FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) should continue to deliver good revenue and margin growth moving forward. The company's revenue growth should benefit from a healthy backlog of $19.1 billion exiting FY23 and improving backlog execution. In addition, continued strength in end markets thanks to pent-up demand for procedures, an optimistic outlook for the medical sector's capital investments in 2024, and secular trends from the increasing need for AI and digitization in Medtech products should also help the company in increasing revenue. Moreover, new product innovations and the company's tuck-in M&A strategy should also benefit sales growth.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from price increases, improving margin mix with innovative high-margin software products, a favorable cost environment, and G&A productivity gains. Hence, I remain optimistic about the company's prospects. GEHC Stock is also trading at a significant discount to its peers with similar growth prospects and I see a good opportunity for P/E multiple re-rating in the coming year. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

GEHC Revenue Analysis And Outlook

In my previous article, I discussed the company's good growth prospects benefiting from a healthy backlog, good end-market demand, and strong execution. The company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of 2023 since then, and similar dynamics were seen. Moreover, the stock price has also climbed by a good ~30% since my previous article, validating my stance.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's sales benefited from good backlog execution, and strength in end-market demand for products and equipment in the Imaging, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments. This helped offset lower volumes in the Ultrasound segment driven by tough comparisons from the previous year's quarter. As a result, revenue increased by 5.4% YoY to $5.20 billion. Excluding the impact of FX and acquisitions, organic revenue increased by 4.6% YoY.

On a segment basis, the Imaging segment's revenue grew by 4.5% YoY on a reported basis and 3.9% YoY organically as a result of improved backlog execution and price increases. The PCS segment's revenue increased 5.2% YoY on a reported basis and 4.5% YoY on an organic basis due to good contributions from new product innovations, healthy end market demand, and improved backlog conversion. The PDx segment's revenue increased 24.9% YoY on a reported basis and 23% YoY organically driven by easier year-over-year comparisons, price increases, and good end-market demand. Lastly, the Ultrasound segment's revenue declined 1.3% YoY on a reported basis and 2.4% YoY organically as a result of tough YoY comparisons brought on by improved fulfillment in the comparable prior year following an easing of supply chain constraints.

GEHC's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to continue delivering sales growth benefiting from healthy backlog level and order growth, good strength in end-markets, secular demand trends driven by AI and digitization, new product innovations, and tuck-in M&As.

Backlog, a good indicator of future sales growth, continues to remain at healthy levels for the company. The company exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with a backlog level of $19.1 billion, an increase of 4% sequentially from Q3 2023. The increase in backlog level was due to good new order growth thanks to healthy end-market demand in all of the company's segments driven by improved capital equipment spending in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the total company book-to-bill also remained healthy at 1.05x.

Moving forward, I expect continued growth in backlog levels and product orders driven by strong demand in GEHC's end markets, largely due to pent-up demand from delayed procedures worldwide as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Management does internal surveys with its customers to forecast the overall demand environment and sales growth of the company and the customer commentary has been positive. During J.P. Morgan's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference held in January, GEHC's management provided positive commentary regarding the outcome of recent surveys:

So what we said was going into '24, how do we feel about the hospital capital environment. And the answer is, we feel good. And the reason we feel good is because of all of the survey work that we've done. And so we do expect some improvement relative from '23 to '24 in the hospital capital environment. Now why is that? You've had improved staffing situations in hospitals. You have an interest rate environment that perhaps is going to be more cooperative in 2024. And then finally, hospital economics and you can look at a variety of indicators have improved over the course of the year. So we feel good."

Further, in the Q4 2023 earning call, we get to hear similar optimism from management as the CFO James Saccaro commented:

And then as we did our most recent survey, I would actually point to a couple of different things. First, we did see increased buying and ordering patterns in the fourth quarter of the year. As we closed out in particular, in December, there was a buoyancy to the markets, in particular, the U.S. market that sort of supported some of the things that we saw in the survey. Second thing is our internal surveys continued in terms of commentary on positive expectations for growth in 2024, which I think that was a great piece of data as well. And then third, as we looked at general external information, there were a few things that came our way. First of all, hospital profitability is robust. We saw good reports from a number of providers, a number of indices, which report on general hospital health. All of those things were good. Second, sentiment surveys that other people conducted were also-- we use words like constructive setup into 2024. We're not sitting here saying it's going to be an unbelievable market. But we think it's going to be a solid market as we approach 2024."

So management expects better capital investments by the medical sector as compared to 2023. Moreover, with the potential interest rate cycle reversing in the second half of 2024, we should see a further boost in hospital capital spending. This bodes well for the company's backlog and sales growth in the quarters ahead. I also expect a healthy backlog, good order growth rate, strong execution, and healthy end-market demand to offset tough comparisons in the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, the company is also experiencing secular demand opportunities from the increasing adoption of AI and digitization. The healthcare sector is recognizing the necessity of digitalizing healthcare procedures through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance treatments and diagnoses, aligning with the goal of delivering precision care. This is also driving good demand opportunities. To capture opportunities arising from these demand trends, GEHC launched over 40 new innovations in 2023 tied to precision care and digitization. Moreover, it also topped the FDA's list of AI-enabled device authorizations with 58 products, more than any other MedTech company. This helped the company gain market share in equipment in 2023. The company plans to continue to invest in research and development and launch new products equipped with AI and ML in 2024. This should further help in increasing the market share of MedTech products and support sales growth ahead.

