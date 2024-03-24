Rise Of The Rest, Look Past Mega Caps, And Invest Elsewhere

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Look Past The Mega Cap Tech to Invest

I borrowed the words "Rise of The Rest" notion from Steve Case. I salute his program, but that is not what I am talking about here. I am merely opening the discussion about investing in areas other than the biggest stocks in the world. These are, for the most part, technology-related stocks. One can simply observe that while the big-cap tech stock is still moving to new highs the rate of the rise is either slowing down, flat, or even losing altitude. Even the superstar Nvidia (NVDA) having reached a 2.36T market cap has been consolidating below their all-time high for a bit. Let's face it, at this point, it is the fantastic 5, as Apple's (AAPL) $2.66T market cap is no longer near its high of $199, and Tesla is (TSLA) nowhere close to $1T market cap, is now at $544B. Eli Lilly (LLY) is now much larger at over $700B. Microsoft (MSFT) $3.2T, Meta Platforms (META) $1.3T, Alphabet (GOOGL) $1.9T, Amazon (AMZN); these names are very close to their all-time highs. This is great, and if you own shares in these 5 names, I won't say sell, I will throw in AAPL if you are a long-term investor in AAPL, great, hold on to all of them. Would I want to invest more money in these names right now? I think not. Perhaps, if I was very confident and comfortable with the price action of NVDA, I'd say go for it. I am not that gutsy right now. I would much rather watch and wait, though when NVDA did fall to 861 I did buy some equity, and I have another buy at 841, so I would buy on weakness. NVDA has exhibited volatility, and I would love to pick up shares of any of these names at a discount.

Right Now, I Just Think There Are Better Places To Invest Money, Here's Why

The economy is growing, inflation seems to be under control, and the Fed seems to be committed to cutting rates at some point. When the Fed was raising rates, stock market participants ran to the most visible secular performers which have been tech. Tech takes the lion's share of investment from enterprises, and every consumer touches Google, Amazon, Instagram/Facebook. Meta and GOOGL capture an enormous amount of ad spending. Many of these advertisers have never been able to effectively advertise before, META and GOOGL have created tremendous value for small businesses. In the old days, the big brands dominated advertising. Meta and Alphabet have democratized it and turned it into enormous cash machines. I know what I am writing is not dissuading anyone from investing in these stocks. So again, if any of these names take a dip, they would be worth investing or trading in. Here is my point, the economy is moving away from outside macro-economic pressures. This allows other sectors to thrive, and there are very large opportunities elsewhere and I am very excited to give you a survey.

Have You Noticed I Am Using The Word "Invest" A Lot And Not "Trading"

Before I address that, I want to review my long-standing previous position that we were in danger of a sell-off from mid-February to mid-March. March 15 has passed and no sell-off, I believe I explained why I make these predictions when I am often wrong. I set up these notions about what might happen and then I track whatever data there is to either refute the conjecture or buttress it. If you need to hear me say I was wrong, let me say, yes I was wrong. For me, this is beside the point, and I stated in the 2 weeks before March 15 it looked less likely that we were going to see the market sell-off. However, my purpose is to set up a thesis and when I track it, to try and be preemptive to a market sell-off, or other opportunities. Now all the stars are aligned for a sustained rally, that doesn't mean we can't see a sell-off for whatever reason. Statistically, we are way overdue for some selling, and to my mind, the Megacap names have the most sponsorship, and the most positivity, and will likely become overbought. Money has flowed into these names, more like flown into these names, and while I would not be shocked to see NVDA break 1,000, I would also not be surprised to see it hit 800. If it does I would of course buy some. I would say that for all these names. I hope I am clear, I would be a buyer of the Fantastic 5 - AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, META, and NVDA on any decent selling. So I am not being bearish about them on a fundamental basis.

