Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Golden Tempest: Skyrocketing Ambitions And The Fed's Balancing Act

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold prices fluctuated throughout the week, reaching new highs of over $2200 per ounce.
  • The Federal Reserve did not change interest rates, but hinted at potential future cuts.
  • The uncertainty surrounding the economy led to increased interest in gold as a safe investment.
Gold bullion leaning on a stack of gold ingots. Illustration of the concept of precious metal trade and wealth

Dragon Claws

Fundamentals:

This past week, gold prices went up and down a lot, hitting new highs over $2200 per ounce at one point. This was all happening around a big meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is like the central bank of the United States. They talk

Create a new in-article marketing unit by entering text and an image here.

If you’d like to update an existing in-article marketing unit, select one from the ‘Edit’ drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of this page.

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.31K Followers
Equity Management Academy is a team led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience. The team uses a proprietary AI system to identify investment opportunities and provide weekly reports for day, swing and long-term trades with precise entry and exit points. They lead the investing group Mean Reversion Trading. The group features reports and alerts from the AI Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator. Features include: Weekly reports with actionable entry/exit points, research for trading futures, options, ETFs, indices and stocks, Early Bird Reports keeping the group ahead of market opportunities, and chat to discuss ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
SESG
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News