Additionally, continued innovations in the digital and AI space are also helping the company increase software product sales, along with the company's traditional hardware product sales. These software products have a higher amount of recurring revenue when compared to traditional hardware products. For FY23, more than 45% of the total company's sales were recurring in nature, and with further R&D and innovations of software products, I expect this recurring revenue to grow further.

Lastly, I also expect the company's tuck-in acquisition strategy to benefit the company's sales growth inorganically. In 2023, the company completed 2 small bolt-on acquisitions, Caption Health, Inc. and IMACTIS SAS. GEHC also recently announced an agreement to acquire MIM Software, a worldwide provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. These small tuck-in M&As are helping the company gain market exposure in precision care and AI-enabled products, further strengthening its position in these growth markets. So, this strategy should also help the company's overall sales growth in the years ahead. The company has a reasonable net leverage (net debt/EBITDA (TTM)) of ~2x as of the last quarter end giving ample leeway to pursue inorganic growth.

In a nutshell, I am optimistic about the company's sales growth prospects ahead thanks to a healthy backlog, strength in product orders, favorable end-market demand, new product innovations, and a tuck-in M&A strategy. Management has guided for a 4% YoY organic sales growth for FY2024, which I believe is achievable.

Margin Analysis And Outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's margins benefited from price increases, and volume leverage driven by good sales growth in the Imaging, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments. In addition, a high margin mix from new product innovations and cost productivity also helped margins.

However, these benefits were more than offset by higher R&D investments and high SG&A as a percentage of sales. This resulted in an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.1%, down 100 bps YoY. However one needs to note that the company also incurred standalone company costs in Q4 2023 which were not there in Q4 2022, when the company was still a segment of General Electric. According to management, excluding these costs margins were flat on a like-by-like basis.

GEHC's Adjusted EBIT margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to expand its margin. Over the past year, the company increased its prices to offset inflationary pressure and supply chain issues, which helped the company's margins. Moving forward, the company expects 1 to 2 percentage points benefits from price increases for the full year 2024. This should continue to support margin growth. The inflationary headwinds are also moderating which should provide some tailwinds for margin as well.

Further, the company's margins should also continue to benefit from an improving mix of higher-margin AI and digitization-enabled product innovations. One of the GEHC's core focus areas is the innovation of software products equipped with AI and digitization. These products come at a higher margin compared to traditional hardware products and bodes well for the future profitability of the company.

I also expect the company to continue improving cost productivity through G&A optimization in IT, manufacturing, and real-estate footprint. Post-spin-off the company had ~450 Transition Service Agreements (TSAs), out of which the company exited ~280 in 2023 and expects to exit the remaining by the end of the current year. These TSAs had imposed some restrictions in properly optimizing the company's cost structure as a stand-alone company. So, management expects that the exit of all remaining TSAs should unlock further G&A optimization opportunities as an independent company, and the benefits to margin expansion should come beyond FY2024.

Further, the company incurred $200 million of stand-alone company costs in 2023, which it should lap in 2024. So, YoY comparisons are easier.

Hence I am optimistic about the company's margin growth prospects both in the near term and long term. Management has guided for a 50 to 80 bps YoY expansion in adjusted EBIT margin for 2024, which I believe is achievable.

Valuation And Conclusion

GE Healthcare Technologies is currently trading at a 20.90x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $4.29 and an 18.57x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. This is at a significant discount to its peers with similar growth prospects in the Medtech/instruments industry, making the valuation favorable.

Peers FY24 P/E FY25 P/E FY24 EPS growth FY25 EPS growth Danaher Corporation (DHR) 33.51x 29.25x 0.30% 14.59% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 27.01x 23.95x 0.19% 12.77% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) 33.26x 29.65x 4.96% 12.16% Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) 30.05x 26.52x 9.78% 13.30% GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) 20.9x 18.57x 9.24% 12.53% Click to enlarge

GEHC Relative Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

A key argument in my previous article on the company titled "GE Healthcare: Good Execution and Potential for a re-rating" was the potential for the company's P/E multiple to re-rate given its good execution. This has played out well and the company's P/E multiple has seen some improvement.

With the stock still at a meaningful discount to its peers, I believe it offers an attractive entry point. Given the good growth prospects, thanks to a healthy and growing backlog, strong execution, healthy end markets, high-margin product innovations, and favorable cost environment, there is a further opportunity for P/E multiple re-rating in the coming years. In addition, the high single-digit/low double-digit EPS growth should drive additional upside. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

The company faces risks related to regulations like the one we saw in China last year, product development/commercialization risks for its new products, as well as broader macro risks related to supply chain disruptions/ inflationary headwinds, etc. The company has done a good job managing these risks in recent years but nonetheless, they have impacted sales/margin to some extent. If any of the new headwinds emerge and the company is not able to execute well it may impact the company's growth prospects. The company is also focusing on M&As to drive growth and there are always integration risks related to them.