While I have done quite a bit of work in the airline space (having largely picked the right winners and the right losers in my April 2020 study of the sector in a COVID-19 recovery environment), I never had the pleasure of researching International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) until now.

At first glance, two things stood out and instantly sparked my curiosity: (1) how far this stock has dipped from pre-COVID levels (see chart below), and (2) how robust the company's fundamentals look, at least relative to the rest of the airline sector and to itself in 2019. Based on my first assessment and understanding that this highly cyclical industry is a risky one, ICAGY looks like a reasonable buy-and-hold play at current levels.

Data by YCharts

International Consolidated Airlines: All But Fully Recovered

The 71% stock price drawdown today relative to early 2020 levels might lead one to believe that International Consolidated Airlines Group (which I will refer to as ICAG, for simplicity) is far from having recovered from the COVID-19 crisis. However, this does not seem to be the case at all.

In the most recent earnings release, the airline reported full-year 2023 revenues of EUR 29.5 billion, a whopping EUR 6.4 billion higher YOY and roughly EUR 4.0 billion above 2019 sales. The strong top-line performance was supported first by capacity that has virtually returned to pre-COVID levels at 80.8 billion available seat kilometers in Q4'23 — nearly 99% of the company's pre-pandemic capacity.

Load factor of over 85% in 2023 jumped by a healthy 3.5 percentage points YOY which, coupled with an 8% increase in revenue per revenue passenger kilometer, helped to drive the full-year revenue growth of 28% in Euro terms (31% in USD). For reference, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) grew revenues in 2023 by 15% and 8%, respectively (see below).

Data by YCharts

One of the key features of ICAG's business model is the diversification across markets and verticals (e.g., Europe domestic and international; full-service and low-cost; leisure and business) provided by the airline portfolio that ranges from legacy names like British Airways and Iberia to ULCC brands like Vueling and Level. Still, all the airlines seem to be doing well, with each having grown capacity and occupancy in 2023 vs. 2022, and many having done so relative to 2019 as well.

Operating margin last year nearly reached 12%, substantially better than the prior year's 5.4%, despite fuel costs per unit of capacity having increased minimally YOY. The margin improvement was driven by gains of scale from the spike in revenues; a mix shift to international and premium leisure; and the company's efforts to contain employee expense increase to "only" 17%.

True, operating costs are expected to rise in 2024, even on a per-unit basis. But this seems to be the result of ICAG's footprint expansion as it launches new routes in North and South America and increases its aircraft fleet to take advantage of what the management team sees as "demand [that] continues to be robust, with particular strength in leisure travel".

From a balance sheet perspective, ICAG also seems to be on decent footing. Net debt, not including immaterial pension liabilities, has moved in the right direction: from EUR 11.7 billion in 2021 to EUR 10.4 billion in 2022 and EUR 9.2 billion last year. Relative to total assets, ICAG's net debt ratio of 24.5% compares favorably to 26.4% in 2022 and even to Delta's 29.1%, which I consider to be a US-based airline with a solid balance sheet (see below).

DM Martins Research

ICAGY's Low Valuation Is Enticing

From my first assessment of the company, all seems to be going well with International Consolidated Airlines Group, except for its stock. This is reflected in valuations that look overly de-risked, in my view (see below), at a trailing P/E of only 4.8x.

This is not to say that investing in an airline stock is not without substantial risks. Quite the contrary: airlines are exposed to the economic cycles, primarily on the revenue side, and to the ups and downs of fuel prices on the cost side. By design, an airline stock should trade cheaply for these reasons.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe that ICAGY trades at too deep a discount relative to most of its peers, especially given the strong fundamentals and encouraging growth prospects for 2024. Therefore, I see ICAGY as a buy relative to the rest of the global airline space.

