader sector allocation does here. This tells me FIW is intent on investing in the issue from several angles, which makes this ETF similar to why I like ETFs that invest in another sub-sector of industrials, transportation. In that case, as well as with FIW, they cover more ground within the industrial sector, and I can piece together my industrial exposure without simply having to take the sector's winners and losers together all the time.

When it comes to potable drinking water, this ETF also invests in companies providing water solutions as water scarcity becomes a growing concern. According to the UN, in 2030, the imbalance of supply and demand for water could leave as many as 700 million people displaced. These companies will not only clean the water we have, but can build new, modern infrastructures. This will allow more countries to have access water more efficiently, and can do so in a way that conserves water, while reducing operational costs.

Seeking Alpha

As is my preference, FIW, is a concentrated ETF, with more than 1/3 of the fund spread across only 10 stocks. Yet it is not top heavy, with the highest-weighted stock holding at just over 4%.

FIW has more than $1.5 billion in assets, a P/E ratio of 26x trailing earnings, and has done quite well over the years. That's why I am so upset at myself for not paying more attention to it. Here's what FIW has done over the past 10 years.

First it has outperformed the average S&P 500 stock, and has trounced gold by nearly a 4:1 margin. As readers know, I do not put much weight in past performance from point to point, but I will admit to being shocked about the outperformance versus the average S&P 500 stock. But the more I learn about FIW's portfolio and the secular nature of the problems those companies are trying to solve, the more I am willing to take the risk that those past relative returns are not a reason to be skeptical, that they can easily continue.

Data by YCharts

But here is a price trend analysis that I think is a head-turner. For the past 7 years, FIW has gained more than the average S&P 500 stock in nearly every 3-year rolling time frame.

Data by YCharts

And against gold, it is no contest. Now I realize there's a case to be made for a resurgence in gold. However, given the choice between a commodity whose value is arguably based in large part on its reputation as an inflation fighter and its raving fans ("gold bugs"), I prefer to consider a set of businesses (stocks) in a well-constructed portfolio that aim to solve an existential issue. That's water potability and purification.

Data by YCharts

The growth in water stocks is tied to how companies in this industry play a role in helping make it so that when we pay for water to run through our taps, we don't have to find out later that illegal substances polluting our drinks led to health issues.

An infrastructure investment whose mission is clear (water, that is)

Current municipal water treatment facilities are not all readily equipped to handle water contaminated with forever chemicals, pharmaceutical drugs, etc. Since the water emergency can be seen as an infrastructure problem, governments are likely to invest in these types of clean water companies, seeing as it’s a public health issue.

Looking ahead, it seems inevitable that FIW will be able to include more companies in the technology sector, which ought to help in the next tech bull market. For now, a modest 8% stake in that sector is more a benefit, I suspect. To prevent a global water shortage from occurring as the population increases, new, advanced technology making purified water more accessible is a must. Technology can also aid in the delivery of clean water around the world, which can then be used for consumption, crops, and machinery.

Risks to my thesis

Valuation tops the list of concerns, but as noted, this is a long-term rating and I regularly float position sizes in my portfolio based on technical analysis and other factors. But clearly, a glance at some of the top 10 holdings for FIW shows poor valuation scores across the board, using Seeking Alpha's Quant Factor Grades. Balancing that off is the strong profitability of these companies.

Seeking Alpha

Additional risks investing in water include unforeseen climate change, rising consumer costs, and governments underspending in this industry. However, even government officials need to drink clean water every day, so I’m not worried about a lack of funding.

Conclusion

FIW surprised me. I wish I had paid more attention to it, but my focus has been more in the area of keeping equity allocations lighter and simpler. However, as I start to see the clouds part on some neglected parts of the market, including industrials, I expect to have this one squarely on the radar, and in my portfolio. And while I am stepping in modestly, I will be watching for an opportunity to "flood" more of my portfolio with this S&P 500 and gold conqueror of the past, and I think, of the future. FIW is a buy for me.