Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A-Mark Precious Metals: Buy The Dip With Gold At All-Time High

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A-Mark results have been pressured by lower market premiums for gold and silver physical.
  • The company continues to consolidate market share with an outlook supported by overall solid fundamentals.
  • We are bullish on the stock and expect earnings to benefit as higher gold and silver prices drive a resurgence of demand for bullion and coins.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

silver eagle and golden american eagle one ounce coins

jansucko

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has likely frustrated investors with shares stuck in a relatively tight range since its pandemic-era breakout. Count us in that group as we last covered the stock early last year taking a

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.48K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Recognized as the 2023 Seeking Alpha Market Prediction Contest winner, Dan forecasted the 24% rally in the S&P 500 to within 8 points. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors get the big picture right and stay ahead of the curve. He shares model portfolios, and exclusive trade ideas to help investors make better decisions. The group also features an active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News