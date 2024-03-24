gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a frontrunner specializing in women's health diagnostics with its PreTRM test and innovative platform with extensive biobank and analytical capabilities. They can perform a medical examination, a clinically validated blood test administered between the 18th and 20th weeks of pregnancy, which offers a personalized and accurate risk assessment for preterm birth beyond results obtained by genetic information. Its 88% sensitivity underscores its ability to uncover risks not detected otherwise, reshaping prenatal care by enabling early and potentially life-saving interventions. Despite execution, scaling, regulatory, and competition risks, SERA is a good speculative “buy” for investors mindful of the risks.

The PreTRM Test: Business Overview

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) is a company leader in women's health diagnostics, improving maternal and neonatal care. It was founded in 2008 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Sera’s flagship product, the PreTRM test, is a clinically validated, commercially available blood test taken during the 18th and 20th weeks of pregnancy to accurately predict the risk of preterm birth. SERA essentially is a bet on women’s health diagnostics technology, particularly related to improving pregnancy outcomes. Moreover, SERA has adjacent ongoing R&D efforts to expand its IP into preeclampsia, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression applications.

Nevertheless, SERA’s main product remains the previously mentioned PreTRM product today. This test is a step towards addressing spontaneous premature birth health and mitigating unnecessary financial costs down the road via prevention. In fact, the PreTRM test is a blood-based biomarker test that analyzes the presence of specific proteins related to biological processes along with factors such as gestational age at the time of the test to provide a personalized assessment of the percentual individual risk of giving birth before 37 weeks of gestation, considered preterm.

Source: SERA’s 2024 Corporate Presentation.

This is valuable biomarker information, which is why the PreTRM has quickly become SERA’s main revenue source. They could theoretically expand on this value proposition by enhancing the economics of healthcare delivery pregnancy-related costs. However, it’s important to note that most of these potential revenues depend on how valuable healthcare providers actually consider the PreTRM to be and how financially accessible insurance providers make these types of tests for patients.

Moreover, SERA’s tests generate biomarkers that can be fed into a proprietary proteomics algorithm, which studies proteomes and their functions to predict certain pregnancy conditions and outcomes more effectively than other methods. Proteomics can provide a deeper understanding of each pregnancy than genetic information alone. Also, these proteins reflect specific cellular functions to detect changes or potential problems before the appearance of symptoms, which can be crucial for early preventive measures. Naturally, preventive healthcare has its pros and cons. Theoretically, prevention can be more cost-effective, but the lack of symptoms may reduce the urgency related to SERA’s demand for its tests. However, women who are identified as high risk may need closer monitoring of specific risk factors to prevent preterm birth or prepare for its potential outcomes. This particular cohort of patients does have a tangible benefit from the test and, therefore, is SERA’s main demographic target through broad pre-term risk assessment testing.

Source: SERA’s 2024 Corporate Presentation.

Furthermore, SERA Prognostics' platform operates a biobank of blood samples, including 20,000 samples from pregnant women, effectively an IP asset for the company as a research and product development resource. SERA’s clinical pregnancy data on outcomes across demographic and geographic patient diversity allows researchers to relate the biobank’s information to actual gestation results and generalize robust insights. The platform also employs advanced mass spectrometry to analyze over 300 proteins to identify and quantify them in blood samples. Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques are also utilized to discover patterns of biomarkers in various pregnancy-related conditions. This platform aids in advancing the understanding of the biology of pregnancy, which is probably SERA’s main IP value driver.

Source: SERA’s 2024 Corporate Presentation.

It’s also worth noting that one in ten babies is born prematurely, so SERA’s testing solutions have a vast potential TAM. Preterm birth contributes to 34.2% of newborn deaths and causes medical issues requiring more medical attention. SERA’s test can identify the risk of complications within a 4% margin, and its PreTRM test has a sensitivity of 88%. This means that the PreTRM can correctly locate 88% of cases that would have a spontaneous preterm birth. The PreTRM’s high sensitivity is essential for detecting risks that testing other methods might have missed because up to half of all pregnant women with premature delivery have no known risk factors. This more acute assessment leads to better management and results of at-risk gestations.

PreTRM Test Marks a New Era in Neonatal Care

Additionally, SERA’s Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal OutcoMEs (PRIME) study is an R&D effort to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions based on the results of the PreTRM test. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is an independent group of experts that assesses the safety and efficacy of a treatment during a clinical trial. The DSMB recommended stopping enrollment in the study because the PreTRM results effectively improved neonatal outcomes. The positive DSMB recommendation indicates the test has passed a critical milestone in demonstrating its clinical value. The interim data collected will continue to be analyzed to examine safety and efficacy.

Source: SERA’s 2024 Corporate Presentation.

More recently, on December 2023, after the announcement that the PRIME study's enrollment would be discontinued due to the test's high efficacy, SERA's stock price surged by roughly 160% due to increased market confidence after the validation of the product that could convert the PreTRM test into a standard of care for predicting premature births, a competitive advantage in the prenatal testing market. This validation contributes to the test’s broader adoption potential in clinical practices, and it may facilitate payers' and healthcare providers' agreement to integrate the test into standard prenatal care protocols. This is SERA’s breakthrough for investors, as it opens up its IP to mass market adoption over time. However, the insurance provider’s policies and other competitive factors will also be key to PreTRM’s ultimate success.

