Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hudson Pacific Properties: The Dividend Is Back

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.96K Followers

Summary

  • Hudson Pacific Properties has reinstated its suspended quarterly cash dividend.
  • The REIT conducted $1 billion in asset sales in 2023 as higher office vacancies continue to pressure FFO.
  • The leases for a third of HPP's office rent base come up for renewal over the next two years, with rents set to drop dramatically.

View of San Francisco City

simonkr

What a difference a few months make. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) back in October was trading close to 52-week lows, had suspended its dividend, and faced an uncertain end date with the actors strike that had broadly shuttered its studio

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.96K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPP
--
HPP.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News