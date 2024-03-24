Dovish Decisions

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets advanced this week while benchmark interest rates retreated after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its rate cut path in 2024, indicating that the committee was unfazed by recent hot inflation readings. Updated "dot plots" from the FOMC showed that officials maintained their plans for three rate cuts this year even as their updated outlook incorporated expectations of hotter inflation and stronger economic growth - a policy indication that was consistent with the relatively "dovish" tone of other major central banks decisions this week across Europe and Asia.

Hoya Capital

Rebounding after two straight weeks of declines, the S&P 500 rallied 2.2% this week - climbing once again to fresh record highs - and extending its year-to-date gains to over 10%. The Mid-Cap 400 kept pace with its large-cap peers with gains of 2.2%, but the Small-Cap 600 posted more muted gains of 1.7%, keeping the small-cap benchmark in negative territory on the year. Technology heavyweights once again powered the rebound this week, with the Nasdaq 100 posting gains of nearly 3%. Real estate equities - the most "Fed-sensitive" segment - posted mixed performance this week, as a rebound from many of the most rate-sensitive names was offset by weakness from data center REITs amid a renewed short-selling campaign. The Equity REIT Index advanced 0.1% on the week, with 13-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index rallied 2.0%. Homebuilders surged 5% on the heels of strong housing market data showing a rebound in home sales and construction activity despite still-elevated mortgage rates.

Hoya Capital

Bonds advanced across the yield and maturity curve this week as investors viewed policy decisions from the four major central banks as marginally more "dovish" than anticipated. The U.S. Federal Reserve unanimously voted to hold the benchmark federal funds at the current 5.50% upper-bound - the highest level since 2001 - but reiterated their outlook for three cuts this year. The European Central Bank indicated a high likelihood that rate cuts would begin in June while the Bank of England edged towards rate cuts after two of its hawkish members backed off from their prior votes to hike rates. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years - as expected - but signaled a commitment to remain accommodative as it seeks to avoid a slide back into its decades-long deflation. After hitting its highest-level since last November in the prior week, the 10-Year Treasury Yield dipped by 9 basis points to 4.22%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield also dipped 13 basis points to 4.60%. Following these rate decision, swaps markets are now pricing in a 76% probability that the Fed will cut rates in June - up sharply from 59% last week. Markets now anticipate 3.3 rate cuts this year - up from 2.9 cuts last week but far below the expectations for 6-7 rate cuts implied at the peak in January.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

Breaking with the "good news is bad news" paradigm that markets displayed prior to the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week, markets responded favorably this week to a stronger-than-expected slate of economic data showing surprising resilience across labor markets as well as the recently sluggish manufacturing and housing sectors. Among the positive data points this week, the National Association of Realtors reported that Existing Home Sales were significantly stronger than expected in February, jumping to a 4.38M annualized rate, marking the first time in over two years that sales posted back-to-back monthly increases. Despite the 9.5% month-over-month increase in sales, however, Existing Sales remained lower by 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Supply levels have remained near historic lows despite the two-year-long sales slump, and dipped further in February to a 2.9-month rate. Properties remained on the market for 38 days in February, on average.

Hoya Capital

Home construction data released this week also showed a rebound in single-family construction activity in February as mortgage rates pulled back from three-decade highs set in late 2023. Housing Starts jumped 10.7% in February to a 1.52M annualized rate - above consensus estimates of 1.44M - as a sharp rebound in single-family activity offset a continued pull-back in multifamily development. The rebound in single-family development follows a sharp pullback from mid-2022 through mid-2023, which has helped to keep inventory levels of single-family homes near historic lows despite the sharp slowdown in home sales activity resulting from elevated mortgage rates. Boosted by a weather-impacted slump in the prior month, the annualized rate of starts on single-family homes rose to a two-year high of 1.12M - up roughly 35% from last year - while multifamily starts dipped to a 377k rate - down nearly 35% from a year earlier. Separately, the NAHB reported that its Homebuilder Sentiment Index improved by 3 points in March to 51 - its highest since July - with all three sub-components posting sequential gains.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

Data Center: The shorts are back for more. Equinix (EQIX) dipped 6% this week after short-seller Hindenburg Research published a short report on the data center REIT, making several allegations including that EQIX overstates its AFFO, oversells capacity at its facilities, and faces increased competition from "hyperscale" cloud providers. EQIX - which has been one of the top-performing REITs over the past year - was already under pressure after it announced that its CEO Charles Meyers will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, and be replaced by Google executive Adaire Fox-Martin. Upon review, we believe that the report largely compiles a number of already-understood risk factors - but believe that some of these risks weren't fully discounted based on EQIX's relatively rich valuations. Perhaps the most substantive claim, the report discusses threats to its high-margin interconnection business from both the hyperscaler giants (Amazon, Google, Microsoft) and from emerging "cloud-native WAN" providers. EQIX has described the interconnection business as its "secret sauce" and has long been viewed as the most well-protected from competitive threats due to the physical connections required. Concerns about competitive positioning and weakened pricing power are certainly nothing new for data center REITs, however, and similar claims were the core of a short report from Chanos & Company in July 2022, which ironically came at the "bottom" of a half-decade-long slump in rental rates. Data center REITs have been the top-performing REIT sector since that July 2022 report.

