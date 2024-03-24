artisteer

Overview

I frequently ignored Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) due to the falling share price. I figured that there was no way OCSL had the ability to provide a sufficient level of total return with such a fall in share price. Since inception, the BDC (business development company) is down nearly 47% in price. However, looking at total return since inception paints another story. Total return since inception is approximately 170% because of the high distributions.

Data by YCharts

OCSL is a business development company specializing in middle market financing and debt financing. They earn income from the investments they make with debt. It has exposure to a diverse range of sectors such as real estate management, software services, healthcare, manufacturing, and different joint ventures.

The current dividend yield is 11.3% paid out on a quarterly basis. However, there are already signs of a dropping of NI (net investment income) that was brought up on the last earnings call. It seems that this BDC's portfolio of quality debt investments vary and can impact NII significantly. Therefore I stay cautious of initiating a position. Especially when there are rock solid alternative choices within the BDC sector such as Capital Southwest (CSWC) or Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Financials & Risk Profile

OCSL reported Q1 earnings recently in February and results were a bit mixed. The NII(net investment income) reported was $0.57 per share and this failed to meet expectations by $0.04. $0.57 per share was a decrease from Q4 of the prior year which can be primarily attributed to reduced adjusted total investment income. However, this does still cover the entirety of the distribution of $0.55 per share that will be paid at the end of March.

The reduced investment income was caused by performance challenges caused by four of OCSL's portfolio companies. Management has confirmed that they are working with each of those companies to address each situation independently while also still delivering the best possible outcome for OCSL shareholders.

The portfolio companies that have been a source of issues are as follows:

OTG Management: an airport concession business that has faced pressure with cash flow generation due to a higher interest expense burden because of rising interest rates. Thrasio: an Amazon marketplace aggregator that has faced challenges with reduced Amazon traffic and supply chain delays. Impel Pharmaceuticals: A biotech company that develops central nervous system drugs is experiencing decreased sales and filed for bankruptcy. Singer: The world's largest sewing machine company is going through a slowdown since the pandemic.

While OCSL is working through these issues, it makes a greater question arise. Is OCSL more loose with their criteria in debt investments? While there are only four companies that are undergoing issues, I can't help compare this to BDCs that have rock solid methods of evaluating these companies. For example, Capital Southwest has no portfolio companies that are currently rated at the bottom of their evaluation scale. I recently published an article on Capital Southwest that you can read here.

OCSL Investor Presentation

In terms of debt maturity, there is only $300M of unsecured debt due in the next two years. The majority of the impact due to maturities is scheduled to take place throughout 2027 and into 2028. Management seems to be aware of these issues on their last earnings call and it's only a matter of how they execute these changes and improvements.

Additionally, we are closely monitoring companies that will need to refinance debt in the coming years as they could face difficulties in the event financial conditions become restrictive. Against this backdrop, we believe caution continues to be warranted. Our investment approach prioritizes relative value, drawing upon the full breadth of Oaktree's scale and resources to selectively invest across both the sponsor and non-sponsor backed markets as we did in the first quarter, and carefully pursue attractive opportunities as they arise. - Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investments Officer

Portfolio Growth & Challenges

OCSL Investor Presentation

OCSL's portfolio remains diverse but has a majority focus within the application software space. Total investments reached $3B and the portfolio consists of 146 different companies. Their portfolio also has an average weighted yield of 12.2% on their debt investments which is quite solid.

Over Q1 OCSL had new investment commitments totaling $370M within their portfolio. These commitments that were initiated have a weighted average yield of 11.6%. Of this $370M total, $279M were in completely new portfolio companies. In addition, OCSL also received $214M in cash proceeds from a few different sources. This additional capital was a result of debt prepayments, exits, and sales. This influx of capital can now be used to further grow their investment portfolio or even issue out a supplemental dividend.

Something that I like here is that the majority of their portfolio composition lies within senior secured debt investments at a floating rate. 78% of their total portfolio lies within first lien senior secured debt, totaling $2,351M. 8% of the portfolio also consists of second lien senior secured debt, totaling $254M. This results in the total portfolio being comprised of 86% senior secured debt alongside 84% of the portfolio made up of floating rate debt.

Floating rate debt provides the potential for increased returns in a rising interest rate environment which is exactly what we've seen over the course of interest rate increases. OCSL holders received four separate dividend increases in 2022 as rates began to be increased. That brings me to discuss the dividend!

Dividend & Valuation

As of the latest declared dividend quarterly dividend of $0.55/share, the current dividend yield is 11.4%. The dividend was increased several times throughout 2022 as rates increased but the raises may slowly stop now that rates are anticipated to decrease later in the year. Instead, management opted for issuing a special cash distribution of $0.07/share that was paid back in December of 2023.

Data by YCharts

However, we can see that the dividend has actually shrunk since inception. The dividend CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last 3 years have been insanely strong at 19.48% due to the higher interest rates. However, over a longer term of 10 years the dividend CAGR is negative at -3.67%.

I understand that the prioritization of income takes front seat when it comes to BDCs. However, I fail to see any benefits here as there are several other BDCs with similar yield profiles and better dividend growth. Like the previously mentioned Capital Southwest, the dividend growth has been excellent for a decade straight. CSWC's dividend grew at a CAGR of 21.26% over the last ten year period! Even Mainstreet Capital's dividend has delivered dividend growth over the last decade with a dividend CAGR of 3.89%.

Data by YCharts

If the previously mentioned challenges with those portfolio companies evolve into even great unfavorable outcomes, the dividend could be threatened. In addition, the annual payout currently sits at $2.20 per share. OCSL's fiscal year 2023 total net income was $2.47 per share. This represents a coverage of 112% which is great! However, I believe that future interest rate changes combined with the portfolio challenges can negatively affect total NII and as a result the dividend could be need to be reduced.

In terms of valuation OCSL seems to be trading at a premium in relation to the historical value. Historically, the price traded at a discount to NAV over the last decade, as you can see on the chart below. However, the recent price run has cause OCSL to now trade at a slight premium to NAV of 1.1%. This can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment where BDCs with a debt portfolio of floating rates really benefitted. The Fed is anticipated to implement 3 different interest rate cuts in the latter half of 2024 and it's likely that the price will fall back to discount territory.

CEF Data

I want to end this with the clarity that I don't believe that OCSL is a bad investment for high yield income. The BDC has managed to deliver income and capitalize on this higher rate environment as they should have. My applauds go out to the management team for managing the portfolio well during this time frame and delivering a several supplemental distributions to shareholders.

I just believe that there are better alternatives that offer similar high yielding income without the risk of challenges within their portfolio of investments. These challenges could be short term buzz but time will tell. Therefore, I plan to revisit this BDC once rates have come down a bit. I also believe there are better BDCs that are well-equip to deal with the anticipated interest rate changes.

Takeaway

While I think that OCSL has done a great job at managing the interest rate challenges and rewarding shareholders accordingly, the current portfolio challenges makes me cautious. I plan to remain on the sidelines and revisit OCSL once interest rates are cut. By then I hope that these challenges are resolved or there is a clearer solution for these portfolio companies.

Although the debt portfolio is currently diverse in nature, I plan to withhold from initiating a position because of the price trading at a premium to NAV. Historically, the price has traded at a discount over the last decade and the recent run up has changed this, not any fundamental improvements. While OCSL has made progress towards new commitments, I still believe there are better alternatives within the BDC space.