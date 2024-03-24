Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TLTW Is For Speculators, Not Income Investors

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.31K Followers

Summary

  • "Investment products" offering double-digit yields, such as buy-write or option strategy ETFs, are almost always unsuitable for individual retired investors.
  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a high yield, but it is not an actual dividend but a return of capital.
  • Today, TLTW's accurate dividend yield is 3.5%. Any gains after that are from option premiums, which must be reinvested to maintain a steady capital base.
  • I predict that BuyWrite ETFs like TLTW will become increasingly controversial as misunderstanding investors slowly realize their price declines will be permanent.
  • Aside from the "income vs. capital" issue, I have a negative outlook on TLTW due to low implied volatility in long-term bonds compared to growing volatility in inflation (which drives bonds).

Man walking on ground full of math formulas . Education and problem solving concept

ALLVISIONN/iStock via Getty Images

Investors who read my articles are likely aware of my skepticism toward "investment products" that offer double-digit yields, particularly "buy-write" or "option strategy" ETFs and closed-end funds. The issue with these funds is not necessarily that their strategy is bad or meritless but

HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