Less Excited About Trading And More Interested In Investing Right Now

I also have to be very honest, as I try to be, I am still nervous about some kind of pullback. The more I see Powell insist that he will cut rates the more I recall him saying that inflation was transitory and there was no need to raise rates, even as inflation was flying higher. I am sure I am not alone in that memory. Then Powell reversed in the face of higher inflation with the fastest rate raise regime in history. All I am saying is, that it is possible that inflation numbers remain stubbornly elevated, and Powell stops talking about cutting. I said as much a few weeks ago with this article Rate Cuts For 2024? How About None? Is None Okay For Stocks? I still think Powell can pull back on the rate-cutting rhetoric and depending on how he communicates it could roil our stocks. Or just the numbers themselves could do the work. Though Powell has hinted that the PCE was going to be benign, we assume he saw the numbers early and are not worried about it. That in itself could blindside everyone and cause a pretty sharp sell-off. PCE for February is on Friday the 29th. It will likely not cause a ripple, but what about March inflation numbers? If we continue to see inflation staying at the current level and not improving that could set off some selling. So, I am just saying, I don't want to be a hero with trading right now. I would rather allocate some funds that I have to invest because the economy is healthy, and other areas can shine

As Far As The Economy Right Now, Things Are Fine

So now, we have a growing economy, with disinflation instead of runaway prices going higher. We have high employment with high productivity, and consumers are still willing to spend, not because they are super dependent on easy money but because they have jobs. They want experiences, and they want homes, and they want stuff to put in those homes. I also see sectors that have been stagnant starting to grow, and they have nothing to do with tech. So I would rather put small amounts to work (that is how I invest) over a number of sectors, and build over time. I have been doing this all along, I just talked about trading more. Trading allows me to, test my conjecture about where the economy is going on a macro level, as tech stocks respond to macro pressures and tend to attract buyers because of their secular growth. Now, without the heavy hand of the Fed, and perhaps the tech trade being a bit long in the tooth in my opinion, I have been shifting to writing more about my investing side. I might trade against some select stocks in special situations, as a means of hedging. Let's leave that aside for the moment. What areas do I see that deserve more attention as long-term investments.

Let's Start With Housing

Just this past week the National Association of Realtors released February existing home sales and they shot up 9.5% Month over Month surprising expectations with an annual selling rate of 4.38M homes. This is a great kickoff to the home-buying season which starts in spring. I think this shows the power of demographics, and also acceptance that current mortgage rates are here to stay. Perhaps they tick down a little in the future and the buyer can refinance. It seems sellers can't wait any longer and are finally putting their homes up for sale. Right now I am expressing my interest in the home-buying phenomenon with the new home builders, but perhaps it is time to find a means to participate in the existing home space. I don't have any investments in the existing home sector but I will develop ideas if the numbers continue to show that existing home sales have truly come back. As far as new home builders, I have shared a list of about 10 home builders with my group that I have invested in over the last few years. I really like some smaller less well-known ones, Here are 2 that I am currently invested in, Green Brick (GRBK) and Dream Finders Homes (DFH) up 5.84% just this Friday GRBK was up less than .50% but I am equally happy with this name as well. Almost every homebuilder has been moving up lately and I think there is more to come. Demographics is why. There are a lot of people who are coming to an age that want to settle down have families and want their own home. I have homework to do on existing home sales growth, but new home sales have been doing great and accelerating. Buy some of the established names like a D.R. Horton (DHI) or a KB Home (KBH) I own them too. I just think the lesser-known names might have more room to grow.

