It's difficult to remember this maxim in a frothy market environment, but investors should always keep in the back of their heads that valuation matters. Amid all-time market highs, a rising tide will not lift all boats: especially expensive stocks that are starting to see their strong fundamental performance unwind.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), unfortunately, falls into this category. The non-relational database software vendor has been one of the few tech stocks to see a year-to-date decline (albeit modest in the single digits), while most of its peers have seen 20%+ gains. After peaking briefly in February, shares of MongoDB have slid sharply, especially after posting disappointing Q4 results and an underwhelming outlook for this year.

I last wrote a bearish article on MongoDB in December, when the stock was trading closer to the $410s. Since then, the stock has dropped nearly 20%, and the company has also released an outlook for the current year (FY25) that showcases sharp deceleration in revenue growth. Amid these conditions, I remain bearish on MongoDB.

Here's a reminder of all of the updated risks that I see in this name:

Results in MongoDB Atlas have also sparked concern, especially as net-new customer additions slow relative to the pace from recent quarters. Losses on a GAAP basis are still wide, and with growth slowing down, the opportunity to scale with operating leverage had minimized. Though MongoDB has notched positive pro forma operating and net income levels, the company is still burning through large GAAP losses because of its reliance on stock-based compensation. In boom times investors may look the other way, but in this more cautious market environment MongoDB's losses may stand out.

Though MongoDB has notched positive pro forma operating and net income levels, the company is still burning through large GAAP losses because of its reliance on stock-based compensation. In boom times investors may look the other way, but in this more cautious market environment MongoDB's losses may stand out. Competition. MongoDB may have called itself an "Oracle killer" at the time of its IPO, but Oracle (ORCL) is also making headway in autonomous and non-relational databases. Given Oracle's much broader software platform and ease of cross-selling, this may eventually cut into MongoDB's momentum.

From a valuation perspective; despite these risks and the recent slide, MongoDB remains quite expensive. At current share prices near $355, MongoDB trades at a market cap of $25.89 billion. After we net off the $2.01 billion of cash and $1.14 billion of convertible debt on MongoDB's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $25.02 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY25, MongoDB's guidance calls for just $1.90-$1.93 billion in revenue, or a growth range of 13-15% y/y:

MongoDB FY25 outlook (MongoDB Q4 earnings release)

This puts MongoDB's valuation at 13.1x EV/FY25 revenue - a steep ask for a company whose growth is expected to decelerate to the teens this year.

Of course, it's true that MongoDB does have a history of setting its bar low and beating it later: but there are a number of macro headwinds working against the company, from headcount compression in G&A functions to a crackdown on IT spending, as well as higher scrutiny on signing new customers and deals. I would turn a buyer of MongoDB shares if it fell to 9.5x EV/FY25 revenue, implying a price target of $262: which is ~26% downside from current levels and roughly where MongoDB was trading in early 2023 before it rallied.

The bottom line here: MongoDB's recent slide is more than justified due to its expectations of deceleration. And despite this downside, it's not quite time to buy the dip just yet. Remain on the sidelines and wait for a 20%+ further correction before buying in.

Q4 download

Let's now go through MongoDB's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

MongoDB Q4 results (MongoDB Q4 earnings release)

Revenue grew 27% y/y to $458.0 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $435.6 million (+21% y/y) by an impressive six-point margin. Do note, however, that revenue growth decelerated from 30% y/y growth in Q3.

Now, note that MongoDB did pull back on adding sales capacity in FY23 given macro conditions. Management now believes it is significantly under penetrated in its market and plans to increase its go-to-market investments in FY25. It is especially focused on doubling the size of its "strategic account" program and targeting its largest accounts.

Consumption was in-line with expectations, with a seasonal low expected in Q4. Per CFO Michael Gordon's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Let me provide some additional context on Atlas consumption in the quarter. As we shared in our guidance last quarter, we were expecting consumption to be impacted by the seasonal slowdown in Q4 around the holidays. Week-over-week consumption growth in Q4 was stronger than in Q4 of last year and in line with our expectations. We've seen less consumption variability this year, and so as in Q3 we forecasted less of a seasonal impact than in prior years and that's exactly what we saw [...] Turning to customer growth, during the fourth quarter, we grew our customer base by approximately 1,400 customers sequentially bringing our total customer count to over 47,800, which is up from over 40,800 in the year-ago period. Of our total customer count, over 7,000 are direct sales customers, which compares to over 6,400 in the year-ago period. The growth in our total customer count is being driven primarily by Atlas, which had over 46,300 customers at the end of the quarter, compared to over 39,300 in the year-ago period. It's important to keep in mind that the growth of our Atlas customer count reflects new customers to MongoDB, in addition to existing EA customers, adding incremental Atlas workloads."

The company notes that growth in FY25 will face two difficult compares. First: FY24 revenue benefited from $40 million (roughly 2% of annual revenue) of unused Atlas commitments; of which there will be zero in FY25. This is a result of MongoDB's change to its sales incentive structure, which reduced the importance of upfront commitments. Secondly, MongoDB also recognized about $40 million in multi-year deals in FY24 that it's not expecting to repeat in FY25.

It's also worth noting that since these tough compares came in at a high margin in FY24, the company is expecting pro forma operating margins to reduce in FY25. Its high end guidance range calls for $201 million of pro forma operating income, or a 10% margin of its high end revenue: versus a 16% pro forma operating margin in FY24.

Key takeaways

We have to ask ourselves critically: why pay a premium valuation multiple for a company that faces tough comps in FY25, and expects both revenue growth and operating margins to decline from FY24 levels?

In my view, there's more risk here that will materialize. Keep an eye on this stock for your watch list, but be patient and wait for a further slide before buying in.