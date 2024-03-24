Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks: AI Networking Party Just Starting (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 24, 2024 2:58 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
709 Followers

Summary

  • Arista Networks has experienced explosive growth driven by cloud computing and AI workloads, gaining market share from legacy switch vendors.
  • The company's scalable and affordable hardware, along with their Extensible Operating System, make them a preferred choice for data center operators.
  • Arista's recent financial results show strong growth, and their outlook for FY24 is positive, with expectations of continued revenue growth and expansion into new markets.

Rack with generic Ethernet cat5e cables

Ultima_Gaina

When I initiated my bullish view on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in January 2015, their stock price was only $16.32. Since I published the second piece in June 2023, their stock price has surged by another 94.8%. The

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
709 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News