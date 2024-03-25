bjdlzx

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has long gotten premium pricing for their products. The transition to more export capacity has management sitting in a very good position to continue to take advantage of that premium. Unexpectedly, operations transitioned to a significantly lower cost structure. That new lower cost structure promises a lot more free cash flow at the same price levels and far better reported results in the future.

Usually something like that kind of cost progress spreads through the industry. But the increasing long-term export capacity increases are likely to provide the demand needed to keep prices strong.

Lower Maintenance Capital

The overall lower cost is expected to translate into a big drop in maintenance capital. That is going to be very visible to the market and shareholders.

Antero Resources Production Guidance And Maintenance Capital For That Production (Antero Resources Corporate Earnings Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Along with this, management mentioned that they will also raise the liquids amount produced in the production mix while allowing the natural gas production to fall somewhat. This will increase the profitability of the production mix at various pricing levels.

The combination of keeping production flat while raising the liquids portion of production will have a positive effect on the margin for years to come. This year alone, free cash flow will benefit from the reduced capital needs shown above. Such a change also aids the goal of management to get to investment grade.

Pricing Levels

As usual, the company received some of the best pricing for its products (especially when one considers the spot prices that many believe gas companies receive).

Antero Resources Pricing Calculation For The Fourth Quarter 2023 (Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Earning Press Release)

The company shows the usual calculations about how they managed to get those prices. For first time investors, it is worth noting that this company has long sold all of its production outside the basin. Therefore, the oversupply that plagues many in the basin is not a consideration here.

Management regularly measures itself against a benchmark as shown above to generally obtain superior prices compared to most Marcellus operators. This is important because even when the plan does not work, managements that show calculations like the above "in plain sight" will often come back with a plan to get that plan working again if that is needed.

Similarly, when the company sells outside the basin, this management pays attention to detail. For example:

Antero Resources Export Sales Pricing Difference (Antero Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

Note that not only does management send a decent percentage of production into the world pricing market. But management also takes the time to maximize the advantage of exporting natural gas.

This company also has access to export out of the greater Philadelphia area though the Mariner East availability that the company has. That alone, can save considerable transportation costs compared to sending the production down to the Gulf Of Mexico and then over to Europe (for example).

In short, management is looking for premium prices when it exports while saving shipping costs to get the product to its destination. As is shown above, they succeed to a remarkable extent in the example shown.

Management had to begin this plan a long time back because midstream contracts are relatively long-term. Therefore, the flexibility to sell into stronger markets is very similar to a competitive moat that would take competitors a fair amount of time to duplicate. Now management still has to execute correctly (which is why it is not exactly a competitive moat). But execution is far easier with the resources already in place as they are here.

All of this drops the company breakeven when compared to a standard measure because the premium adds extra pennies that go to the bottom line at each pricing point. The premium can vary or even at times disappear. But this management has long posted superior results most of the time. That is a big deal in any commodity business. In this business every penny counts.

Export Capacity Increases

Fiscal year 2024 marks the start of a significant amount of new export capacity coming online.

Antero Resources Depiction Of Future Export LNG Capacity Increases (Antero Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

As is noted above, there is a whole lot of export capacity on the way despite the "pause" that made the headlines. Investors also need to remember that not only is natural gas exported, but also ethane and propane (which are raw materials for plastic). The very fast-growing plastic market benefits heavily from the green revolution. Therefore, demand for ethane and propane (for this use) is growing very fast.

But overall, winters will vary considerably. That export capacity is being built because the owners of that capacity see a need for it. That probably means that natural gas production will enjoy a growth period in the future.

In contrast to the current sour market mood about low gas prices and natural gas oversupply, it looks like the wheels are in motion for a period of very strong natural gas prices in the future. In fact, there could well be a period of natural gas shortage.

Propane Inventories Decline

As is seasonally expected, propane inventories have declined as shown below. This has led to a tightening of pricing which is now a greater percentage of the oil price.

Antero Resources History Of Propane Inventory Levels (Antero Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

As I had shown in the latest EQT (EQT) article, natural gas inventory levels are relatively low when looking at days of use in inventories and they are heading lower due to the latest cold snap.

Here, this company is showing that propane inventories are coming back into average levels as well. The oversupply argument that has been predominant in the discussion of natural gas stocks is just not happening.

The result of actual activities is that commodity prices are likely to be stronger than expected. This does not account for the fact that we are likely to head towards a hot La Nina summer or that there is still a fair amount of winter to go that could surprise with still more cold weather.

Summary

This company is set to report a vastly improved operating cost structure throughout fiscal year 2024 that will at least partially offset the expected weak commodity price environment.

Antero Resources Projection Of Far More Free Cash Flow In Fiscal Year 2024 (Antero Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

Management has so far denied any interest in the acquisition and consolidation binge going on in the industry. What this management has done instead is purchase subpar holdings that are "bolt-on" to the acreage it already has. Because of this, the location costs of wells drilled is about half as much as the industry average.

This is usually a far more profitable strategy than the more publicized acquisition strategy of many in the industry. But it takes a lot of transactions to "move the needle". This is why many in the industry do not bother with the Antero strategy.

Most companies do not tell investors about well location costs because it rightfully is not a part of the "drill or not drill" decision making process. However, a lower location cost for the well does affect company profitability. Location cost is a cost of producing just like any other cost. It is not as visible because it often does not depreciate. Therefore, investors and the market only see it as a contributor (or the opposite) to company profitability. That makes this hard for the market to value.

Those companies that have gone on an acquisition binge "late in the game" like Chesapeake (CHK) run the risk of subpar profitability in the future from higher location costs than others in the basin.

Management mentioned during the conference call that the way they acquire acreage has saved shareholders a lot of money while at the same time significantly expanding the drilling prospects in the future.

Risks

If commodity prices do not meet guidance assumptions, investors may never see the guided savings (or several other budget figures). Instead, it will be a superior profitability performance at various pricing levels compared to the past. But that is not nearly as obvious to the market.

The latest long-term market forecasts for this industry rely at least partially on weather forecasts that are inherently unpredictable. This industry has very low future visibility as a result.

A loss of key personnel could prove to be a significant or even permanent setback for the company.

For Shareholders

Given all of that, this company remains a strong buy as it has one of the best managements in the industry. This management can be unconventional at times. So, the market will not always value that superior management. But the extra profitability mostly show itself in the reported results.

The significant change here is a big drop in costs shown above. Generally, those spread throughout the market to increase industry profitability. But a company like this often enjoys added profitability for up to a fiscal year or two. In an industry where every penny counts, the competitive position here is likely superior for a short time at least. After that, it depends upon management progress to maintain that superior profitability.

The company is financially strong and getting stronger as management pays down debt. This is just what you need as an investor in case the stock has to be held longer than anticipated.