oliver de la haye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Restaurant Brands ( NYSE: QSR

QSR's franchised business model is a high-quality, capital-light, growing annuity that generates high-margin brand royalty fees from its four leading brands: Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. Since Patrick Doyle joined as Executive Chairman in November 2022, QSR has announced various strategic initiatives and begun providing investors with more details about the business. Coupled with significant investments over the last few years to drive more consistent growth across each of its brands, QSR has entered a new era of what we believe will be consistently stronger performance.

In February, the company hosted an investor day and introduced a five-year growth outlook comprising 3%+ annual comparable sales and 5%+ net restaurant growth, driving 8%+ system-wide sales and operating income growth. We believe the company can outperform these targets, as expenses will grow slower than sales while it laps its investments at Burger King in the U.S. The company also updated investors on franchisee profitability with significant improvements at each of its brands, including nearly 50% increases in franchise profitability at Burger King in the U.S. and 30% at Tim Hortons in Canada.

Burger King's turnaround in the U.S. is well underway and is now poised for acceleration. Comparable sales in the U.S. improved each quarter during the year despite the majority of the $400 million "Reclaim the Flame" program yet to be spent. To further accelerate the turnaround, the company announced plans to acquire its largest franchisee, Carrols, with the goal of fully modernizing and refranchising its restaurants over the next five to seven years. We believe these substantial investments will transform the majority of Burger King's restaurants to their modern image and help shift the franchise system towards smaller more entrepreneurial operators, setting the brand up for long-term success.

The company also revised its segment reporting and began providing standalone financials for its international business. In our view, this is the crown jewel of the company, as it is a pure franchised royalty business, with a decades-long opportunity for unit growth. In 2023, QSR's international business generated systemwide sales growth of 18% and operating income growth of 15%, despite temporary weakness in some markets. The international business comprises nearly half of QSR's restaurants and nearly a third of its operating income, a strong source of long-term growth and profitability for the company.

Despite economic weakness in China, we expect unit growth will be higher in 2024 than 2023 and will eventually return to the company's historic 5%+ growth rate. While QSR has made substantial progress across its brands, it still trades at a discount to its intrinsic value and its peers, which have lower long-term growth potential.

The companies on this page reflect all of the portfolio companies, long and short, as of March 19, 2024, in respect of which ('A') Pershing Square or any Pershing Square Fund, as applicable, has designated a representative to the board, filed Schedule 13D, Form 4 or a similar non-US filing or has made a Hart-Scott Rodino filing; or ('B') Pershing Square has publicly recommended changes to the company's strategy in an investment-specific white paper, letter or presentation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. Limitations of Performance Data Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This report does not constitute a recommendation, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. This report contains information and analyses relating to all publicly disclosed positions above 50 basis points in the Company's portfolio during 2022. Pershing Square may currently or in the future buy, sell, cover or otherwise change the form of its investment in the companies discussed in this report for any reason. Pershing Square hereby disclaims any duty to provide any updates or changes to the information contained here including, without limitation, the manner or type of any Pershing Square investment. Forward-Looking Statements This report also contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Pershing Square's views. These forward-looking statements can be identified by reference to words such as "believe", "expect", potential", "continue", "may", "will", "should", "seek", "approximately", "predict", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate" or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Should any assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein prove to be incorrect, the actual outcome or results may differ materially from outcomes or results projected in these statements. None of the Company, Pershing Square or any of their respective affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.