onurdongel

Finally, after several years of the same dividend, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) management "let the cat out of the bag". It is finally time to put a dividend increase up for discussion in the future. Management still wants to get that debt ratio below 3.0. That is extremely conservative for a midstream company. However, captive midstream companies are typically run conservatively. In the meantime, management forecasts steady growth as parent company Antero Resources (AR) waits for more export capacity to come online that should lead to strengthening commodity prices (and more business). A dividend increase is finally a possibility after several years of the same dividend.

The Debt

Antero Midstream shareholders have been paid a $.90 per share annual dividend (on a quarterly basis it is $.225) while waiting for the time when that dividend could begin to grow. That dividend yield is close to what many investors report for a long-term total return. Any projected growth is "icing on the cake".

Antero Midstream Progress Towards A Dividend Increase Summary (Antero Midstream Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

Antero Midstream had a darn good year as the business is growing in excess of total production. This is because the midstream company is focused upon the growing part of the company acreage. The very important (to Mr. Market) free cash flow growth is at a blistering pace. More importantly the debt target is guided to be reached this year.

That is all the surrounding knowledge needed to get to the main topic which is the debt ratio. That debt ratio is already as conservative as top-notch companies like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). Now because the company only really has one customer, the financial rating on the debt is capped by the lower of whatever the company itself rates at, or that one customer. In this case, Antero Resources limits the debt rating of the Midstream company. But clearly the finances are in place to take advantage of any increases in the Antero Resources debt rating.

Even so, management clearly has a goal to reduce debt levels even more as shown above. In the future, that debt ratio could well decline below 3.0 because it was lower in the past history of the company. Just growing EBITDA as shown in the slide above will the debt ratio.

Antero Midstream Cash Flow Allocation Strategy (Antero Midstream Corporate Slides Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

That $140 million is "up for grabs" when it comes to dividend increases.

Management has been generating free cash flow by reducing the capital budget because midstream companies often add a lot of capacity and then "wait for it to fill up". In the past, management has opportunistically acquired some equipment that they have been able to move to a more useful location. This saved considerable money over buying it new. Investors can expect management to take advantage of that opportunity in the future.

As the business grows, management will likely keep some of that excess cash flow available for later capital budgets that might need it. But midstream assets can often accommodate a lot of growth before a major project is needed. So, there could be several of these 5% EBITDA growth years augmented by opportunistic acquisitions before a major capital project is needed.

Since Antero Midstream by no means services all of the company acreage, growth in excess of the parent company business growth is likely for years to come. But that means some dividend growth is finally in the future realm of possibilities after years of waiting.

Antero Midstream Free Cash Flow History Of Transition To Positive Amounts (Antero Midstream Corporate Slide Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

One thing to note is that management took advantage to acquire some assets that led to much faster free cash flow growth then the market anticipated just a few years back.

In some of my older articles, investors were sure the dividend would have been cut (again) by now. But good management frequently surprises on the upside. The stock price has responded nicely to much better dividend distribution ratios now with more free cash flow.

But that response misses the point that the balance sheet is so strong that management could have "borrowed to pay the dividend" for years to come as the shortfall (or small excess) during the period that the market worried was not all that much.

Further, much of the negative cash flow shown above was due to the capital budget. There are many completely independent midstream companies that only include maintenance capital in the free cash flow calculation rather than the whole budget (which includes expenditures for business growth). In some ways the market punished and continues to punish the company for being very conservative.

That will change over time. At some point the market will recognize conservatism and will reward the company for that conservatism. But it does take patience because sometimes " the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent".

The Main Idea

Shareholders have long been paid (what for many is) slightly below an average return that many investors report long term.

Antero Midstream Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Antero Midstream Corporate Slide Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Now it would appear that the wait for a dividend increase is coming to an end. The stock price has clearly responded to the dividend payout ratio becoming better as management long promised it would.

Clearly management believes that the stock is cheap because management announced a $500 million stock repurchase program. This continues a long-term strategy of repurchasing shares whenever there is excess cash and the stock is in the right price range (in the eyes of management).

Investors should expect that management will continue to run this company extremely conservatively. It is possible that the dividend can be cut at any time if management sees a good reason to do something different with the money.

But the business is clearly healthy. Therefore, at some point any dividend cut comes back very fast once the reason for the cut is satisfied.

Absent such an event, investors should expect steady growth in the business and the dividend for years to come. If investors combine the market value shown above with the long-term debt, the approximate enterprise value is about $9 billion. That is extremely low for a growing midstream company that has a "Fort Knox" balance sheet. That enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio should be more like 13. This implies some good long-term appreciation potential in addition to that nice dividend over the long-term.

As natural gas pricing approaches the usually far stronger world market, management will again decide if Antero Resources should grow the business. The parent company has the acreage and the finances to do so. That decision probably will not come until after 2025 when substantially more export capability is online.

Should management decide to grow the business, this midstream could have a faster growth rate in the future. In the meantime, the combined return over the next five years even without that possibility should average at least the teens with a good possibility of being higher.

This midstream company remains a strong buy due to its undervaluation and very strong balance sheet combined with good growth prospects (especially that dividend). It is an excellent growth and income play with a lot of well supported income. There is an excellent chance that "there is a lot more where that came from" in the future.