Emerging Markets have become an after-thought for many investors today. With beyond a decade of severe underperformance to both large and small US stocks, the EM Index is rarely discussed among even macro investors.

Consider that just in the last year, the broad EM ETF is up less than 10%, dividends included, compared with a 35% total return in the S&P 500. Now that we are four years removed from the lows during COVID, if we zoom out, EM is up just 42% while the SPX has returned 142% on the 4-year stack. So, with Emerging Markets now just 10% of the global stock market, is there a case to be made for a significant portfolio weight? I assert that at least one slice of the EM investible universe is worth a look.

I have a buy rating on the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS). The fund currently yields 4.7% as of March 22, 2024, per the issuer, and has doubled the return of the broad EM index over both the 4-year timeframe and on a year-over-year basis.

1-Year Returns: DGS Sharply Outpaces EEM

Stockcharts.com

EM and EM Small Caps Have Underperformed in the Past Year

WisdomTree

According to WisdomTree, DGS seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index. The fund is used to gain exposure to small-cap equity of emerging market dividend-paying companies and can complement emerging market exposure accessing local economic growth and satisfy demand for both growth potential and an income focus.

DGS has sizable assets. Total AUM is up to $2.8 billion despite tepid share-price momentum over the past few quarters, but I will highlight a bullish technical move later in the article. With a moderate 0.58% annual expense ratio and a favorable Risk ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha, the ETF continues to outshine most other EM funds. Liquidity is a strong point with DGS, too. Its average daily trading volume over the past three months is more than 350,000 shares while the niche ETF’s 30-day median bid/ask spread is somewhat tight at just four basis points, earning it an A- Liquidity rating.

The 5-star, Bronze-rated ETF by Morningstar has an allocation perhaps not what you’d expect at first blush. More than half of the portfolio plots along the mid-section of the style box while there’s a 25% collective weight to small caps. There is even a modest percentage of large-cap exposure. With size diversification, just 13% of the fund is considered in the growth style, so value investors may be particularly drawn to the ETF.

DGS’s price-to-earnings ratio is just 10.0 while its long-term earnings growth rate is seen above 10.5%, making for a PEG ratio of under 1.0 - something you’ll be hard-pressed to come across among domestic stocks. Factor-wise, the fund ranks well in terms of momentum and earnings quality despite being to the high side in terms of volatility. So, there are several positive quantitative characteristics of DGS today.

DGS: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Bigger picture, I encourage diversified investors to check out WisdomTree’s EM Monitor. It contains easy-to-read charts across the Emerging Markets space that help when assessing the macro playing field and when making portfolio decisions.

One of my go-to charts is the MSCI Emerging Markets Forward P/E Ratio view. As of the end of February, EM’s forward P/E is 12.7, not far from the long-term average.

Emerging Market Forward Valuations

WisdomTree

Digging deeper, I like to compare earnings multiples across EM funds. WisdomTree calculates DGS’s forward P/E at just 10.6, though that’s 0.3 percentage points above its historical average. Still, DGS is relatively cheap compared to most other EM ETFs, but deep-value investors should also consider the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF (DEM).

EM ETF Fundamentals

WisdomTree

I find that so many yield-focused investors center too much on large-cap US stocks. The reality is that foreign companies generally pay higher dividends, those distributions are sometimes more volatile and can be based on period-by-period earnings and cash flows. As of the end of February, EM’s yield is about 1.5 percentage points above that of the S&P 500 with DGS significantly above that.

The Search for Yield: Bigger Payouts in EM

WisdomTree

Looking closer at what’s inside DGS, being a small-cap-focused fund, the portfolio is more akin to an equal-weight strategy and is thus less susceptible to turning heavily concentrated. The Information Technology sector represents nearly 20% of the allocation, and while that sounds high, it pales in comparison to the almost 30% tech position of the S&P 500.

There’s also significant cyclical-value exposure, evidenced by a 15% weight in Industrials and a 14% Financials-sector position, per Seeking Alpha as of March 22. Health Care and Communication Services are relative underweights. From a country-level point of view, China is just 9% of the DGS while Taiwan, a center for the semiconductor industry, is more than one-quarter of the fund.

DGS: Significant Tech Exposure, High Southeast Asia Focus

WisdomTree

Seasonally, March to April has historically been the strongest stretch on the calendar for DGS, but an uptick in volatility has been seen at times in May and June with further weakness from August through October. This performance cadence aligns with the broader market’s “sell in May and go away” narrative, with the November through April period being the most favorable for global equities.

DGS: Bullish April Trends

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a compelling valuation, high yield, and diversified exposure to the world of EM, DGS sports an encouraging chart. Notice in the graph below that shares recently broke out above key resistance just below the $50 mark. We can project an upside measured move price objective based on the height of the previous consolidation pattern, too. Using the $39.34 low from October 2022 to the $49.91 peak in Q3 last year, a bullish target of $60.40 is in play. A 20% rally from last Friday’s close would send DGS above long-term resistance between $56 and $57. It would also mark a new all-time high.

Also take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the graph. It’s holding in bullish territory, above 40, without hitting technical overbought conditions. That, along with a rising long-term 200-day moving average, suggests that the bulls have gained control of the primary trend. Moreover, volume has significantly increased in the past two months as the ETF has risen – perhaps institutional investors are stepping in from the long side. An indicator of caution, however, is that there is a high amount of volume by price up to the mid-$50s – that could put pressure on the bulls to sustain the upside move.

Overall, DGS has relative strength to the overall EM complex of stocks across timeframes, and today’s momentum appears strong.

DGS: Bullish Upside Breakout Targets $60.50, Big Volume Jump in 2024

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on DGS. I see its valuation as attractive while the ETF's high yield is another positive attribute. With a bullish upside breakout on the chart and long-term alpha to the EM equity space, I see bullish potential in the months ahead.