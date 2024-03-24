Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoundHound AI's Momentum Is Showing Weaknesses As Insiders Sell

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.94K Followers

Summary

  • SOUN has recorded an impressive rally as NVDA discloses its stake and the SaaS company guides double digits growth through 2025.
  • With expanding multi-year backlog and narrowing losses, we can understand why opportunistic investors have piled in, hoping for the great upside ride.
  • However, we believe that SOUN is over-stretched here, with any earning misses and slowing growth likely to bring forth painful corrections.
  • At the same time, the stock records elevated short interest, with insiders also unlocking most of their gains at the recent peak.
  • As a result of the potential volatility, we do not recommend anyone to chase here.

Stock Market Hangover

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

The SOUN Investment Thesis Is Overly Inflated Here

Thanks to OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, it is apparent that we are in a new super cycle of cloud computing as more consumers demand generative

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.94K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News