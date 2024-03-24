Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TYG: Performance Laggard With No Near-Term Catalyst

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. is a closed-end fund that invests in midstream and renewable energy companies to provide high current income.
  • The fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index and Alerian MLP Index since our last discussion, but its distributions have helped offset the underperformance.
  • The fund's focus on renewable energy has contributed to its recent underperformance, as the sector has faced setbacks in an inflationary environment.
  • The fund appears capable of sustaining its distributions and trades at an enormous discount to net asset value.
  • There is no upside or downside catalyst here and investors may be better off with a standard energy infrastructure fund.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) is a closed-end fund that invests in midstream and, to a lesser extent, renewable energy companies with the goal of providing its investors with a high level of current income from these assets. This fund

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.81K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold any stocks mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over these funds and their holdings may change at any time without my knowledge. This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on March 22, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TYG Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TYG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TYG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News