Biotech And MedTech Stocks

This is less about the consumer and more about government and technological progress. Here's the government part, the FTC declared war on all mergers and acquisitions. Yes, it is the FTC's job to prevent uncompetitive mergers that restrain the economy and raise prices for consumers. However, the FTC put the hammer down on the biotech industry, this threw a monkey wrench into the ecology of how drugs are developed and then approved for patients. Small biotechs can beaver away for literally decades without making any money working on a possible cure. They keep going to the stock market to raise funds to keep them going. Stock market participants know that if they can bring a treatment through the byzantine process of new drug approvals they will hit the jackpot and the biotech will be bought out for a huge payday. The little biotech doesn't concern itself with the "last mile" most of the time, in a healthy market they will likely get a great payout just before the last step which is Phase 3, and onto the final approval process. They have no manufacturing, no marketing, or generally any of the management expertise to get a drug to market. This is where the big fish come in and eat the little fish. Can there be a better system? Yeah maybe, but this is what has evolved, and it has made the US the world leader in new treatments for diseases. I am not here to talk about how expensive drugs are or all the problems of healthcare, I am just here to tell you that the FTC has backed off and the big fish are back to eating the little fish and that is great for stock pickers like me. So I will list some of my big winners Biohaven (BHVN), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) these names have gone up a lot, so be careful. I like to buy a few shares at first and buy more as they go up because these were microcap names. When I started to accumulate them they were underfollowed. So buying them as they went up made sense since I assumed these buyers knew the subject matter, and were buying for a reason. I share an active list with my group, and there are always new microcap biotechs that have interesting stories out there. Also, we have the occasional acquisition announcement now to keep things interesting. I also like the MedTech space, names like DexCom (DXCM), Shockwave (SWAV), and Natera (NTRA) are in my portfolio.

Finally, There Is My Renewed Interest In Aviation Caused By The Mess Boeing (BA) Has Created

I am not going to opine on what happens with BA, I am done investing and trading in BA. I sold my last trade when BA was 207, and did similar with my equity investment months ago. If you are familiar with my attitude about investing I don't take selling out of an investment lightly. No, what I am excited about is in the wake of this mess, how the whole airline ecosystem is going adjust to not having enough planes. This strategy is something that I have been working on for weeks with my group, so I am going to share some names that we are already well situated in. Though I will say, that while some of these names seem expensive, they will get more dear as demand for parts and planes becomes more acute. The premise here is very simple, if BA, can't make enough planes and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) can't raise production what is an airline to do? The answer is, to keep the planes you have flying for way longer than you planned. Also while I am not an aeronautical engineer, I believe old planes are going to be pulled out of storage and be "remanufactured" meaning someone will replace every worn-out part and get that plane flying again. Will it use more fuel? Yes, will it need more maintenance? Yes. Will passengers pay more to fly to their destination? Also yes. So first, let's talk about the financial actors, these are the airline lessors. I like two, and if I find more I will likely invest in them as well. In normal times aircraft lessors play a mundane but essential role in making it easier to acquire planes without having to pay upfront just like when you lease a car. Right now, lessors have put in orders for new planes and they are waiting in line like everyone else. Only now that new plane is going to be much much more valuable. Right now I am invested in AerCap (AER) and Air Lease (AL), I stumbled upon this idea in happenstance. Last November General Electric (GE) sold their shares of AER to the market and that depressed the price. Reading the news at the time a lightbulb went off, leasing airlines was probably a good business and with the shares at a discount why not invest? Only later did it become clear that airplane leasing is going to be a great business and that is why I got into AL as well.

I also love that GE is going to be GE Aero early next month as the largest and best jet engine maker in the world. So yeah, I am happy to own GE and hoping when they spin off GE Vernova their power unit if the shares fall and will add to my investment. There are a bunch of suppliers to the aviation industry so here are some names I've been in for a while Howmet (HWM) makes aluminum and titanium alloy parts that go into jet engines, Hexcel (HXL) makes composite structural parts for planes, so if there is a concerted effort to keep old planes flying some of these structural parts might need replacing. Just as an anecdote the panel that fell off that United Airlines (UAL) plane was a composite part that came off after 26 years. In case you want to read about it here's a link.

There are a lot of manufacturers involved in making new planes and keeping the old ones flying. My premise is rooted in the basic economics of supply and demand. Right now new plane production has been curtailed and will likely be so for years. That means airline parts maker shares have to be rerated higher it is that simple. There are plenty more to find, research, and invest in.

Have a great week trading and investing!

