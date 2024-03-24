Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sera Prognostics' PreTRM: A Speculative Buy In Women's Health

Mar. 24, 2024 2:15 AM ETSera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
724 Followers

Summary

  • Sera Prognostics specializes in women's health diagnostics with its PreTRM test, offering personalized risk assessment for preterm birth.
  • The PreTRM test analyzes specific proteins and gestational age to provide accurate risk assessment for preterm birth.
  • Sera Prognostics specializes in women's health through its flagship product, PreTRM, with an 88% sensitivity for predicting preterm births.
  • Sera's platform includes a biobank and analytical capabilities, allowing for advanced proteomics research and potential expansion into other pregnancy-related conditions.
  • Significant uncertainties and competitive risks exist, yet I believe SERA's potential in the prenatal care market is vast and justifies it as a viable speculative "buy."

En el Hospital, toma de primer plano del Doctor hace ultrasonido / sonograma procedimiento a una mujer embarazada. Obstetra moviendo el transductor en el vientre de la madre del futuro.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a frontrunner specializing in women's health diagnostics with its PreTRM test and innovative platform with extensive biobank and analytical capabilities. They can perform a medical examination, a clinically validated blood test administered between the

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
724 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SERA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SERA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SERA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News