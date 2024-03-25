Niu Technologies: A High-Growth EV Play

geogif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is reaching all-time lows despite several growth engines that will likely increase revenues going forward. Their focus on electric scooters is unique and they have a large addressable market to tap into. While most of the market is infatuated with electric cars manufacturers like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), I think NIU is overlooked. Nevertheless, I believe the market has forgotten about Niu Technologies as an innovative leader in electric scooters, and their international expansion plans are likely driving the company into strong profitability. Within 2-3 years, I expect profits to begin rolling in and the stock to move up as investors are rewarded for their patience.

Making Electric Scooters

NIU is a Chinese company that is primarily involved in making, designing, and selling electric scooters and motorcycles globally. According to the annual report,

We currently design, manufacture and sell high-performance motorcycles, scooters, kick-scooters and e-bikes. We have a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios.

They sport a diversified product portfolio that comprises "our (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, (iii) one e-bike series, BQi." These electric vehicles are designed for easy use, integration with an NIU app, and come with a minimalistic aesthetic.

I believe customers are attracted to these products for their long-term durability and ROI in terms of lower fuel and maintenance costs as described on their website. As the trend to EVs continues globally, I expect more customers to be open to buying electric scooters and bikes as it is environmentally friendly, getting more affordable, and saves the customer gas money.

Most of the sales comes from the Gova and UQI series, amounting to around 75% of total unit sales for 2022. Gova refers to "our line of products targeted at the mid-level e-scooter market, representing good value for money and high quality" (Annual Report, Page 66). Basically a more standard product in the mid-level range that is more affordable for the average consumer. It spots a less premium look but a more bargain price. The UQI Series "is designed to be ultra-light and ultra-compact", and has seen steady sales growth from 2020.

Virtually, all the revenues come from the sale of electric vehicles in China, accounting for around 76% of revenue for 2023 at $280 million. International revenues made up 13% of 2023 revenue, coming in at $49 million. The remaining 11% of 2023 revenue came from accessories, spare parts, and services coming in at $41 million. Total revenues for 2023 was around $370 million.

The decline in 2023 is mainly attributed in the earnings call to a few reasons,

The lingering effect of lithium battery price hike in 2022 continued to impact our sales in the first half of 2023. Our electric two-wheeler sales experienced a significant decline of 70%, primarily attributed to the operation disruption faced by one of our key distributors. The decline of electric moped market in the key European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands coupled with temporary operation disruptions due to issues faced by our distribution partners in Europe further hindered our growth in 2023.

Despite a tough 2023 for the company, I believe the next few years will see significant sales growth as the company has built up a solid brand, strong distribution channels, and an online global presence to eventually achieve consistent profitability. Many of their sales decline seem temporary to me, as the company has fixed up its operational problems with distribution and lithium battery prices look affordable going forward. So, the next few years will likely accelerate the company forward with huge sales increases and earnings.

Strong Growth Potential

I believe the company's revenues will accelerate dramatically over the coming years due to increasing affordability, urbanization of many developing countries, and exciting new product launches with live stream marketing initiatives. So, eventually these sales increases will help the company grow its earnings as the company builds a strong global brand.

According to management in their earnings call,

Starting Q1 2024, we have continued live stream initiatives in 30 key city markets, enabling those stores to sell directly through online live streaming on a daily basis. Additionally, we have planned to launch online sales campaigns and co-create over 10,000 wide-spreading social media content. With those strategies in place, we anticipate to improve our same store sales by 10% to 20% in 2024, driving significant volume growth for the company and the enhanced store profitability. For the micro-mobility segment, we anticipated fast growth in Q1, as well as throughout the entire year, given that we have laid out our product portfolio and established both online and offline channels at the beginning of this year. Now, with those factors considered, we anticipate the sales volume in 2024 reaching 1 to 1.2 million units.

Considering that sales volumes in 2023 were 709,000 units, a 1-1.2 million units forecast is around a 50% increase in sales units, which is very aggressive and shows management's confidence in their business. Their new product launches are very exciting and they have built not only several innovative machines, but also have a strategic livestream marketing plan to build awareness of their brand.

Management has been savvy in entering foreign markets with unique product fit, such as introducing a new xQi dirt bike, a rQi quad-electric motorcycle, and new premium models of the kQi air scooter. I am shocked at how fast and many new products the company is able to churn out, and thus believe that their R&D capabilities are very strong.

Customer reviews are generally positive, which supports the growth thesis because there is general consensus that these scooters are high quality. According to one product review of the KQi3,

Good build quality. Easy to fold and carry. Not terribly heavy. Functional app. Relatively smooth ride with reliable dual disc brakes. Solid range. That's why I like Niu. The KQi3 Max is the second scooter I'm testing from the brand and, like the first, it's a reliable, well-balanced ride for everyday commutes.

