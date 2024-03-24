inbj/iStock via Getty Images

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) recently delivered better than expected EPS, and 21 different analysts increased their EPS expectations. I believe that the recent separation of two business units reported by WDC, which may take place in 2024 may explain the recent optimism. In any case, given recent restructuring efforts, without the split, future FCF growth would justify a higher stock valuation. I do believe that risks related to the debt, tariffs, and taxes are worth considering. However, I think that WDC remains a buy given expected FCF.

Western Digital Corporation

This is a manufacturing company and provider of digital storage services, both through NAND Flash and hard drive technologies, with a variety of clients ranging from individual consumers to large companies. To the latter, the company also offers consulting services for the assembly of storage structures and related topics.

Western Digital, SanDisk and WD are the three brands through which the company operates, one of each associated with one of the types of business that it has established for the offering of its portfolio.

Western Digital applies to offer Cloud storage services for both public and private agents. The company is one of the few that offers both Flash and Hardware technology for these services.

SanDisk is the brand through which the company offers products manufactured through its own manufacturing capabilities and hard drives and hardware accessories for the storage of data and information for end customers in various markets.

WD is also a brand for updating physical products similar to those that the company offers through SanDisk associated with memory cards and similar accessories. By the end of 2023, this company had approximately 13,000 patents registered globally. I think that the company owns a large portfolio in terms of its own intellectual property.

The business is organized around the two types of technologies with which the company works to manufacture its products and they are Flash technology and Hardware and hard drives. In the statistics of recent years, both segments showed similar numbers in terms of revenue they represent.

Regarding the segment destined to the development of flash technology, I believe that it is good to highlight that almost all of the memories supplied as part of the raw material for the manufacture of these products are provided through a joint agreement with Kiocsia. The company maintains assembly facilities both in Japan like in China and Thailand.

Western Digital recently reported better than expected EPS GAAP quarterly earnings, and better revenue than expected. However, I believe that the most interesting is the impressive increase in EPS revisions received. Close to 21 analysts increased its expectations in the last 90 days. The company appears to be under the radar of many individuals.

I believe that the expected figures for 2024, and 2025 are also worth considering. EPS is expected to turn positive in the incoming months. With this in mind, I decided to run my own DCF model.

Solid Balance Sheet

Western Digital Corporation reports a large amount of net debt, close to $5.04 billion, which the company uses to finance acquisitions. The total amount of goodwill represents close to 40% of the total amount of assets. The debt/equity ratio does not seem small, however management made significant efforts to reduce its total amount of debt in most recent history. I think that lower debt obligations will most likely have a positive effect on the Ev/FCF ratio.

The ratio current assets/current liabilities appears quite healthy, and the asset/liability ratio is close to 2x. In sum, I do believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Restructuring Efforts

The company's strategy involves the recognition of its brand and a projection on the organic scale in the sale of its products. Based on general changes in the macroeconomic behaviors of global markets, the results have not been as positive as in previous years for this company, which is why it is expected to carry out restructurings in 2024. In my view, recent restructuring efforts could also have beneficial effects in the coming years. As a result, we may see increases in FCF margin growth.

Asset impairment and other assets decreased $52 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 from the comparable period in the prior year, reflecting fewer restructuring actions taken in the current period. Employee termination, asset impairment and other decreased $19 million for the six months ended December 29, 2023 from the comparable period in the prior year. Source: 10-Q

The Separation Of The Business May Enhance The Stock Price

Western Digital Corporation expects to separate its HDD and Flash business units in order to create two different companies. I believe that the separation may bring financial flexibility in order to capitalize on unique growth opportunities. Besides, I believe that Western Digital Corporation may operate more efficiently with distinct capital structures, which may accelerate the FCF margin of both new separate entities.

We announced that our Board of Directors had completed its strategic review of our business and, after evaluating a comprehensive range of alternatives, authorized us to pursue a plan to separate our HDD and Flash business units to create two independent, public companies. Source: 10-Q The completion of the planned separation is subject to certain conditions, including final approval by our Board of Directors. We are targeting to complete the separation of the businesses in the second half of calendar year 2024. Source: 10-Q

The gross margin that the HDD business unit reports is significantly larger than that of the Flash business unit. In my view, if the HDD business unit trades independently its Ev/FCF may be larger. As a result, the sum of both entities could be larger than right now.

The global hard disk drive market is expected to grow at close to 12% CAGR from now to 2033. If Western Digital presents its HDD business unit alone, I believe that investors may be interested.

The global hard disk drive market stood at around US$ 36,500 million in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 12% to reach a valuation of US$ 126,967 million by 2033. Source: Futuremarketinsights

There are a lot of different opinions about the growth of the flash memory market. One of them indicates that the growth could be close to 5%. In any case, I believe that this is a market that will most likely grow in the coming years.

Flash Memory Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2031. Source: Research Report

My Best Case Scenario Implied A Target Price Of $123

Under my best case scenario, I took a look at the expectations of other analysts, which include significant net sales growth in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Market expectations also include significant FCF growth in 2025, and 2026 as well as net income growth.

Under this case scenario I assumed the following income statement projections. First, I included 2033 revenue of $14792 million, with cost of revenue of close to $7142 million, and gross profit of about $7649 million.

