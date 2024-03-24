IJR: It May Be Time To Shine For Small Caps

panida wijitpanya

The rally that US equities have put in for the past five months or so has been quite historic in a lot of ways. The speed and staying power of the rally has been breathtaking, blowing through what should be resistance levels time and time again to continue making new highs.

However, not all asset classes have participated, as we know this rally has been dominated largely by mega-caps. It is my belief that’s about to change, and the primary beneficiary could be small caps, an asset class that’s underperformed for some time.

A great way to gain exposure to small caps is through the excellent iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR), an exchanged-traded product with an extremely low cost and highly diversified portfolio. In this article, I’ll go through what IJR is (and isn’t), and why I think it’s a great long candidate for the medium-term.

What is IJR?

We’ll begin with what the fund is in order to ground ourselves in what we’re dealing with, if you’re unfamiliar. IJR is an ETF that holds nearly 700 small cap stocks, so it is extremely diversified. I’ve said many times here on Seeking Alpha that I like sector-specific funds because they allow us to pick winning sectors and outperform the broader market. That’s still very much the case, but in a way, small caps fit that description. I’ll explain below but for now, here’s a high-level look at some of the characteristics of IJR.

iShares website

We’ve got almost 700 holdings, none of which are bigger than 0.60% of the fund, so as I mentioned, it’s extremely diversified. It’s TTM yield is about 1.3%, so it’s certainly not an income fund, but we’re after price appreciation with this one anyway. I do want to draw your attention to the price-to-book ratio of 1.7, and the P/E ratio of 15.2; let’s compare these values to the iShares S&P 500 fund for an apples-to-apples comparison of small caps to the S&P 500.

iShares website

We can see the S&P 500’s P/B ratio is nearly three times that of the small cap fund, and the P/E ratio is a premium of almost 11X earnings. From a fundamental perspective, it is my belief this makes small caps quite attractive on a valuation basis. We know mega-caps have dominated the equity market in recent months, and the massive divergence in P/E ratios here shows it. Part of the longer-term story for small caps is a reversion to the mean of sorts on this gap with the P/E ratios, as I think small caps look cheap here, both relative to larger caps and on an absolute basis. I'll make the point that we do not need the valuation gap to close for the small cap bull thesis to come to fruition, but it would certainly help.

Now, we know IJR has almost 700 holdings, but where are those holdings?

Seeking Alpha

Industrials are the biggest group but not by much, and it’s still only ~17% of the fund. I won’t continue to beat the dead horse here but IJR allows you to buy very broad exposure to small cap stocks.

Annualized volatility is almost 20%, which is about 800 basis points higher than that of the S&P 500, for reference. Obviously, small caps are more volatile than larger caps so this is no surprise, but IJR will move around more than large cap funds.

Finally, IJR is cheap, costing just six basis points per year to own. It’s darn near free, so it gets extremely high marks there.

Now, let’s take a look at the technical picture, as I see quite the bullish setup in place.

Will we finally get a breakout?

One thing we must acknowledge is that small caps have been pretty awful on a relative basis for the past couple of years. Small caps have gone nowhere relative to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and pretty much anything else you can think of. Recent behavior suggests, however, that’s about to change, but I want to stress we do not have confirmation yet.

StockCharts

The daily chart of the IJR shows an ascending triangle pattern, that if completed, would likely produce a very strong and long rally. The fund rallied hard from ~$87 in October to ~$110 at the end of December, and was extremely overbought as a result. That condition has been worked off as a part of this ascending triangle, as we can see via the PPO in the middle panel. We’ve had successful tests of the PPO centerline, and it’s my belief that it’s only a matter of time before we see IJR over $110, and then much higher than that. Of course, if the ascending triangle pattern is invalidated, we’ll have to reassess.

Now, remember the four largest industry groups from above? It was Industrials, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Technology, respectively, and they collectively make up about 62% of the fund. Below, we can see those sectors’ relative price action to IJR to get a look at the technical picture at a more granular level.

StockCharts

What we see in the bottom four panels is a bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. Industrials have already broken out to new highs, sitting about 6% higher than the December peak. Financials are just the opposite, ceding about 5% to the December peak, while Consumer Discretionary is fractionally higher, and Technology is ~7% lower.

What I want to see is for Financials and Technology to join the proverbial party here, as IJR really needs participation from all four of these groups to sustain a rally. To be clear, I believe that will happen, but you can watch small cap Financials and Technology for clues as to the sustainability of any rally. Patience is required here.

Let’s take a look quickly at the very long-term monthly chart for those buy-and-hold investors interested in IJR.

StockCharts

I’ve chosen to highlight a few things here, so bear with me. First, on the price chart itself, I’ve drawn in two percentage change bars, and they begin when the monthly PPO (in the second panel) makes a bullish crossover. When this happened in 2009, IJR rallied 360% in the subsequent years. When it happened after COVID, it rallied 81%. I’m not suggesting we’re getting a 360% rally, but I am suggesting the monthly PPO crossover we in IJR late last year is an early sign that IJR is going a lot higher. The monthly PPO crossover is a great tool for the IJR, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and more as it’s quite a reliable signal. We’ve got it on IJR, and I simply refuse to ignore it.

Now, in the bottom panel, I’ve noted the massive outperformance of IJR over the first period where it rallied 360%, and outperformed the S&P 500 by ~44%. The second period shows underperformance of ~27%, which is what I was referencing earlier. My thesis is that if/when we get the breakout, that underperformance will start to unwind relative to large cap indices.

One final note is on seasonality, which favors the bulls for the next few months.

Seeking Alpha

We can see that April through July is a very bullish period for small caps, and given this coincides with what I believe is an impending breakout, the stars appear to be aligning, so to speak.

If we wrap this up, small caps are relatively cheap, and certainly look to me to have favorable technical factors on daily and monthly time frames. I really want to see Financials and Technology catch up to Industrials and Consumer Discretionary for small caps, because if they do, look out above. I’m slapping a Strong Buy on IJR given these factors.