The products seem decent, and although there is a lot of competition I think these scooters will sell well because of their good looks, decent price, and user friendly technology. Management has been focused on online sales and has several distribution channels like Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), Best Buy (BBY), and their own online store. Their efforts to get their product out onto any market will likely be rewarded as they spread their awareness on social media and even TV shows.

Moreover, the market for electric scooters is expected to grow,

The global electric scooter market is projected to grow from $15.22 billion in 2021 to $31.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

As the world becomes more urbanized, people need affordable ways to commute to work and these new electric scooters are expected to be the new standard for transportation. They are easy to use, cheaper than a car ($300-$1k), and pretty safe and quick in terms of speed and performance. As people find more affordable ways to get around in the city, I expect many global cities to eventually have streets filled with electric scooters made by NIU Technologies.

Profits Are Coming

Investors may point out rightly that the company is not profitable currently. However, with my prediction of increased sales growth I do believe profits are coming within the next 2-3 years. Analysts estimate earnings of 20 cents in 2024, and 30 cents in 2025.

I agree with these estimates because the company used to be profitable back in 2021, when gross profits of $128 million exceeded operating expenses of $88 million. Within the next 2-3 years I think the company can return back to profitability like it used to as the COVID pandemic is mostly over, people return to their daily lives and need to commute again, and many customers are looking for fuel savings.

Also, the price of lithium batteries has gone down to more affordable levels, and is expected to stay low in 2024. This should help the company return to profitability as batteries is one of the major cost component for electric scooters.

Finally, the company has emphasized more premium products which have better margins than their mid-level Gova series, so I expect more dependence on premium products will help the company grow its brand and improve profitability. Management elaborates on their call,

In China, our commitment remains strong towards the premium market segment, focusing on premium product development, targeting very specific consumer segments, channel expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and same store sales growth via online and offline traffic optimization.

With higher sales, a premium product focus, and lower costs from cheaper batteries, it seems to me the company will approach sustainable profitability going forward.

Valuation - $3 Fair Value

Starting with TTM revenues of around $370 million, I believe sales will increase year over year by 7% for the next few years. This is due to the large growing market and international expansion efforts by the company and management's guidance of "the first quarter revenue to be in the range of RMB438 million to RMB480 million, an increase of 5% to 15% year-over-year."

So, assuming the growth rate holds I believe for the whole year of 2024 sales will accelerate dramatically. But for the sake of conservatism, I will assume sales grow year over year by 7%. Eventually, I expect profit margins to return to 5 year averages due to better cost control and fixed operating leverage. By 2025, I think the company should have sales of $423 million and an EBITDA margin of 5%, translating to $21 million in EBITDA.

Apply a conservative EBITDA multiple of 6 (which is below the sector median) gets me EV of $126 million. Add net cash of $122 million to get a market cap of $248 million. Divide by shares outstanding of 77 million to get $3, rounded down.

Investors can see that the company is trading close to net cash, and eventual earnings make this a clear bargain. It also sells at .86x book and 5.5x cash flow, which are very cheap compared to the sector median. As sales continue to accelerate earnings should show, and eventually investors can clearly see the bargain based on its cheap FWD PE ratio of 8.5x.

Risks

As a Chinese stock, risks can come from geopolitical and regulatory risk. Chinese companies are under a very different regulatory environment and at any moment the Chinese government can potentially fine, regulate, or punish companies for unethical behaviors. However, the Chinese government has not levied any fine or punishment on NIU technologies recently, so I think investors won't face that much regulatory risk going forward.

The Chinese economy continues to be weak which can affect how much disposable income the population has to buy electric scooters. A real estate crisis could affect household wealth and make people feel less wealthy, affecting their willingness to spend.

Competition in the electric scooters is extremely fierce as there are many companies that make similar products at potentially cheaper prices. Other products from Segway, Speedway, Unagi can be potentially better in performance and quality. Brands may not be effective in attracting customers as they have many options to choose from.

Paris recently banned e-scooters from it streets due to injuries and deaths from accidents. These are the rented electric scooters, not the personal ones bought by consumers. Apparently the streets were loud and the electric scooters were seen as a nuisance by some. Greece and Netherlands have banned public use of e-scooters, so there may be some barriers for international expansion for NIU technologies.

Buy Niu Technologies

With growing sales, future profits, and trading close to net cash, the stock seems like a clear bargain to me. The market for electric scooters globally is very big, and despite competition I think the NIU brand will carry the company forward. Chinese stocks have been pummeled across the board, and I am finding good opportunities in the small-cap space as no one seems to be interested. Niu Technologies is a good example of growth at a bargain price, and investors who like Chinese stocks should consider buying Niu Technologies.