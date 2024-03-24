Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sometimes, when you have a company that is doing well from a growth perspective, you can give a little too much leeway in concluding how attractive the company is from an investment perspective. This could be rather painful. An example of this happening with a firm I looked into involves Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), a firm that is focused on producing and selling products associated with fluid delivery. For the most part, its emphasis is on cardiovascular and ophthalmic offerings. Examples include, but are not limited to, cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves, inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, and more. It even sells medical devices which disinfect contact lenses and balloon catheters for children and adults alike.

I have always been partial to the healthcare space. Add on top of this a solid operating history that the company achieved between 2020 and 2022, and I could not help but rate the business a ‘hold’ when I wrote about it in March of 2023. Frankly, my rating would have been even more bullish had it not been for the fact that shares were looking rather pricey. Since then, a lot has transpired. The company has gone from a position of strength to a position of weakness. I say this because revenue, profits, and cash flows, have all taken a beating. We are starting to see some signs that the picture could be changing. But this didn't stop the stock from plummeting 26.6% at a time when the S&P 500 has gone up by 30.1%. Given this change in its fundamental condition, combined with how shares are priced today, I believe that a more bearish stance on the business is warranted. Until we have some idea that a turnaround is in play, I would argue that a soft ‘sell’ rating would be appropriate at this time.

A downward revision is warranted

When I last wrote about Atrion in early March of last year, we had data covering through the 2022 fiscal year. Fast forward to today, and that data now extends through 2023 in its entirety. As much as I would have loved to see growth continue for what would have been a third consecutive year, that is not what transpired. During 2023, revenue for the business totaled $169.3 million. That's down 7.7% from the $183.5 million generated one year earlier. In most regards, the company did experience an increase in revenue. Its cardiovascular product lines, for instance, reported a sales increase from $67.6 million to $69.8 million. Meanwhile, it's ophthalmology products reported a rise from $5.8 million to $8.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The biggest pain for the business, meanwhile, involved its fluid delivery products. Revenue plunged from $84.1 million in 2022 to $71.1 million in 2023. Management attributed this to lower sales volumes on a year over year basis. This included a 15% drop when it comes to fluid delivery offerings. Considering that this part of the company accounts for roughly 42% of overall revenue, that is a substantial decline that severely impacted the top line.

The bottom line also took a hit. The drop in sales pushed net income down from $35 million to $19.4 million. But this wasn't driven solely by a drop in sales. Gross profit margin fell from about 41% to 37% because of higher manufacturing costs. And even as revenue rose, research and development costs grew, mostly because of outside services. Even more significant than the $1.2 million increase there was a $2.3 million rise associated with general and administrative costs that management chalked up to higher compensation and outside services.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The drop in profits was accompanied by a decline in other profitability metrics as well. Operating cash flow, for instance, dropped from $28.8 million down to $20 million. And if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $47.6 million down to $35.3 million. Even EBITDA took a hit, plunging from $53.5 million down to $37.7 million. As part of my analysis, I also decided to look at the most recent quarter, which would be the final quarter of 2023. I did so in order to see if there's evidence of a turnaround. What I did find was continued weakness when it came to every profitability metric except for operating cash flow. But of the four, that's the least significant one on its own. What's even more significant is that revenue managed to rise year over year. Sales went from $42.9 million in the final quarter of 2022 to $43.6 million the same time of 2023. Although this is only a 1.6% increase, a rise is better than a decline like what we had been seeing earlier last year. The good news is that management believes that the picture will continue to improve this year. In fact, they anticipate a high single digit growth rate in sales, taking overall revenue either to or very close to the highest point it has ever been.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Without the decline in profits, I would argue that shares would probably be around fairly valued. If revenue and profits were growing, I might even make the case that the company deserves a good degree of optimism. But that's not true. On a forward basis, as the chart above illustrates, shares look very pricey, especially on a price to earnings basis. But even when it involves cash flows, the stock is not exactly cheap. As part of my analysis, I then compared the firm to five similar enterprises as shown in the table below. What I found was that, when using either the price to earnings approach or the EV to EBITDA approach, four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our prospect. This number does shrink to only two of the companies I compared it to on a price to operating cash flow basis.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Atrion Corporation 39.2 21.5 20.0 Embecta Corp. (EMBC) 13.5 16.1 10.0 Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) 27.0 28.1 15.6 OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) 355.6 N/A 41.5 OraSure Technologies (OSUR) 9.3 3.5 3.3 Bioventus (BVS) 30.1 22.1 15.4 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Despite the lumpiness in revenue, profits, and cash flows, I do not believe that Atrion is a bad business. Most companies have difficult times and it is no exception. Once fundamentals improve back to where they were previously, I would argue that the stock might very well be on the cusp of being attractively priced to the point of buying it. But until additional data comes out, I would argue that a more cautious approach is warranted. Given what we have today, the stock looks a bit pricey on an absolute basis and it's expensive relative to the same five firms when it came to two of the three valuation metrics. Given these factors, I believe that a more cautious outlook is warranted. Because of that, I have decided to downgrade the stock to a ‘sell’ for now.