Hoya Capital

While Equinix has not issued a formal response to the report, it has issued comments to several outlets over the past 24 hours, telling Seeking Alpha that it is "reviewing the claims made in the report and will issue a response once it completes its review." We note that Hinderburg's central claim - that EQIX is aggressive in its decisions to capitalize rather than expense certain recurring CapEx costs - was not something it was actively trying to hide, openly discussing its practices in earnings calls. BMO noted this week that EQIX's CapEx classification practices are aggressive but "not unreasonable." A second claim - that EQIX is "overselling capacity" - appears to be an even weaker critique. The report cites a former employee's comment that some facilities are "oversold by 25%" and notes that EQIX - which reports that utilization rates average 79% - would be unable to meet a sudden surge to 100% utilization due to power and cooling constraints. The critique hinges on speculation that AI-driven demand would lead to higher utilization rates and that EQIX would be unable to source additional power to meet this demand. Hindenburg has a spotty track record on its recent REIT shorts, alleging that senior housing REIT Welltower (WELL) was a "shell game" in December 2022. Welltower has been one of the top-performing REITs since this short report, posting total returns of over 40% compared to the flat performance on the REIT index. As discussed in Winners of REIT Earnings Season, Data Center REITs delivered the strongest returns this earnings season. EQIX reported full-year AFFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 and expects growth to accelerate to 8.8% in 2024.

Hoya Capital

Office: The more upbeat interest rate outlook sparked a rebound for many beaten-down office REITs, while another wave of bearish press coverage sparked some speculation that we could be nearing "peak-negativity" - and perhaps a bottom in share prices - for the battered office sector. Sunbelt-focused Piedmont (PDM) advanced 4% this week after it announced that it completed the sale of One Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX for $54 million ($210/sf) in an all-cash transaction to Triumph Financial, which will use the building as its headquarters. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay off its remaining 2024 senior unsecured notes "on an earnings-neutral basis." A relatively healthy indication for Sunbelt office pricing, the building was previously sold in 2013 for $57 million - a modest discount compared to recent coastal office transactions, some of which have posted discounts of over 50% from their prior sale. The move comes as office REITs seek to shore up their balance sheet and control the crippling surge in interest rate expense over the past two years. PDM reported last month that its FFO dipped 13% in 2023, as a 54% surge in interest expense negated otherwise decent property-level performance with same-store NOI growth of 2.2%. Elsewhere, small-cap City Office (CIO) surged more than 15% this week after one of its Directors, Michael Mazan, reported that he purchased $165k in the company.

Hoya Capital

Last week, we published Losers of REIT Earnings Season. We noted that while there were no major "bombshells" this earnings season, there were pockets of relative weakness seen in the interest-rate-sensitive property sectors - net lease and office - along with goods-oriented sectors. Surging interest expense - not property-level fundamentals - was again the culprit behind much of this pain, underscoring the continued challenges facing more highly leveraged private real estate portfolios. Office REIT results were actually decent relative to the dismal narrative - showing a much-needed pickup in leasing activity in late 2023 - but the prospects for a recovery rest largely at the feet of the Fed, as elevated rates continue to put downward pressure on both valuations and free cash flows, thereby fueling the self-reinforcing cycle of distress. Oversupply headwinds have pressured fundamentals for the long-outperforming multifamily and storage sectors, but there were hints of a reacceleration in demand in early 2024 as the icy-cold housing market began to thaw from its Fed-induced hibernation.

Hoya Capital

Casinos: Bloomberg reported this week that MGM Resorts (MGM) may be exploring the sale of its operations at two of its regional casinos - MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM Northfield Park in Ohio - both of which are owned by VICI Properties (VICI), which were part of its merger with fellow REIT MGM Properties in 2022. The report sparked speculation that MGM may be raising capital to make a firmer push into digital gaming to supplement its existing joint-venture state in BetMGM. Last year, its rival Penn Entertainment (PENN) announced a major deal with Disney (DIS) to launch ESPN Bet. PENN is the largest tenant of casino REIT Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), and these operators' investment into digital gaming is generally viewed as a net positive for casino REITs, as potential threats to physical traffic from digital competitors are offset by improved credit implications for these critical tenants. The third major casino operator - Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - was also cited as a potential acquirer of digital gaming firm Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which is reportedly exploring a potential sale. M&A on the physical real estate has been few-and-far-between since the surge in activity early in the pandemic, forcing the two casino REITs to either sit relatively idle - as has GLPI - or push into adjacent "experiential" property sectors - as VICI has done in recent quarters.

