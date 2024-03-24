Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 24

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 3/27 4/15 0.28 0.29 3.57% 4.84% 11 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 4/4 5/1 0.225 0.24 6.67% 0.83% 19 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 3/29 4/5 0.55 0.57 3.64% 4.50% 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 4/4 4/30 1.05 1.15 9.52% 2.34% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)

None

Tuesday Mar 26 (Ex-Div 3/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4/12 0.247 55.82 5.31% 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 4/15 1.27 125.53 4.05% 14 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 4/15 0.43 85.8 2.00% 30 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 4/12 0.31 27.37 4.53% 44 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 4/29 0.9 CAD 50.16 5.24% 9 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/17 1.03 98.22 4.19% 14 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 4/15 0.29 23.98 4.84% 11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 4/15 0.2 250.01 0.32% 7 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 5/6 0.25 447.21 0.22% 13 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 4/26 0.27 254.8 0.42% 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 4/12 1.1 221.24 1.99% 10 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/26 0.479 90.3 2.12% 13 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 4/15 1.27 180.95 2.81% 12 Edison International (EIX) 4/30 0.78 69.56 4.49% 21 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 4/12 0.4775 64.67 2.95% 20 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 4/30 0.06 123.8 0.19% 17 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 4/12 0.285 25.68 4.44% 7 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 4/12 2.45 241.99 4.05% 30 First Bancorp (FBNC) 4/25 0.22 35.03 2.51% 6 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 4/15 0.345 24.12 5.72% 9 First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 4/15 0.48 68 2.82% 34 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/15 0.35 36.37 3.85% 13 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 4/20 0.22 20.59 4.27% 19 FMC Corporation (FMC) 4/18 0.58 62.36 3.72% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 4/15 0.37 52.14 2.84% 12 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 4/5 0.25 165.87 0.60% 10 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/11 0.45 26.53 6.78% 12 Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/26 0.885 348.54 1.02% 13 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 4/12 0.16 20.3 3.15% 11 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 4/15 1.82 102.52 7.10% 7 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 4/19 0.28 34.59 3.24% 8 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 4/11 1.4 268.66 2.08% 49 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 4/10 0.54 35.76 6.04% 8 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 4/15 0.71 258.04 1.10% 29 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/15 1.1 493.85 0.89% 14 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 4/11 0.425 72.4 2.35% 12 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 4/15 1.25 672.31 0.74% 7 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 4/15 0.495 51.9 3.82% 53 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 5/10 0.54 194.44 1.11% 51 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 4/15 0.4175 50.92 3.28% 11 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 4/12 0.35 181.21 0.77% 19 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.123333 38.22 3.87% 14 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 4/14 0.46 144.01 1.28% 14 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 4/15 0.94 128.59 2.92% 8 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 4/30 0.8 352.62 0.91% 31 TowneBank (TOWN) 4/12 0.25 27.37 3.65% 12 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 4/5 0.45 64.37 2.80% 13 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/15 0.49 43.59 4.50% 13 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 4/15 0.88 273.21 1.29% 8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 4/12 0.16 32.75 1.95% 13 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 27 (Ex-Div 3/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 5/13 1.77 236.71 2.99% 42 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.5006 111.01 1.80% 27 CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/15 0.51 43.83 4.65% 14 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 4/15 0.17 15.35 4.43% 10 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 4/5 0.57 50.72 4.50% 14 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 4/23 0.78 117.13 2.66% 13 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 4/30 0.1 16.22 2.47% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 4/15 0.257 52.08 5.92% 31 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 4/15 0.45 125.59 1.43% 12 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 4/9 0.3 63.92 1.88% 11 State Street Corporation (STT) 4/11 0.69 75.84 3.64% 13 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 4/15 0.45 37.03 4.86% 34 The Toro Company (TTC) 4/12 0.36 90.44 1.59% 15 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 4/12 0.56 25.73 8.71% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 28 (Ex-Div 4/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 4/24 0.236 147.45 0.64% 13 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 4/26 1.06 CAD 50.22 6.16% 8 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 4/16 0.4 52.48 3.05% 10 The New York Times Company (NYT) 4/18 0.13 43.67 1.19% 6 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 4/15 0.535 190.51 1.12% 21 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 29