Source: My Market Expectations

In addition, with operating expenses including research and development worth $1698 million, selling, general and administrative expenses of $707 million, and employee termination, asset impairment, and other charges worth $25 million, I obtained total operating expenses of about $2432 million.

Finally, operating income would be close to $5217 million, and with interest income of $69 million, other income of $41 million, 2033 net income would be close to $4657 million.

My cash flow statement includes financial figures in line with previous cash flow statements, including changes in working capital, changes in inventories, capex, net income and other figures. I do believe that my figures are conservative.

My cash flow statement included 2033 depreciation and amortization worth $16 million, 2033 stock-based compensation of about $44 million, 2033 deferred income taxes worth -$375 million, and amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts worth $1 million.

Additionally, I also assumed other non-cash operating activities worth $212 million, with accounts receivable of close to $5100 million, changes in inventories of -$105 million, and changes in accounts payable of about -$1674 million.

Finally, also assuming changes in accounts payable to related parties worth -$4 million, changes in account accrued expenses worth -$2336 million, and changes in income taxes payable of $360 million, I obtained 2033 net cash provided by operating activities of $5065 million. 2033 FCF would stand at $4241 million.

Source: My Expectations

According to other analysts online competitors report a median WACC close to 10%. With this in mind, I included a cost of capital of 9% in my best case scenario, and a WACC of 10% in the worst case scenario.

With a WACC of 9%, the NPV of future FCF would be close to $25611 million. Also with a terminal EV/FCF of 11x, which I believe is quite conservative, I obtained a total enterprise value of $45319 million. The sector median Ev/Forward EBITDA is close to 15x, so I believe that my exit figure of 11x FCF appears realistic.

If we also subtract net debt of $5047 million, the implied equity value would be $40272 million. Finally, the implied fair price would be close to $123. Given the current valuation of the stock I believe that there is substantial upside in the stock price.

My Worst Case Scenario Implied A Valuation Of $50 Per Share

My worst case scenario includes a decline in net income, and net sales growth in the next decade. Median net sales growth would be close to -1%, which I believe is a bit unlikely, however I wanted to be as conservative as possible.

Other financial figures include 2033 revenue of $9791 million, with cost of revenue of about $6545 million. Additionally, gross profit would be close to $3245 million with the following operating expenses.

Research and development would stand at close to $1661 million, also with selling, general and administrative costs of $464 million, and employee termination, asset impairment, and other charges worth $14 million.

Finally, taking into account total operating expenses of $2140 million, and interest income of $43 million, net income would stand at about $1002 million.

Under this case scenario, I also assumed lower FCF growth than in the previous case scenario. Changes in working capital, capital expenditures, and other items lead to small FCF growth some years, and negative FCF growth at the end of the forecasted period.

Taking into account net income of $1002 million, 2033 depreciation and amortization worth $15 million, I also assumed stock-based compensation of $27 million, and gain on disposal of assets of -$1 million.

Besides, with 2033 accounts receivable of $3393 million, changes in inventories worth -$61 million, I also included changes in accounts payable of -$1066 million. In addition, including changes in accounts payable to related parties worth -$2 million, and changes in accrued compensation of $-578 million, I obtained CFO of close to $1289 million. Finally, also including purchases of property, plant and equipment of about -$785 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $504 million.

Under this scenario, I used a WACC of 10% as I assumed that the cost of debt, and cost of equity may increase. Also with a terminal Ev/FCF of 10x the implied enterprise value would be close to $21461 million. Finally, the equity value would be close to $16414 million, and the fair price would stand at $50 per share.

Competitors

Kioxia, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), SK hynix, Inc. and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. are main competitors of this company in terms of the Flash technology segment. They also join a large number of independent producers with regional reach, especially in relation to Asian territory.

For the Hardware technologies segment, the main competitors are Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF). Regarding this last fact, it must be taken into account that Western Digital Corporation is one of the best positioned companies in global markets regarding this product.

Risks

Without a doubt, the year 2024 will present challenges to this company in both the cost reduction strategy and the adaptation of its own supply strategies to overcome both the reduction in demand and the complications that existed in supply chains in general during recent years, which have led, as previously mentioned, to a significant reduction in year-on-year profit margins.

On the other hand, the most important event for Western Digital Corporation will undoubtedly be the future emancipation of its two business segments for the creation of a public company with each of them.

Finally, I believe that risks related to the total amount of debt are worth considering. If management cannot refinance its business model with decent debt agreements, interest expenses may increase. In addition, investors out there may sell shares as soon as the debt/FCF increases.

Conclusion

Western Digital Corporation may separate its two business units, which may bring significant financial flexibility in the coming years. I believe that the recent increase in EPS expectations delivered by 21 analysts in the last 90 days is quite relevant, and may be connected to the separation news. In any case, I believe that Western Digital is worth more than the current stock valuation even if the two business models do not separate. Considering the recent restructuring efforts reported in 2023, it appears that management is making relevant moves to enhance FCF margin growth, and reduce the total amount of debt. There are some risks from supply chain risks, new taxes, new tariffs all over the world, or risks related to the total amount of debt, however, Western Digital remains a buy.