In a perfect world, any company that we invest in would be seeing revenue, profits, and cash flows, all growing year after year. However, I have found that some of the best investment opportunities come from businesses that are experiencing weakness in one or more of these areas. This is because shares of those enterprises tend to be pushed down considerably by the market. This gives investors the opportunity to scoop in and pick them up at a discount. One company that I feel fits this description is Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), a small designer and distributor of footwear that is focused largely on men as its target market. I say the firm is small because, as of this writing, its market capitalization is only $276.3 million.

The last time I wrote about the business was a little over a year ago, in January of 2023. At that time, the firm had been posting some attractive sales and profit growth year over year. There was some weakness forecasted on the horizon. However, because of how cheap shares are worth the time, I believe that the business would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Sadly, this did not come to pass. Even after rating the business a 'buy', shares saw an upside of only 15.3%. That's a little over half the 30.2% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. This lackluster performance relative to the broader market can really be attributed to a recent decline in revenue that the company has experienced. On the other hand, profits and cash flows remain robust and, while the market for footwear does appear weak, that trend will eventually change. Add on top of this how cheap shares are relative to similar firms, and I believe that the 'buy' rating I assigned the stock just needs a little more time to play out.

A Look At The Picture Again

For those not terribly familiar with Weyco Group, the company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of footwear that focuses mostly on men as its target market. It does also cater to women and children, but men is its forte. The firm sells products under a variety of brands such as Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The company sells these brands through two segments. The first of these is the North American Wholesale the segment. Through this unit, the company provides its shoes to more than 10,000 shoe, clothing, and department stores, mostly throughout the US and Canada. This is the largest segment, accounting for about 79% of revenue in 2023. Accounting for another 12% of sales was the North American Retail segment, which includes the company's ecommerce business, as well as 4 brick and mortar stores here in the US. It does also generate about 9% of sales from some other operations that are a mixture of wholesale and retail activities in Australia.

While revenue and profits were growing nicely when I last wrote about the business early last year, that picture has since changed. Revenue in 2023 totaled $318 million. That's down 9.6% from the $351.7 million generated in 2022. This was in spite of a 4% rise in revenue associated with its North American Retail segment. The vast majority of the pain came from its North American Wholesale segment, with revenue plunging from $283.2 million to $250.4 million. Every one of its leading brands saw weakness during this window of time. The most pain came from its BOGS/Rafters brands, with revenue down around 31% year over year. According to management, 2022 was a time of record growth in demand for shoes. The picture for 2023 seems to be largely the result of a return to a more normalized state of lower demand. Market saturation, particularly in the outdoor market that was caused by mild weather in the last months of 2023, can also be blamed. In fact, the only part of this segment the reported an increase in sales involved its licensing operations. Revenue shot up around 19%. But even with that, it accounted for a paltry $2.5 million, or roughly 1% of overall sales for the segment.

You would think that a decline in revenue would bring with it a drop in profits. This is especially true considering the low margins that this kind of business involves. However, you would be wrong in this case. Net income actually inched up slightly from $29.5 million to $30.2 million. An increase in interest and dividend income, combined with a drop in interest expense, was partially responsible for this improvement. The company also saw a small reduction in selling and administrative costs from 29.6% of sales to 32%. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow went from negative $29.9 million to positive $98.6 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a much smaller increase from $36.1 million to $38.6 million. The only bottom line weakness involved EBITDA. It managed to tick down lower from $43.7 million to $43.5 million. In the next chart above, for context, I also provided results for the last quarter of the 2023 fiscal year relative to the same time one year earlier. Bottom line results were mixed and revenue was still down. So it's clear that the pain for the business is not easing.

Honestly, I am not surprised by this weakness at this point. Retail estimates when it comes to footwear have shown that the market is weakening at this point in time. Take January of this year, the most recent month for which data is available. Year over year, sales were down by 5.4%. To put this in perspective, for the four years leading up to that, only January of 2022 was worse, with a decline of 6.3%. But this was not a single blip on the radar. In fact, in the chart below, I looked at the year over year decline for each month for the last five years (on a trailing twelve month basis).

*Trailing twelve months ending January 1 of each year listed. $ in Millions.

What I found was that sales were lower in the full trailing twelve month time by 1.1% compared to what was seen one year earlier despite inflation still running hot during this time. This suggests a decline in the number of shoes ultimately sold year over year. This is not the only place in which data is showing up weak. Earlier this month, the management team at Foot Locker (FL) disappointed investors with financial results for the final quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. Management believes that overall revenue will be more or less flat in 2024 relative to 2023. This would be largely the fault of a change in store count as the company plans to shut down about 4% of the stores it has in operation. Management also stated that their goal to reach consistent EBIT margins of between 8.5% and 9% would be delayed by two years compared to the initial plan that was announced back in 2023. Naturally, investors reacted negatively.

So long as current conditions don't worsen for Weyco Group, the picture for investors should still be quite positive. To see what I mean, you need only look at the chart above that shows how shares are priced using data for both 2022 and 2023. It's great to see a company trade in the single digit range from a trading multiple perspective. In the table below, I then compared the enterprise to five similar firms. When using both the price to earnings approach and the price to operating cash flow approach, I found that one of the five companies was cheaper than it. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, Weyco Group ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Weyco Group 9.1 7.2 4.8 Crocs (CROX) 10.3 8.8 8.6 Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) 17.3 7.7 8.9 Deckers Outdoor (DECK) 32.7 21.2 22.0 Wolverine World Wide (WWW) 5.6 6.6 8.2 Steven Madden (SHOO) 17.9 13.4 12.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

At this point in time, I can understand why some investors might be bearish on Weyco Group. The decline in revenue the company experienced is certainly discouraging. On the other hand, management has done quite well from a cash flow perspective and shares are trading on the cheap, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Another thing that I did not mention previously is that the enterprise has no debt and it enjoys about $69.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. For a firm this size, that's a tremendous amount of capital that provides additional stability, even during difficult times. Add all of these facts together, and I do believe that the 'buy' rating I assigned the stock previously is still logical to hold to at this time.