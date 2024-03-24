Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MongoDB: Growth And Margins Expected To Compress In FY25

Mar. 24, 2024 10:23 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Stock
Summary

  • MongoDB's stock has declined while its peers have seen gains, with disappointing Q4 results and a weak outlook for this year.
  • Risks include deceleration in growth rates, weaker usage trends, and slower customer additions.
  • The company is guiding to just 13-15% y/y growth in FY25 (despite exiting Q4 of FY24 at a 27% growth rate), citing tougher comps in the prior year.
  • It's also pointing to operating margin compression, driven in part by adding sales capacity.
  • Despite these risks, MongoDB stock trades at a rich ~13x revenue multiple.

MongoDB office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

It's difficult to remember this maxim in a frothy market environment, but investors should always keep in the back of their heads that valuation matters. Amid all-time market highs, a rising tide will not lift all boats: especially expensive

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

