Rise Of The Rest, Look Past Mega Caps, And Invest Elsewhere

David H. Lerner
David H. Lerner
Summary

  • The rate of rise for big-cap tech stocks is slowing down or losing altitude, suggesting it may not be the best time to invest in them.
  • The economy is growing, inflation is under control, and the Fed is committed to cutting rates, creating opportunities in other sectors.
  • Areas such as housing, biotech and MedTech stocks, and the aviation industry may offer better investment opportunities.
Smiling man with dreadlocks in red casual style T-shirt, holding paper plane and house, planning to move abroad, buying apartments in another country.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Look Past The Mega Cap Tech to Invest

I borrowed the words "Rise of The Rest" notion from Steve Case. I salute his program, but that is not what I am talking about here. I am merely opening the discussion about

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought.

This article was written by

David H. Lerner
David H. Lerner
29.85K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE, HWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

