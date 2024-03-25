Tracking William Nygren's Harris Associates Portfolio - Q4 2023 Update

  • Harris Associates' 13F portfolio value increased from $51.39B to $58.34B in Q4 2023.
  • The portfolio is diversified with around 200 positions, with the largest five stakes being Alphabet, Capital One Financial, IQVIA, Intercontinental Exchange, and Charter Communications.
  • New stakes were established in Agilent Technologies, while stake increases were made in IQVIA Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, Fiserv, Inc., CNH Industrial, and Bank of America, among others.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Harris Associates 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Harris Associates’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2024. William

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum. Broader commentary for DIY investors at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN, WBD, C, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