Hoya Capital

We're in the heart of "dividend declaration season" for the REIT sector. Healthcare REIT CareTrust (CTRE) was among the leaders this week after it became the 36th REIT to raise its dividend this year, hiking its quarterly payout by 4% to $0.28/share (4.9% dividend yield). Nine REITs have lowered their dividends this year - a list comprised primarily of office and mortgage REITs. This week, NAREIT published its quarterly T-Tracker data, which compiles critical metrics from across the sector. REITs reported average FFO growth of 2.0% in 2023 - led by strength from industrial, residential, and hotel REITs, which was roughly 9% above the pre-pandemic level. Slowing from the 15% FFO growth rate in 2022, the sluggish growth in 2023 resulted primarily from rising interest expense, which offset solid property-level NOI growth of nearly 4%. While REITs noted that 91% of debt is fixed-rate, the 9% sleeve of variable-rate debt still had a material impact. REIT dividends were roughly flat in 2023 compared to the prior year, which kept the dividend payout ratio at 72% in Q4 - still below the longer-run averages of around 80%.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs outperformed their equity REIT peers for a second week, with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finishing higher by 2.0%, led this week by strength from residential mREITs. Residential mREIT Redwood Trust (RWT) rallied 5% this week after it announced a $750M strategic capital partnership with the Canada Pension Plan ("CPP") Investment Board. Under the agreement, CPP will effectively buy a $400M stake in RWT's existing $4B portfolio of bridge and term loans through an 80/20 partnership in a $500M joint venture. CPP will also extend to Redwood a $250M secured credit facility with a term of up to three years. The deal is consistent with an initiative unveiled last year in which RWT sought to deploy capital "side-by-side with strategic investment partners" to drive scale in its operating platform. CPP commented that the deal "expresses our positive thesis on U.S. housing and other asset-backed credit opportunities.”

Hoya Capital

Commercial mortgage REIT Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) was little-changed this week despite also finding itself in the cross hairs of short sellers. In a Bloomberg interview, short-selling firm Muddy Waters doubled down on their bearish outlook on BXMT, citing ongoing issues with office loan distress and a recent uptick in multifamily loan delinquency rates. The firm's founder Carson Block reiterated its short position that it initiated last December, explaining his view that CRE distress is in the "early innings" and expects the tumult to spread beyond office buildings. As noted in our Earnings Recap, results from commercial mortgage REITs this past quarter, however, showed relatively stable loan performance across other major property sectors outside of office - largely consistent with recent delinquency metrics from Fitch and Trepp. Commercial mREITs reported an average 1% decline in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q4 and reported aggregate EPS that was exactly even with the prior quarter. Starwood Property (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) - the two largest commercial mREITs - reported solid results as office-related issues were offset by steady performance in multifamily and hotels.

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through twelve weeks of 2024, real estate equities have lagged the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -3.4%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -2.8%. This compares with the 10.2% gain on the S&P 500, the 7.8% gain for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the -0.2% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Billboard, Regional Mall, and Hotel REITs, while Cell Tower and Farmland REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.22%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 34 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 17 basis points to 4.60%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.9% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 15.0% this year, lifting the broader Commodities complex higher by 1.4% on the year.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another busy week of housing market and inflation data in the Easter-shortened week ahead. Equity and bond markets in the U.S. will be closed on Good Friday ahead of the Easter weekend. On the heels of a surprisingly strong slate of housing market data this past week, we'll see February New Home Sales data on Monday, which is expected to show a modest acceleration to a 673k annualized rate - above the July 2022 lows of 543k, but well below the October 2020 high of 1.27M. Recent homebuilder reports have shown that the largest builders have gained market share by offering more attractive financing options than what's currently available for homebuyers in the existing home sales market. We'll see home price data on Tuesday via Case Shiller Home Price Index and the FHFA Home Price Index which have each shown a moderation in price appreciation and pockets of negative appreciation in some oversupplied markets, but not the outright national-level price declines that some pundits forecasted. The most closely-watched report of the week - the PCE Price Index - will be unveiled to a closed U.S. market on Friday. The PCE Index - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - is expected to show an annual increase of just 2.5% on the Headline rate - down sharply from the 7.1% peak in mid-2022. Core PCE is expected to remain at 2.8% in February, down from its peak of 5.6%. On the inflation-front, we'll also be watching revisions to fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product on Thursday, which showed an encouraging moderation in price pressures in the initial reading and first revisions last month. We'll also be watching Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.