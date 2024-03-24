Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fidus Investment: Improving Across The Board, It Is A Buy Now

Mar. 24, 2024 5:08 AM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)
Summary

  • Fidus Investment has underperformed the benchmark by 230 basis points since the publication of my relatively conservative article back in December last year.
  • Yet, now after assessing the Q4 results and factoring in the improvements within the key fundamental metrics, I have decided to assign buy for FDUS.
  • In this article, I synthesize Q4 results and justify why I am upgrading the rating from hold to buy.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

December last year, I began covering several BDCs and one of them was Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). At that time considering FDUS's fundamentals and market environment, I decided to assume a more neutral stance setting a "hold" rating.

Since

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.94K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

