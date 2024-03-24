tadamichi

December last year, I began covering several BDCs and one of them was Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). At that time considering FDUS's fundamentals and market environment, I decided to assume a more neutral stance setting a "hold" rating.

Since the publication of my article, the BDC has underperformed the benchmark by roughly 230 basis points (on a total return basis).

In general, early start of 2024 has brought many divergences in the BDC space, where the gap between outperformers and underperformers has been rather wide. For example, we see that BDCs, which focus more on the VC-side and carry relatively aggressive investment exposures have suffered quite a lot given the muted activity in the capital markets and increased corporate distress within several areas of economy.

In this period, FDUS has, however, generated relatively stable results with the total returns still landing in the positive territory.

This goes hand in hand with what I also elaborated in the article:

Bias towards conservative and conventional businesses, which already have reached positive cash generation point.

High degree of diversification both at industry and single company / investment level.

Average interest rate coverage among the underlying investments of 3x, which could be deemed a solid metric in the BDC context.

So from a high-level fundamental perspective, FDUS indeed looks an enticing BDC given the more challenging macro environment, where defense is clearly preferred.

Yet, there were a couple of aspects that held me back from establishing a buy rating:

Less than 60% in first lien.

Clear momentum in the uptick of leverage.

Trailing four quarters characterized with greater distributions than the core NII generation, where the delta has been funded by the realized gains component.

In the grand scheme of things, these are not major drawbacks, but still they certainly do not improve the overall picture for FDUS.

Let's now analyse FDUS's Q4, 2023 earnings package and see whether the BDC has become more attractive, where the fundamentals could justify a buy.

Q4 earnings synthesis

At the income level, Fidus managed to deliver improved results on a quarter on quarter basis, which in itself could be deemed a success. Many BDCs out there have struggled to protect the achieved income levels in Q3, 2023 from going down during Q4.

For the quarter, the total investment income was $36.3 million, which translates to a $2.1 million increase from. The key component driving this was the interest income that was supported by an increase in average debt investment balances outstanding (i.e., larger asset base from which to capture spreads). Again, in the context of the overall BDC space, experiencing an uptick in the asset base in Q4 could be viewed as a positive signal, something that has not been observes for quite many BDCs.

Now, the table below depicts nicely the key metrics on a per share level.

One of the most important metrics - Net investment income or NII - declined during Q4 going from $0.63 per share in Q3 to $0.58 per share now.

However, here we have to really make some adjustments for capital gains and incentive fee accruals as well as reversals attributable to "paper" value changes in assets. If we exclude this "non-core" items, the adjusted NII for Q4 landed at $0.65 per share, down by $0.03 per share from Q3 level.

The major driver behind the drop in adjusted NII figure is the combination of additional equity issuance and slight spread compression during Q4.

Now, looking at the portfolio level, I would say there were a couple of interesting dynamics that are worth underscoring.

First, it is clear how Fidus has shifted its focus on first lien by dedicating most of the incremental investments right into this category. As a result, the first lien bucket has increased accordingly, constituting ~ 62% of the total asset mix.

Second, during the quarter, FDUS achieved a solid portfolio growth (in fact, for several quarters in a row). New investment volumes totaled ~ $132 million from which $110 million or ca. 90% of the new debt investments (i.e., excluding equity component) was linked to first lien. Again, this is a clear testament of the Management's focus on safer asset exposure than second lien or subordinated structures.

Granted, there were several organic exits and / or debt repayments, but on a net level, the portfolio expanded by ~ $20 million, which warrants a larger asset pool from which to complement adjusted NII generation going forward. In the current environment this is really positive as several peers have been struggling to keep the pipeline active, at sufficient level to preserve the existing asset base.

Third, the situation at the non-accrual end was excellent as there were no new bad investments recognized during the Q4. As of year-end, FDUS had just two companies under the non-accrual status accounting for ~ 1% of the total portfolio (FV terms).

Finally, the leverage has improved. Currently, Fidus carries a debt to equity of circa 79%, which is significantly below the sector average of 118%.

Moreover, FDUS has managed to structure the debt maturity profile very well, fixing and back-end loading several debt instruments at favorable terms. Currently, the weighted average interest rate stands at 4.2%, which is considerably below the market-level financing rate and, most importantly, locked in far into the future (i.e., first refinancing kicking in by 2026).

Thesis update

Considering the above, in my opinion, FDUS has become a more enticing investment case.

From the macro perspective, the conditions are still unclear as the M&A and IPO markets are only gradually picking up, without any evidence of strong momentum. Muted transaction activity implies lower supply into the BDC market, which, in turn, renders competition tougher, leading to two issues: (1) lower portfolio yields; (2) difficulties for BDCs to maintain portfolio size. Moreover, it seems that the base case is experiencing three interest rate cuts this year, which will bring down portfolio yield for most BDCs as the lion's share of investments are linked to variable rate.

Yet, looking at FDUS, we can see very positive patterns in the net investment volumes (i.e., growing portfolio) despite the prevailing challenges at the industry level. The focus on conventional businesses, relatively minor portfolio size and equity injections in most of the portfolio companies make it easier to shield and grow the assets under management.

When the interest rates start to fall, FDUS will suffer from spread compression as almost every BDC out there. However, in relative terms, FDUS will be still in a strong position to capture enticing spreads due to very favorable borrowings profile (i.e., below market level cost of financing until mid-2026).

Furthermore, the overall BDC environment is increasingly being characterized by rising non-accrual levels and potential risks that are associated with corporate defaults.

In FDUS's case this risk is well-mitigated as the average interest rate coverage ratio of its portfolio companies at 3x is really strong. For example, it is 2x higher than for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and significantly above what Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) embodies. Most importantly, FDUS has one of the lowest leverage levels in the industry, which renders any incremental non-accrual less material as the underlying effects is not that magnified due to higher equity chunk in the structure. The fact that during Q4, 2023 there were no new non-accruals is a solid proof of this.

Finally, we have to underscore the risk stemming from notable exposure to lower quality investments than first lien. In the case of an elevated distress in the economy and for that matter in FDUS's portfolio, the recovery of the invested capital could be definitely more challenging. Yet, there are three reasons, which balance this out:

FDUS trades below book value (P/NAV of 0.98x), which is in line with industry average even though FDUS has one of the safest balance sheets out there and conservative / high quality portfolio. The discount here provides a higher margin of safety here from the total returns perspective and in terms of how far the Stock could drop in case of unpleasant news.

Interest rate coverage of 3x in combination with the fact that the companies are already well-established and cash generating implies that the current investments are rather sound, thus placing any potential risk in the new investment segment.

First lien position is growing as majority of new investments are now in the first lien territory.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, Fidus Investment registered a sound performance during Q4, which has helped the Stock price from not going down even as the adjusted NII figure had declined a bit. In my opinion, it was exactly the adjusted NII that kept the Stock price from jumping much higher after the earnings release.

Besides this component, Fidus demonstrated solid progress across the key fundamentals that previously made me a bit more conservative here. For example, we can see how first lien category is increasingly playing a more dominant role, the debt is shrinking and asset base is growing, while the non-accruals remain at very healthy zone.

Given all of this and a slight discount in P/NAV terms (0.98x) despite having no new non-accruals and one of the safest balance sheets in the industry, I consider Fidus Investment a solid buy from here.