Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was founded in 1949. ADP is the largest provider of payroll and human capital management services in the world. The company offers a wide range of products and services for businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations. It enjoys a recurring and capital-light business model, growing at modest rates on the topline, but with operational leverage ahead. I believe that ADP is a great choice as a stable company for any portfolio, especially if those portfolios are focused on the Dividend Growth Investing strategy. In fact, the total shareholder return over the past 10 years has been 16.5% CAGR with a maximum drawdown of 40% from all-time highs.

Business Model

ADP operates in a $150 billion Total Addressable Market. In 2023, the company generated $18 billion in revenue, giving it approximately a 12% market share in a market expected to grow at annual rates of 5%-6%. The company is highly diversified in terms of its clients and their types (with over one million clients and 41 million payrolls) as well as geographies (present in more than 140 countries, although, almost 90% of sales come from the States). This reduces the risk of disruption from competitors, as well as creating a strong brand image across many sectors and types of clients. Clients are captive to ADP's services for several reasons, which we will discuss later.

Source: ADP Investors Presentation Slide 6

ADP segments its business into 3:

1. Employer Services (62% of sales): This segment encompasses various businesses sectors, including public services one. Offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, human resources management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. It involves cloud-based software installed in companies, operating on a subscription model that is highly recurring, scalable, and with significant switching costs. These factors contribute to the segment enjoying operating margins of 35%.

It is the segment that is growing the slowest, but it is also receiving the most innovation in the form of new products. This could lead to increased growth, thanks to higher-value-added products, such as ADP Next Gen.

2. Professional Employer Organization (33% of sales): This segment involves human resources outsourcing. ADP offers benefit packages, protection and compliance, talent acquisition, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. It is also a recurring segment, but with lower margins due to higher labor intensity (16% EBIT margin). It is also a sector with less technological innovation, as it relies more on ADP employees rather than software.

3. Interests on Funds (5% of sales): ADP earns interest on funds collected from clients for providing its services. With high interest rates, this option becomes more attractive as it yields higher returns on its deposits. The average interest rate earned on funds in recent years has been 1.9%, although it was already 2.4% in 2023. I estimate that in the future, figures will look more than this last one, as I believe we will remain in an environment of higher interest rates compared to what was experienced in the past decade.

Source: Author's representation

Competitive Advantages

Despite the simplicity of the business, these SaaS models often enjoy strong competitive advantages.

Switching Costs: Alongside accounting and cybersecurity, payroll processing for a company is one of its critical areas that must never fail. ADP's long-standing relationships with many of its clients and the fact that it's a part of the company with little innovation drive (for example, I understand that a company might have greater incentives to change a product design software if it finds a better alternative, despite the cost involved, than to change payroll software, which won't result in any change for its end customers) make it a recurring product (90% of revenues are recurring) with significant switching costs (90% retention rate).

Pricing Power: The switching costs enable revenue recurrence, and this recurrence makes them susceptible to price increases. ADP ends up having captive customers with little incentive to change software that works well but adds little value to the operational business of the company. For this reason, customers often accept price increases.

Brand Image: The fact that it's a company with nearly 75 years of history has allowed it to build a solid reputation. Large companies trust it to manage their payrolls because they represent a marginal expense in their accounts (around $3 per payroll), whereas the consequences of a failure in this segment would be severe.

Competitors

Despite ADP's competitive advantages, it's essential to discuss its competitors, although comparisons are not entirely equivalent.

The first competitor is Paychex (PAYX). Paychex offers very similar solutions to ADP, but for smaller clients. This results in lower margins because these smaller clients typically contract more services compared to larger companies, which prefer to have control over some services. Paychex also has less weight in the Professional Employer Organization segment, which, as we've seen, has lower margins. Despite this, it has provided lower returns for its shareholders over the past 10 years.

Another competitor, more focused on large enterprises and experiencing rapid sales growth (24% compared to ADP's 6.5%), is Workday (WDAY). Workday's product range is more similar to ADP's Employer Services segment, with the distinction that all of Workday's products are cloud-based, whereas ADP offers some on-premises solutions. Additionally, Workday does not have a PEO segment like ADP. Workday achieved profitability for the first time this year, with a 2.5% EBIT margin. However, if we exclude Stock-Based Compensation (SBC), they have had positive Free Cash Flows since 2016. Personally, I prefer to subtract SBC from FCF.

Despite all this, ADP has had the best performance over the last 10 years. If we zoom out and compare performance over 20 years, the differences are much more significant.

