Howard Hughes ( NYSE: HHH

HHH delivered strong business performance in 2023, highlighting the high-quality nature of its well-located master-planned communities ("MPCs") and resilient business model.

In its land sales segment, the company generated a record $341 million in full-year profits. New home sales in HHH's communities, a leading indicator of future land sales, increased an impressive 45% in 2023. The surge in new home sales continues to be driven by a significant shortage of resale housing inventory as existing homeowners are reluctant to give up their low-rate mortgages.

This dynamic has led to robust homebuilder demand against a backdrop of limited supply of vacant lots in HHH's MPCs. The resulting supply-demand imbalance has supported strong pricing growth with the company's average price per acre for residential land sold exceeding $1 million in Q4 2023, up 22% year-over-year, a record-high milestone for the company.

HHH's portfolio of income-producing operating assets have generated rental rate increases and strong leasing activity contributing to net operating income growth of 4% in 2023. This strong operating performance has enabled the company to navigate a challenging capital markets environment for real estate. In 2023, the company closed $659 million of financings, including approximately $500 million of construction loans across six new development projects.

In October 2023, HHH announced plans to spin-off its newly formed Seaport Entertainment division, which will include the Seaport District in New York City, the Las Vegas Aviators baseball team and stadium, and the company's ownership stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants.

The company has appointed Anton Nikodemus, former President & COO of MGM CityCenter and an entertainment industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, as the CEO of Seaport Entertainment. We are optimistic Anton and his team will unlock significant embedded upside potential in Seaport Entertainment's unique collection of assets. Moreover, we believe the planned separation will further establish HHH as a streamlined, pure-play MPC company.

HHH is in the early stages of its decades-long value creation opportunity, and we expect the company to become substantially more free-cash-flow generative in the coming years. Pershing Square purchased an additional 3.0 million shares of HHH in 2023 at an average price of $72 per share and now owns 38% of the company. We believe our purchase price represents a deep discount to the company's intrinsic value given its uniquely advantaged business model and long-term growth prospects.

