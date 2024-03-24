Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) experienced robust growth in the decking business during the quarter. Sell-through growth was also strong, which benefited the company's topline. I believe this growth to continue further in FY24 benefiting the company's revenue in the near term. The long term also looks good due to anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives including new product development and shelf space share gains, strong market position of the company in the Decking side, and secular tailwinds in the residential R&R market, as approximately 95% of decking sales are related to R&R.

The margin also looks good on expected volume growth in the coming quarter and improved efficiencies. In my opinion, the expected growth in the company's margin should continue to drive the stock price further despite the current valuation of the stock, which appears to be a little expensive, I believe AZEK stock is a decent buy at the current levels.

Business Overview

The AZEK Company is an industry-leading manufacturer offering a wide range of highly engineered, designer, low-maintenance as well as environmentally sustainable outdoor living products across North America. These products include decking, trim, molding, railing, pavers, and outdoor lighting solutions which are sold under several well-known brands such as TimberTech decking, AZEK Trim, and Versatex. AZEK operates primarily in two segments:

Residential: In this segment, the company focuses on offering a wide range of outdoor living products to residential customers like homebuilders, homeowners, and remodelers. This segment accounts for approximately 93% of the company’s total sales as of Q1’24.

Commercial: The Commercial segment on the other hand, which is relatively a smaller business caters to commercial customers offering outdoor living products for multiple commercial applications like hospitality, multifamily spacing, public spaces, and retail. The commercial customers include commercial property developers, builders, architects, and contractors.

Last quarter Performance

After closing FY 2023 at almost flat 1.2% due to the negative impact from first-half weakness largely on the Residential side of the business, AZEK entered 2024 with double-digit growth. The company delivered consolidated topline growth of 11.2% to $240.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 as the Residential segment experienced robust growth primarily in deck, rail, accessories, and exterior products, which more than offset the headwinds of $18 million in the Commercial segment due to the sale of its Vycom business. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, the topline was up approximately 22% during the quarter.

Historical sales (Research Wise)

While the topline grew in double digits, margins also expanded notably as the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 23.2% during the quarter as compared to just 7% in the prior-year quarter. This growth was driven by strong margin growth in the Residential segment due to higher volumes, improved efficiencies, and benefits from sourcing and material savings. SG&A expenses on the other hand were higher by $4 million as the company continued to invest in marketing and brand awareness.

Y/Y sales and margin comparison (Company presentation)

The company’s bottom line was also good during the quarter at $0.10 beating the consensus estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter, by $0.05 this time. The company’s cash flow during the first quarter of 2024 was at $275 million, notably higher than $86 million in Q1’23 primarily due to the positive bottom line and proceeds from the divestiture during the quarter.

Outlook

In the first half of 2023, the company’s topline growth was impacted negatively primarily due to lower production volumes caused by the recalibration of channel inventories on the Residential side. However, by the end of the year, the company experienced strong double-digit growth in sell-through which continued as the company entered FY24 as a result of the company’s channel expansion efforts, downstream material conversion, and shelf space gains.

In my opinion, the continued strong execution of these strategic initiatives that the company has taken in recent years due to market and supply chain volatility should continue to benefit the company’s business in the coming quarters as it did previously. In addition to these initiatives, the company has also invested in developing new and innovative products, brand awareness, and strategic acquisition, resulting in a stronger position for AZEK in the market. This advantage should help the company in delivering above-market growth in the future by enhancing the company's capability in the future.

The company continued to invest in innovation and as a result, it has added another new product to its offerings, the TimberTech framing aluminum substructure solution, which is already receiving strong interest in opening orders. The specialty of this product is that it is the only decking product in the market that has a class A or very high fire score and uses a significant amount of recycled PVC.

Along with the focus on core strengths of R&D, brand awareness, and strategic initiatives, as I mentioned earlier, the company is also progressing in completing its new manufacturing facility. This facility is expected to allow the company to expand its product portfolio which should further benefit the company’s business in the longer term. Apart from investing in new facilities, AZEK is also making additional investments in each of its existing facilities to increase the use of recycled materials for new product development to support long-term growth.

Portion of R&R in Decking and Rail as of FY22 (Investor presentation)

The company’s major segment, Residential, is mainly driven by the strength in the R&R market which accounts for approximately 80% of this segment. For FY24, the company is expecting to see strength across the R&R market, which should be favorable for the company’s business in the near term. While about 80% of the company’s Residential segment sales are driven by Repair and remodeling, the Deck category accounts for a significant portion of the Residential segment sales, which is 95% R&R driven. Decks have a large installed base of approximately 60 million, 50% of which are estimated to be beyond their useful life giving long-term demand stability.

The good thing is that AZEK is one of the only decking manufacturers to offer both capped wood composite and advanced PVC decking products, which coupled with favorable R&R end-market trends like the rising average age of U.S. housing stock, rising home equity levels and historically R&R spending growth should drive the company’s sales in coming years.

Overall, I believe that continued growth in residential sell-through and modestly positive current sentiment for both dealers and contractors should drive the topline in FY24. While the continued investment in new product development, strategic initiatives, and opportunities in the long-term material conversion in the large and fast-growing outdoor living market are expected to benefit the company’s business, the long-term secular trends in the R&R market should further fuel the company’s long-term growth.

Margin Prospects Look Good

During the last quarter, production levels were up notably, which helped the company in cost absorption and strong utilization of resources benefiting the company's margin significantly. In my opinion, as the company continues to execute its recycling and product configuration initiatives, the benefits from sourcing and material savings should help the company in margin expansion in the coming quarters.

AZEK's profitability grade (Seeking Alpha)

The SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales on the other hand are expected to remain elevated as the company continues to focus on supporting organic growth through sales and marketing initiatives. However, the benefit from normalized volumes, improved efficiencies, and lower costs should more than offset the negative impact of higher SG&A resulting in margin growth in FY24.

Valuation

In the past year, the AZEK stock price has more than doubled giving approximately 125% returns to its investors. The interesting thing is that the valuation grade of this stock has been consistently near D during that time, which is considered as expensive. However, the thing that has driven the stock is the notable improvement in the company's profitability during the year, which resulted in a Net margin (TTM) of 8.57% versus its five-year average of just 0.33%.

Quant rating comparison from a year ago (Seeking Alpha)

Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 42.77 times based on FY24 EPS estimates of $1.16, which appears to be at a premium to its five-year average of 40.06. In my opinion, the company's margin prospects look promising and the company should be able to deliver a strong bottom line on a higher side making this valuation reasonable at the moment. And as the company's top line looks good in the longer term, the margin should also continue to grow further improving the company's stock valuation in the coming years.

Risk

The company's margin has increased notably in the past year as production levels were up significantly. My thesis is built upon the assumption that the company's topline will perform well in FY24 as the sell-through growth is expected to continue, which, along with improved efficiencies and cost savings should deliver margin growth in the coming quarters. However, if the company couldn't continue this growth further, the margin might hurt significantly resulting in poor stock performance in the near term.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company's stock appears to be at a slightly premium valuation based on the forward P/E multiple. However, the company's profitability has improved significantly in the last year which has driven the stock price. the company's long-term prospects look promising due to its strong market position and tailwinds in the R&R decking market that AZEK plays in, which should benefit the company's top line in the coming years. The margin outlook also looks favorable as the volume grows in the future. Due to these reasons, I am optimistic about the company's future prospects, which makes me recommend a "BUY" rating on the stock.