Markets closed in observance of Good Friday

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 4/1 1.4 2.3% Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/29 0.67 3.7% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 3/28 1.4 3.0% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 4/1 0.4 1.3% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 4/1 0.92 2.2% Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/29 0.48 1.4% AMETEK, Inc. (AME) 3/28 0.28 0.6% Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:APLO) 4/1 0.56 6.2% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 3/29 2.2 2.1% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/29 5.25 1.6% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 3/29 0.24 2.6% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 4/1 0.29 2.8% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 3/29 0.95 1.5% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 3/28 0.355 6.2% Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 4/1 0.2178 1.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 3/28 0.405 5.5% Brookfield Corporation (BN) 3/28 0.08 0.8% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/1 0.62 2.9% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/28 0.24 0.9% Cadence Bank (CADE) 4/1 0.25 3.6% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/28 1.565 6.1% C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 4/1 0.44 3.6% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 4/1 0.61 3.3% CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/26 1.15 2.1% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/28 0.845 CAD 1.9% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 3/29 0.27 4.3% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/28 0.3 2.4% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 3/28 0.57 9.5% Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 4/1 0.46 4.6% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 3/28 0.38 9.1% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 3/28 0.21 3.1% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 3/29 0.49 4.4% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 3/28 1.22 3.5% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/29 1.51 1.3% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 3/29 0.25 2.6% Eversource Energy (ES) 3/29 0.715 4.9% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/29 0.94 1.2% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/29 1.62 4.6% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 4/1 0.18 2.3% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/28 0.13 2.5% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 3/29 0.17 5.3% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 3/29 0.48 3.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 3/28 0.36 1.3% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/29 0.15 3.6% Genpact Limited (G) 3/26 0.1525 1.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 3/29 0.08 7.0% GATX Corporation (GATX) 3/31 0.58 1.8% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/28 0.77 4.2% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 3/28 0.28 3.4% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 4/1 1 2.6% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 3/28 2.75 2.7% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 3/28 0.0251 2.5% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 3/29 0.2225 1.8% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/29 0.34 3.9% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 3/29 0.23 3.9% Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.17 3.3% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/29 0.45 1.3% ITT Inc (ITT) 4/1 0.319 1.0% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/26 0.55 1.3% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 3/29 0.38 2.2% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/1 0.485 3.2% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 3/29 0.9 1.7% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 3/29 0.0465 4.3% Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 3/28 0.38 1.2% Linde plc (LIN) 3/28 1.39 1.2% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 3/28 0.16 1.0% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 3/29 3.15 2.8% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 4/1 0.09 0.9% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 4/1 0.62 0.5% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 3/28 0.74 0.5% Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX:MNAT) 4/1 0.28 4.1% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 3/29 1.3 3.7% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 3/28 0.22 1.4% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 4/1 2.5 1.6% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 4/1 0.42 4.0% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 4/1 0.37 1.6% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/29 0.56 6.0% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 3/29 0.65 5.3% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 3/28 0.4624 6.1% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 3/29 0.55 11.4% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/29 0.4 1.0% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 4/1 0.56 3.6% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/29 0.6 3.7% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 4/1 1.265 2.9% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 3/28 0.69 3.3% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 3/29 0.96 3.0% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 3/29 0.295 5.1% Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:PNBI) 3/29 0.25 4.5% Pool Corporation (POOL) 3/28 1.1 1.1% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 3/28 0.2 1.1% Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 3/29 0.62 3.7% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/26 0.276 3.5% QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) 3/28 0.37 6.1% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 4/1 0.24 4.8% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/29 0.39 0.7% SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 3/28 0.98 1.8% Service Corporation International (SCI) 3/28 0.3 1.6% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 4/1 0.21 4.5% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/28 0.19 1.7% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/29 0.22 3.4% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 4/1 0.38 3.9% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/28 0.2175 4.3% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 4/1 0.3 2.6% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/28 0.19 4.8% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 3/29 0.85 2.7% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 3/28 0.09 1.1% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 3/28 1.24 4.2% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 3/29 1 1.8% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/1 0.37 4.3% UGI Corporation (UGI) 4/1 0.375 6.2% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 3/29 0.725 8.1% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 4/1 0.39 1.9% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 3/29 1.3 2.1% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 3/29 0.13 1.8% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 3/29 0.39 0.7% Vistra Corp. (VST) 3/29 0.215 1.2% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 3/29 0.22 0.2% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/28 0.75 1.4% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 3/29 0.16 1.0% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 4/1 0.36 5.1% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.