Past the “Easy Money” Stage: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, it’s key to remember that the stock is already up by roughly 400% from $2.00 per share in December 2023 to $10.00 per share today. This is a massive increase, and one would expect that this only decreases its investment appeal. Nevertheless, even though the increase might seem significant in percentage terms, the company’s market cap remains relatively small in a broader sense at just $324.3 million. Naturally, I think it’s safe to say that the “easy money” on PreTRM’s promising potential has already been made, and further valuation increases will require tangible revenue growth and margins.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The full year 2023 revenue figures were just $306 thousand, which is essentially nothing for a company of this size now. However, SERA’s revenue potential will begin in 2024, and that’s what the market is pricing in today. In fact, according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard, the company is expected to generate roughly $9.25 million in yearly revenues by 2025. However, this figure doesn’t seem high enough to justify a market in the hundreds of millions, so the market is pricing in much more.

This will require cash, and fortunately, SERA projects a manageable cash burn figure of just $25 million in 2024. For context, their latest balance sheet figures show $79.9 million in cash and equivalents plus long-term marketable securities (mostly in highly liquid US government debt). Also, SERA holds just $1.9 million in total debt, which is negligible. So, their cash runway estimate of enough liquidity until 2027 seems realistic, which I believe is more than enough time to grow PreTRM’s revenues into a prominent business.

There is more than enough liquidity to fund operations. (Source: SERA’s 2023 10-K report.)

This is not unreasonable as SERA is a company just about to begin its commercialization stage, and the TAM of PreTRM is substantial, as one in ten babies can be born prematurely. Also, pregnant women will likely purchase PreTRM as a preventive measure if it’s successfully incorporated into medical guidelines as a proven prophylactic test. In fact, in 2021, they argued for a rough estimate of $863 in savings per pregnant woman who used their tests. So, considering the number of yearly births in the US and worldwide, the value of such tests is undoubtedly notable. Moreover, according to SERA’s latest earnings call, management is talking to healthcare providers about this benefit and pushing to include PreTRM in medical guidelines.

Source: SERA’s Cost-Effectiveness Analysis Presentation.

Lastly, the information the PreTRM test generates, and the potential from such data can also be incredibly valuable in developing new adjacent revenue verticals. In my view, it’s impossible to be bearish on SERA’s underlying business at this stage. Its valuation is pricing in considerable future growth, but in a broader context, PreTRM’s TAM is objectively huge. If successfully addressed, SERA’s market cap could prove inexpensive over a longer time horizon. Still, as I said, that will depend on management’s ability to scale rapidly while keeping costs in check. SERA seems to have everything necessary for success, so I believe a “buy” rating is appropriate for long-term investors.

Investment Risks and Caveats

There’s a reasonable argument to support the idea of SERA’s revenues compounding quickly in the following years, scaling away COGS and Operating Expenses, and achieving favorable margins. Yet, this is inherently speculative at this stage, as none of it has materialized yet. There are still considerable uncertainties regarding the pace of future market adoption of SERA’s PreTRM test. Even though it seems to have demonstrated enough clinical efficacy and has potentially compelling cost savings, the reality is that medical guidelines, competitive pressures, and payer policies can affect SERA’s ultimate degree of success to a great extent, and these are largely outside the company’s control. Moreover, the stock is clearly already pricing in aggressive revenue growth, and to the extent that SERA’s growth rate underdelivers, its valuation could suffer accordingly.

Lastly, investors should remember that the diagnostics sector is incredibly competitive, and countless companies are spending heavily on R&D. It’s possible that in the short term, a better diagnostics alternative will be developed successfully, which could quickly cap SERA’s growth potential due to increased competition. In fact, a lesser alternative may be developed, but healthcare providers might prefer it over SERA’s testing solutions due to other idiosyncratic and practical considerations. Plus, it’s not yet proven that SERA can scale profitably enough to justify a much higher valuation. Yet, despite all of these risks, I believe that SERA has all the ingredients for resounding commercial success and shareholder value creation in the long run. It’s a speculative “buy” at this point, but it could pay off significantly if successful, and there’s a reasonable basis for investing in such potential.

SERA stock has rocketed from $2.00 in December 2023 to $10.00. (Source: TradingView.)

Speculative "Buy": Conclusion

Overall, SERA’s underlying business is undoubtedly set for great success in the next few years as PreTRM revenues increase. However, it’s worth noting that there are significant uncertainties related to this aggressive revenue growth being priced in today. Execution, regulatory, and competition risks could significantly reduce PreTRM's ultimate success. Since SERA depends on PreTRM entirely to justify its valuation today, this is a major risk that investors must consider before purchasing the shares. Nevertheless, taking a step back, I think PreTRM has an excellent product-market fit, and management has been savvy at cost management and market penetration tactics that should yield good results in the near term. Ultimately, we need to closely assess the adoption rate of PreTRM in the coming quarters, but for now, I think SERA is a good speculative “buy” for investors who are mindful of the risks.