Source: Koyfin

Capital Allocation

ADP, being a capital-light company (1% Capex/Sales) with negative Working Capital, does not require significant reinvestment in its business. In fact, this occurs more on the R&D side (7% of sales) and Marketing (18% of sales). If we look at where the company allocates all its excess Free Cash Flow, we can see that 47% has gone to buybacks, 54% to dividends, and the rest to small acquisitions. The conversion from Net Income to FCF is over 100%. The company's high payout ratio is noteworthy. The average payout has been 59%, they have grown at a rate of 13% over the last 6 years, and currently yield 2.2%, in line with their 10-year average. I am not a DGI investor, although I think this is one of the best stocks to have in those kinds of portfolios.

Source: Author's representation

Financials

Being a recurring, capital-light model with pricing power, allows ADP to possess many of the characteristics I seek in a business. Growth rates have been steady, enjoying clear operating leverage (6.5% sales CAGR vs. 15.3% FCF CAGR). This has happened because margins have expanded, and I believe they can continue to do so, as the marginal cost of providing this type of service is low compared to marginal revenues. In fact, the company expects to grow the top line at rates of 6%-7% (faster than its market) and the bottom line at mid-to-low double-digit rates.

The ROIC is very high (38%), but the reinvestment capacity is practically nil. Therefore, as we have already seen, they usually return everything to the shareholders, which results in a yield of 5%. Capex represents only 1% of sales, Working Capital is negative, and they have barely any debt (0.22x Net Debt/EBITDA). ADP has all the ingredients to continue creating long-term value.

Source: Author's representation

Valuation

To value ADP, I have made estimations of the growth rates and potential margins that its business segments can achieve. I believe the Employee Services segment will likely continue to experience similar growth rates as it has been (4%), although they may even be higher, thanks to higher-value-added products. I believe that the Professional Employer segment will slightly increase its growth rate, up to 10%, as I think companies will allocate resources to continue innovating technologically, outsourcing lower-value-added tasks to avoid wasting time and resources on them. Lastly, I have increased the interest received from client funds to 2.5% (compared to the 1.9% average of recent years), hence the 7% CAGR growth in the Interests On Funds segment. All of this results in a sales growth rate of 6.3%.

I believe this scenario is feasible due to: Its scale and operational leverage derived from the increasing digitization of its services. Cost reduction initiatives. Increases in fees charged to customers and migrations of current customers to more advanced platforms such as ADP Next Gen, which has higher prices. This, coupled with a higher FCF conversion and an annual buyback rate of 1%-1.5%, could lead to FCF per share growth of 11%-12%. Applying a multiple of 20x (which I think is fair for the quality and expected growth rates of the firm), we get returns of 8% + 2% dividend yield.

Source: Author's representation

If, on the other hand, we want to perform an Inverse DCF at current prices, it turns out that the market is discounting growth of around 11%, using a 10% discount rate (The minimum discount rate I typically require for my discounted cash flow models.) and a 3% terminal growth rate. In my view, it is trading at fair value, which is why I am waiting for a price drop to buy it. Therefore, I rate the stock as a hold.

Source: Author's representation

Risks

While we might consider ADP to be somewhat cyclical, as increased unemployment during times of crisis typically leads to a decrease in the number of payrolls, this isn't the case for the company. Its recurring model and switching costs have shielded it from this. In fact, it only experienced a decline in sales in 2013 (-10.9%).

Source: Tikr

There are two risks that I consider more important than this one. One is the potential for technological disruption by a competitor, which can be challenging to monitor for someone not familiar with the products. However, as we've seen, there aren't significant incentives to switch from these types of software solutions. ADP also invests 7% of its sales in R&D, amounting to $1.3 billion in 2023, which indicates a commitment to staying competitive. The other risk could be the substitution of a portion of the workforce by AI in many industries. It's even conceivable that companies could develop their own HR software. However, considering the marginal cost savings versus the expenses involved and the vast amount of data and information ADP possesses, I also don't see this as a significant risk.

Nevertheless, one aspect I like about the company is the stability in its stock price. Over the past 20 years, it has never experienced declines exceeding 40%, which makes holding it in a portfolio easier. Additionally, drawdowns of between 15% and 20% from highs have proven to be good opportunities to buy.

Source: Koyfin

Conclusions

I believe ADP is a good business in a mature phase, yet with stable growth prospects ahead and significant shareholder remuneration. The business model is solid, as are all its figures. However, I think the stock is trading at fair value, so I will wait a bit before adding positions in this great company. Anyway, I think it is a fantastic option as a portfolio anchor or for dividend growth investors.